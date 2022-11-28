Burglary investigation leads Tulsa Police arresting four people

TULSA, Okla. — A man accused of stealing from a hamburger restaurant in east Tulsa was arrested after police recognized him on security video, according to the Tulsa Police Department (TPD).

In a media release, TPD said they were investigating a burglary at Freddie’s Hamburgers, near E. 11th St. and S. Mingo Rd., on Nov. 2, 2022.

Three AR-15 style rifles, two shotguns and a pistol were stolen from the restaurant, according to the release.

The owner of the restaurant gave TPD security video of the burglar, who TPD recognized as George Barrows.

On Nov. 26, TPD learned Barrows was at a motel with Breeanna McCourt, a long time associate of his. TPD went to the Executive Inn near E. 11th St. and S. Garnett Rd. and confirmed Barrows was there, along with several others.

TPD said the suspects opened the door and surrendered to them.

When searching the room, TPD found “small amounts of marijuana, paraphernalia, and a specific type of ammunition that was stolen with the firearms.” The firearms themselves were not found.

Barrows was arrested for second degree burglary AFCF (After Former Conviction of a Felony), possession of firearms AFCF, possession of burglary tools AFCF, possession of CDS, and possession of marijuana. He was booked on Muscogee Nation charges.

McCourt was arrested on felony warrants for burglary.

Dalton Smith tried to pass himself off as his brother and was arrested for false personation.

A fourth person in the room, Brittany Inman, was arrested on warrants.

