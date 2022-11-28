Florida Atlantic shot 60.7% from the field and made 10 3-pointers in an 84-59 victory over South Alabama in Boca Raton, Fla., on Wednesday night. The loss dropped the Jaguars to 3-5 this season and was the program’s worst since a 91-62 defeat to Little Rock on Jan. 12, 2019, coach Richie Riley’s first year on the job. FAU (6-1) jumped out to a 15-2 lead in the early going and was up by as many as 27 in the second half.

MOBILE, AL ・ 18 HOURS AGO