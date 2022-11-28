ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

Darnold, stout defense lead Panthers past futile Broncos, 23-10

By Jesse Ullmann
WNCT
WNCT
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0By2rr_0jPQHilk00

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Sam Darnold looked formidable in his first start of the season and a stout defensive showing led the Panthers past a futile Broncos team, 23-10, at Bank of America Stadium Sunday.

Panthers TE Tremble trying not to be one dimensional

“We had an exceptional week of preparation,” Coach Wilks said after the victory. “We have to go out and execute and I thought we did that today in all phases, some great things showed up.”

Darnold’s passing game was for the most part quiet up until an impressive 52-yard connection with DJ Moore that put the Panthers (4-8) on the Broncos’ 9-yard line late in the 4th quarter. They’d settle for a field goal. On the next sequence, the Panthers forced a fumble and were able to convert the turnover into 3 more points and a controlling 23-3 advantage.

Denver (3-8) finally scored its first TD when Russell Wilson connected with Brandon Johnson with 3:19 to go.

Carolina picked up the momentum on its first touch of the second half scoring behind a 70-yard drive from Darnold when Darnold recovered his own fumble in the endzone for a 17-3 lead.

“I thought he did a good job today,” Wilks said complimenting Darnold. “Managed the game, ran the offense efficiently. On the surface, pretty good.”

The defense kept the pressure on the former Super Bowl champ Wilson for the good portion of the game Sunday with multiple balls swatted down at the line of scrimmage, a slew of near-interceptions, and two fumble recoveries.

Brian Burns, who recorded his career-best 10th sack of the season, appeared to suffer an injury late in the 4th quarter, left the game, and went into the medical tent on the sidelines only to return a short time later.

COMPLETE PANTHERS COVERAGE

Darnold finished with 164 yards on 11-of-19 completions with one TD. Wilson finished with 1 TD and 142 yards on 19-of-35 completions. He was sacked three times.

The Panthers are back in action next Sunday in Seattle against the Seahawks (4:30 p.m., Fox Charlotte).

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WNCT.

Comments / 0

 

DENVER EAT & DRINK

More
 

DENVER THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WNCT

Florida doctor accused of raping patients is found dead in ditch

NAPLES, Fla. (WFLA) — Authorities in Florida are investigating after a doctor who was accused of drugging and raping his patients was found dead in a ditch. An incident report from the Collier County Sheriff’s Office said a deputy was dispatched at 6:17 p.m. Monday in Naples to conduct a welfare check on Dr. Eric Salata, 54.
NAPLES, FL
WNCT

Suspect arrested, charged in Greenville Mall shooting that injured two

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — A suspect who police said shot two men Friday night inside Greenville Mall has been arrested and is facing charges. De’quazious Isaiah Pollard, 19, of 411 Winslow Pointe Drive in Greenville, has been charged with two counts of Attempted First Degree Murder and Going Armed to the Terror of the People. […]
GREENVILLE, NC
9NEWS

Broncos sign Lamar Jackson to practice squad ahead of Ravens game

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — Cornerback Lamar Jackson has been signed to the practice squad of the Denver Broncos. To make room for Jackson, the Broncos released wide receiver Kaden Davis and running back Tyreik McAllister from the practice squad on Tuesday. A third-year cornerback from from the University of Nebraska,...
DENVER, CO
ClutchPoints

Lamar Jackson is set to face the Ravens in Week 13 vs. Broncos, but it’s not what you think

With a matchup against Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens looming in Week 13, the Denver Broncos went out and got a Lamar Jackson of their own. The Broncos have signed former Chicago Bears defensive back Lamar Jackson to the practice squad after he cleared waivers, hilariously setting up the new addition to potentially face his namesake in Week 13, via Tom Pelissero.
DENVER, CO
RavenCountry

Week 13: Ravens Vs. Broncos Preview, Where to Watch, Prediction

Ravens are favored by 8.5 (SI Sportsbook) Television: CBS / WJZ Ch. 13 (Baltimore) Spanish Radio: La Mera Mera 1050 AM & WTTZ 93.5 FM (Tico Sports) The Ravens are 7-6 in regular season play vs. Denver, including a 5-1 mark in Baltimore. Under coach John Harbaugh, Baltimore is 4-3 against the Broncos during the regular season, posting a 3-1 mark at home. These teams last met at M&T Bank Stadium in 2018, with the Ravens winning 27-14.
BALTIMORE, MD
WNCT

Jackson-Davis leads No. 10 Indiana past No. 18 UNC, 77-65

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (AP) — Trayce Jackson-Davis had 21 points and 10 rebounds, Xavier Johnson scored 20 points and No. 10 Indiana beat No. 18 North Carolina 77-65 on Wednesday night in the ACC-Big Ten Challenge. The Hoosiers (7-0) produced their most impressive win of the season two days after cracking the top 10 for the […]
BLOOMINGTON, IN
WNCT

UNC’s Maye rides star-making season into ACC title game

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (AP) — Drake Maye has put up big numbers all season for No. 24 North Carolina. Now he has a chance to lead the Tar Heels to something more: an Atlantic Coast Conference championship. The second-year passer has played so well that he stirred national buzz as a potential Heisman Trophy candidate. […]
CHAPEL HILL, NC
WNCT

Greenville man arrested on drug-related charges

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — A Greenville man was arrested and charged with several drug-related crimes during a traffic stop on Nov. 23. Marquis Allen Jefferson, 27, of Greenville was pulled over by a NC State Highway Patrol trooper just before 11 p.m. A Pitt County deputy was called to assist at the area of Northeast […]
GREENVILLE, NC
NJ.com

Pro Bowl linebacker targets Jets for return from knee injury

Just in time for the New York Jets. According to ESPN, Buffalo Bills pass rusher Von Miller said on his podcast Tuesday night that he hopes to be back before facing the Jets on Dec. 11. BUY NFL TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. Miller suffered lateral meniscus damage to...
WNCT

No. 17 Duke tops No. 25 Ohio State in ACC/Big Ten Challenge

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — Freshman Kyle Filipowski had 16 points, including a key three-point play with 2:37 left, to help No. 17 Duke beat No. 25 Ohio State 81-72 on Wednesday night in the final ACC/Big Ten Challenge. Jeremy Roach added 13 points for the Blue Devils (7-2), who had a strong stretch late in […]
COLUMBUS, OH
WNCT

103-year-old Kinston woman still dancing with local group

They call themselves the "Kinston Seniors Dance Club." They've been dancing for decades. 103-year-old Kinston woman still dancing with local …. They call themselves the "Kinston Seniors Dance Club." They've been dancing for decades. ENC could see impact from potential rail strike. The U.S. House of Representatives voted 290-137 on...
KINSTON, NC
WNCT

WNCT

38K+
Followers
26K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

WNCT 9 On Your Side

 https://wnct.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy