Savannah, GA

AL.com

Florida Atlantic rolls past South Alabama basketball, 84-59

Florida Atlantic shot 60.7% from the field and made 10 3-pointers in an 84-59 victory over South Alabama in Boca Raton, Fla., on Wednesday night. The loss dropped the Jaguars to 3-5 this season and was the program’s worst since a 91-62 defeat to Little Rock on Jan. 12, 2019, coach Richie Riley’s first year on the job. FAU (6-1) jumped out to a 15-2 lead in the early going and was up by as many as 27 in the second half.
MOBILE, AL
AL.com

South Alabama football coach Kane Wommack agrees to contract extension through 2028

South Alabama’s Kane Wommack has agreed to a contract extension through the 2028 season, the school announced Thursday. The Jaguars finished the regular-season at 10-2 in Wommack’s second year on the job, recording the most victories since becoming an FBS program in 2012. They also doubled their 2021 win total and qualified for a bowl game for the first time since 2016.
MOBILE, AL
AL.com

Latest 2022 bowl projections for South Alabama, Troy headed into championship weekend

As the 2022 college football seasons enters championship weekend, the final bowl projections have been released. South Alabama and Troy will find out where they are headed for the postseason on Sunday, the day after the conference championship games are played. The Trojans meet Coastal Carolina for the Sun Belt championship, while the Jaguars sit and wait for that and other games to be decided.
MOBILE, AL
connectsavannah.com

JAUD0N SPORTS: Georgia Southern headed to bowl game in Clay Helton’s first year

There was never a doubt. Well, maybe there was some doubt. No matter, the Georgia Southern Eagles on Saturday in Statesboro became bowl eligible with a 51-48 double overtime win over rival Appalachian State. Under first-year head coach Clay Helton, Georgia Southern finished its regular season with a 6-6 overall record and a 3-5 record within the Sun Belt Conference.
STATESBORO, GA
AL.com

South Alabama’s La’Damian Webb, Yam Banks earn first-team All-Sun Belt honors

South Alabama running back La’Damian Webb and safety Yam Banks earned spots on the All-Sun Belt Conference football first-team announced Thursday. Webb and Banks were the only Jaguars to make the first team, despite their team going 10-2 and tying for first in the West Division during the regular season. South Alabama was also snubbed in the conference individual awards.
MOBILE, AL
Highschool Basketball Pro

Prichard, November 30 High School 🏀 Game Notice

The Chickasaw High School basketball team will have a game with Vigor High School on November 29, 2022, 17:30:00.
PRICHARD, AL
WSAV News 3

Officials: Savannah High School gunman call a hoax

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Reports of a gunman prompted a massive police presence at Savannah High School and Savannah Early College on Wednesday morning. Students were evacuated as SWAT conducted a full sweep, checking the school room by room before giving the “all clear.” Disputing rumors, the Savannah Chatham County Public School System (SCCPSS) said […]
SAVANNAH, GA
allongeorgia.com

New Parker’s Kitchen Opens at Iconic Globe Site in Savannah

Parker’s – a nationally acclaimed convenience store company and food service leader – recently opened a new Parker’s Kitchen at DeRenne Avenue and White Bluff Road in Savannah, Ga. The bright, inviting store design is a brand-new prototype inspired by Southern vernacular architecture. The newest Parkers’ Kitchen location offers a modern, contemporary glass-front look with an expanded retail footprint, optimized layout for higher operational efficiency and a lime-washed brick exterior.
SAVANNAH, GA
WALA-TV FOX10

FOX10 News mourns passing of assignment manager Al Tuggle

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The FOX10 News family is mourning the loss of one of our own. Al Tuggle, our longtime assignment manager, passed away after a long illness. For nearly 35 years, Al mentored countless journalists and made sure we maintained the highest standards. Al was a great journalist,...
WJTV 12

Charles ‘Wide Neck’ McDowell arrested again in Florida

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Charles ‘Wide Neck’ McDowell, who rocketed to social media fame after an arrest in 2018, was arrested again on Sunday, November 27 and booked into the Escambia County Jail. Charles Dion McDowell faces two charges, one for aggravated stalking and another for withholding support for a child or spouse, according […]
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, FL
utv44.com

2nd fire in seven months for Al's Tire Shop in Prichard

PRICHARD, Ala (WPMI) — The Prichard Fire Department responded to a fire at Al's Tire Shop Sunday night. It happened around 9:30 p.m., with firefighters quickly bringing the scene under control. There is no word at this time as to the extent of the damage. This is the second...
PRICHARD, AL
wtoc.com

Warrants for man, woman after fight in Pooler Walmart parking lot

POOLER, Ga. (WTOC) - Two people have warrants out for their arrest after a fight in the Pooler Walmart parking lot. Police say it happened on Black Friday. According to police records, the woman said the incident started when she was walking to cross the street in the Walmart parking lot, and a car was driving so close to her she was afraid she would be hit.
POOLER, GA
AL.com

Mobile City Council approves master plan for Civic Center

This week the Mobile City Council took two big steps forward on revitalizing the Mobile Civic Center, something that has been in the works for almost 20 years. “Now, we even have the possibility of passenger rail coming back downtown,” Councilmember William Carroll said Tuesday during the council’s pre-conference meeting. “I think we have a lot that we can possibly do.”
MOBILE, AL
utv44.com

Mobile Housing Authority leader accuses mayor, local officials of bullying

MOBILE, Ala (WPMI) — Mobile Housing Authority's Executive Director Michael Pierce says local leaders are bullying him and trying to push him out of power. "The mayor is trying to bully me, but not just by himself. Councilman William Carroll for decades has had a great deal of disdain for me," said Pierce.
MOBILE, AL
