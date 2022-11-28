ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cornelius, NC

Deadly shooting in Cornelius; no arrests yet

By Derek Dellinger
 3 days ago

CORNELIUS, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Cornelius Police are investigating a deadly shooting that occurred Saturday afternoon.

According to a release from the Cornelius Police Department, officers responded to Lynn Drive shortly after 2:30 p.m. to find a person dead at the scene.

Police noted that the case is still active, but that the shooting does not appear to be random.

No arrests have been made.

Anyone with any information is asked to call Cornelius Police at 704-892-7773 or North Mecklenburg Crimestoppers at 704-896-7867.

