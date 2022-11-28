Read full article on original website
Related
Scientists Claim Dinosaur Visited The Moon Before Humans
Reports say dinosaurs could have beaten humans to the Moon by about 65 million years. The other explanation is that their bones went there before us. Science journalist Peter Brannen wrote about the theory in his 2017 book The End of the World. In it, geophysicist Mario Rebolledo theorized a giant asteroid wiped out the reptiles. The impact may have flung pieces of dinosaur bones into space and onto the Moon. (source)
petapixel.com
Photos of Newly Discovered Deep-Sea Creatures Living in the Remote Ocean
These photos show newly discovered deep-sea creatures living in the far reaches of the Indian Ocean close to underwater volcanos. The bizarre fish were uncovered during an expedition to Austalia’s remote Cocos (Keeling) Islands Marine Park by scientists from the Museums Victoria Research Institute. The team surveyed previously unknown...
A camera from a 1937 explorer was discovered on a Canadian glacier. Scientists are trying to develop the 85-year-old film loaded inside.
Decades ago, explorer Bradford Washburn hit bad weather and abandoned his camera gear on the remote Walsh Glacier. A pro skier set out to find it.
sciencealert.com
Ancient Drains Under The Colosseum Reveal The Bones of an Unlikely Gladiator
Packs of sausage dogs might have been made to fight larger animals like bears or perform acrobatics in the Colosseum in ancient Rome, archaeologists have said. Archaeologists said they found the remains of small dogs similar to dachshunds for the first time while excavating the drains of the iconic 2,000-year-old amphitheater, The Telegraph reported.
dexerto.com
Pokemon Scarlet & Violet player enraged by “sick joke” after failed rare Blaze Paldean Tauros encounter
A Pokemon Scarlet & Violet player finally encountered the rare Blaze Breed Paldean Tauros while exploring, but the success was undermined by the unwanted reveal of a sneaky surprise. Pokemon Scarlet & Violet fans have a big job when it comes to completing the Paldean Pokedex in Gen 9. With...
IGN
Marvel's Midnight Suns Livestream -- The Rising Sun
Sunrise is almost here. Celebrate with the devs the release of Marvel's Midnight Suns. Join us as we go in-depth into the Midnight Suns’ core combat mechanics. Want to know about decks & deckbuilding? Upgrading & customization? Advanced strategies & combat tactics? The Firaxis Team has got you covered!
IGN
Brewpub Simulator - Official Playtest Trailer
A playtest for Brewpub Simulator is available now on Steam. Check out the latest trailer for another look at the upcoming game. Brewpub Simulator is planned to release on PC in 2023. In Brewpub Simulator, brew lagers, stouts, and IPAs, and serve patrons at your own brewpub. Decorate the place,...
IGN
Sony PlayStation Plus Essential: Leaked List of Games for December 2022 Suggests Exciting Additions
Xbox Game Pass continues to be heralded as the best deal in gaming. However, Sony's PlayStation Plus isn't far off, and the upcoming month seems to suggest that the subscription service will go for a major swing. At the moment, the company hasn't revealed anything on the titles that will...
Ancient American Lion Tooth Discovered on Dried Up Mississippi River Bank
The extremely rare fossil belonged to an animal that has not been seen since the last Ice Age.
IGN
Fallout 76 - Official Season 11: Nuka-World Trailer
Fallout 76's Season 11: Nuka-World kicks off on December 6, 2022. Head to Nuka-World in this trailer for the upcoming Season 11 to see a new ally, new emotes, and much more. Season 11: Nuka-World brings rewards including Nuka Quantum Collectron, Bottle and Cappy Backpacks, and Nuka-Cola themed Power Armour. Free for all Fallout 76 players.
IGN
All TMs Material List - Scarlet and Violet
A new part of Pokemon Scarlet and Violet is crafting TMs using specific materials. You pick up these materials by defeating or capturing wild Pokemon. This IGN Guide will cover all available TMs Material items you can earn in both games.
IGN
Tropico 6 - Official New Frontiers DLC Release Trailer
In Tropico 6 New Frontiers DLC, players are tasked with ensuring Tropico stays ahead of the international competition. It’s a wide world out there and El Prez is taking his persuasion tactics to galactic heights. With the new Space Port Complex, players will embark on launching Tropico into a glorious new future as they construct rockets and delve into research. The Tropico 6 New Frontiers DLC is available now for PC and out on December 15 for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series S|X.
IGN
Dark Pictures: The Devil In Me - Part 7: Behind The Scenes
This video is Part 7 of IGN's gameplay walkthrough for The Dark Pictures: The Devil In Me.
IGN
Neptunia: Sisters VS Sisters - Official Who Are The Goddess Candidates Trailer
In the latest trailer for Neptunia: Sisters VS Sisters, we get a look at the Goddess Candidates who are all playable in the game. Neptunia Sisters VS Sisters releases on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and Steam on January 24, 2023 with preorders starting on December 8.
IGN
Destiny 2 - Official Season of Plunder "Awake" Cinematic Trailer
As the threat of Xivu Arath looms, Mithrax has taken time to study the secrets of Nezarec's relics. Check out the latest Destiny 2 cinematic trailer that reigns in the Season of Plunder for 2022.
IGN
The Biggest Game Releases of December 2022
2022 is coming to a close, and while we’re all eagerly awaiting to see what 2023 has in store for us, let’s not forget that this year still has quite a few games before the sun sets completely. Whether you’re looking to get High on Life, or get blasted with nostalgia by Crisis Core: Final Fantasy 7 Reunion, there’s going to be plenty to play. Here are all the biggest games releasing on PC, PlayStation, Xbox, and Nintendo Switch in December 2022.
IGN
Neon White - Official PS5 and PS4 Announcement Trailer
Neon White is a single-player speedrunning FPS where you can sacrifice your guns for godlike parkour moves. You are White, an assassin handpicked from Hell to compete with other demon slayers for a chance to live permanently in Heaven. Neon White is coming to PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 on December 13.
IGN
Inscryption - Official Nintendo Switch Launch Trailer
Inscryption is an inky black card-based odyssey that blends the deckbuilding roguelike, escape-room style puzzles, and psychological horror into a blood-laced smoothie. Inscryption is available now on Nintendo Switch.
IGN
Lover Pretend - Official English Nintendo Switch Trailer
Lover Pretend is a om-com otome game where Chiyuki takes a job as the assistant screenwriter on a film production in order to find answers about her mysterious father, but instead finds herself the center of attention. Lover Pretend is available now for Nintendo Switch.
IGN
Amnesia: The Bunker - Official Announcement Trailer
Here's your look at the tense reveal trailer for Amnesia: The Bunker, the upcoming horror survival game from Frictional Games, the studio behind the Amnesia series and SOMA. In Amnesia: The Bunker, the latest installment in the Amnesia franchise, players are equipped with high levels of freedom to impact gameplay, choosing their playstyle as they explore at will this semi-open world. The game will incorporate emergent gameplay and sandbox elements, with hardly any scripted events. Armed with a revolver gun and a noisy dynamo flashlight, you will walk the course of an ill-lighted WW1 bunker on the shoes of a French soldier troubled by his amnesia and hunted by an otherworldly creature.
Comments / 0