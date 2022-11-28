Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Burger Places in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
The police accuse the mother of killing her missing childkandelSavannah, GA
4 Great Burger Places in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
4 Great Seafood Places in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
Two SC Cities Were Named the “Best Places To Retire” in the StateKennardo G. JamesBluffton, SC
Related
Florida Atlantic rolls past South Alabama basketball, 84-59
Florida Atlantic shot 60.7% from the field and made 10 3-pointers in an 84-59 victory over South Alabama in Boca Raton, Fla., on Wednesday night. The loss dropped the Jaguars to 3-5 this season and was the program’s worst since a 91-62 defeat to Little Rock on Jan. 12, 2019, coach Richie Riley’s first year on the job. FAU (6-1) jumped out to a 15-2 lead in the early going and was up by as many as 27 in the second half.
South Alabama football coach Kane Wommack agrees to contract extension through 2028
South Alabama’s Kane Wommack has agreed to a contract extension through the 2028 season, the school announced Thursday. The Jaguars finished the regular-season at 10-2 in Wommack’s second year on the job, recording the most victories since becoming an FBS program in 2012. They also doubled their 2021 win total and qualified for a bowl game for the first time since 2016.
Latest 2022 bowl projections for South Alabama, Troy headed into championship weekend
As the 2022 college football seasons enters championship weekend, the final bowl projections have been released. South Alabama and Troy will find out where they are headed for the postseason on Sunday, the day after the conference championship games are played. The Trojans meet Coastal Carolina for the Sun Belt championship, while the Jaguars sit and wait for that and other games to be decided.
connectsavannah.com
JAUD0N SPORTS: Georgia Southern headed to bowl game in Clay Helton’s first year
There was never a doubt. Well, maybe there was some doubt. No matter, the Georgia Southern Eagles on Saturday in Statesboro became bowl eligible with a 51-48 double overtime win over rival Appalachian State. Under first-year head coach Clay Helton, Georgia Southern finished its regular season with a 6-6 overall record and a 3-5 record within the Sun Belt Conference.
GS Bowl Deposits Now Being Taken | Video Message From Coach Helton
The Georgia Southern Eagles are bowl eligible for the fifth time in program history and the Georgia Southern Athletics Department is now taking ticket deposits for this year’s postseason. Message from GS Coach Clay Helton. Here are some FAQs the department is getting and the answers to those questions.
South Alabama’s La’Damian Webb, Yam Banks earn first-team All-Sun Belt honors
South Alabama running back La’Damian Webb and safety Yam Banks earned spots on the All-Sun Belt Conference football first-team announced Thursday. Webb and Banks were the only Jaguars to make the first team, despite their team going 10-2 and tying for first in the West Division during the regular season. South Alabama was also snubbed in the conference individual awards.
Prichard, November 30 High School 🏀 Game Notice
The Chickasaw High School basketball team will have a game with Vigor High School on November 29, 2022, 17:30:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p{margin:24px 0;font-style:normal;font-weight:400;font-size:16px;line-height:26px;letter-spacing:-.24px;color:#333}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon{background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child{border-bottom:none}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item{padding-bottom:32px;border-bottom:1px solid #f9f9f9}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card{padding:24px;border:1px solid #f2f2f2;border-radius:8px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams{display:flex;margin-bottom:26px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team{display:flex;flex-direction:column;flex:1;justify-content:flex-start;align-items:center}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs{width:40px;height:97px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo{width:120px;height:120px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name{margin-top:11px;color:#333;font-weight:600;font-size:16px;line-height:19px;text-align:center;letter-spacing:-.31px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item{margin-left:-8px;margin-top:8px;display:flex;align-items:center;font-weight:400;font-size:14px;line-height:20px;letter-spacing:-.15px;color:#888}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon{margin-right:4px;width:12px;height:12px;background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}
Alabama woman hits $1 million slot machine jackpot at Biloxi’s Beau Rivage casino
A player has hit a jackpot for more than $1 million, the first time in about four years at a South Mississippi casino. This was the second jackpot at the Beau Rivage Resort and Casino in Biloxi in less than two weeks. The latest and largest win came Sunday evening,...
Officials: Savannah High School gunman call a hoax
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Reports of a gunman prompted a massive police presence at Savannah High School and Savannah Early College on Wednesday morning. Students were evacuated as SWAT conducted a full sweep, checking the school room by room before giving the “all clear.” Disputing rumors, the Savannah Chatham County Public School System (SCCPSS) said […]
allongeorgia.com
New Parker’s Kitchen Opens at Iconic Globe Site in Savannah
Parker’s – a nationally acclaimed convenience store company and food service leader – recently opened a new Parker’s Kitchen at DeRenne Avenue and White Bluff Road in Savannah, Ga. The bright, inviting store design is a brand-new prototype inspired by Southern vernacular architecture. The newest Parkers’ Kitchen location offers a modern, contemporary glass-front look with an expanded retail footprint, optimized layout for higher operational efficiency and a lime-washed brick exterior.
WALA-TV FOX10
FOX10 News mourns passing of assignment manager Al Tuggle
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The FOX10 News family is mourning the loss of one of our own. Al Tuggle, our longtime assignment manager, passed away after a long illness. For nearly 35 years, Al mentored countless journalists and made sure we maintained the highest standards. Al was a great journalist,...
Charles ‘Wide Neck’ McDowell arrested again in Florida
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Charles ‘Wide Neck’ McDowell, who rocketed to social media fame after an arrest in 2018, was arrested again on Sunday, November 27 and booked into the Escambia County Jail. Charles Dion McDowell faces two charges, one for aggravated stalking and another for withholding support for a child or spouse, according […]
Bulloch Sheriff’s Deputies escort Retired Chief Deputy Gene McDaniel home
In a display of love, respect and honor the Bulloch County Sheriff’s Motorcycle Escort Team escorted the body of Retired Bulloch County Chief Deputy Gene McDaniel to Joiner Anderson Funeral Home in Statesboro, GA. The escort team traveled to a Savannah hospital to assist with the escort home. Gene...
Hangout Fest 2023: ‘Beach Vacation’ package deals on sale Friday
The lineup for the 2023 Hangout Music Fest hasn’t been revealed just yet, but organizers are about to start offering vacation and ticket packages that let attendees square away their lodging and admission in one purchase. The festival will take place May 19-21 in Gulf Shores. The new Hangout...
utv44.com
2nd fire in seven months for Al's Tire Shop in Prichard
PRICHARD, Ala (WPMI) — The Prichard Fire Department responded to a fire at Al's Tire Shop Sunday night. It happened around 9:30 p.m., with firefighters quickly bringing the scene under control. There is no word at this time as to the extent of the damage. This is the second...
Suspect charged in Mobile nightclub shooting that critically wounded woman, injured 3 others
A suspect has been arrested and charged with assault in the Mobile nightclub shooting that seriously wounded a woman and injured three others early Saturday morning, police said Thursday. John McCarroll, 28, was detained Wednesday and charged with four counts of assault in connection with the shooting at Club Paparazzi,...
wtoc.com
Warrants for man, woman after fight in Pooler Walmart parking lot
POOLER, Ga. (WTOC) - Two people have warrants out for their arrest after a fight in the Pooler Walmart parking lot. Police say it happened on Black Friday. According to police records, the woman said the incident started when she was walking to cross the street in the Walmart parking lot, and a car was driving so close to her she was afraid she would be hit.
Mobile City Council approves master plan for Civic Center
This week the Mobile City Council took two big steps forward on revitalizing the Mobile Civic Center, something that has been in the works for almost 20 years. “Now, we even have the possibility of passenger rail coming back downtown,” Councilmember William Carroll said Tuesday during the council’s pre-conference meeting. “I think we have a lot that we can possibly do.”
utv44.com
Mobile Housing Authority leader accuses mayor, local officials of bullying
MOBILE, Ala (WPMI) — Mobile Housing Authority's Executive Director Michael Pierce says local leaders are bullying him and trying to push him out of power. "The mayor is trying to bully me, but not just by himself. Councilman William Carroll for decades has had a great deal of disdain for me," said Pierce.
AL.com
Birmingham, AL
207K+
Followers
64K+
Post
73M+
Views
ABOUT
AL.com is Alabama's source for news, sports, entertainment, weather and more.https://www.al.com
Comments / 0