Warmer temperatures for the start of December
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - After a very cold day yesterday, temperatures begin to rebound through the rest of the workweek with highs in the 70s by Friday. Despite a chilly start to the day, temperatures will begin to warm up a bit more this afternoon into the mid-50s. Expect more sunshine today than yesterday and a bit more of a breeze from the south around 15 mph.
Not as cool tomorrow, even warmer temperatures on Friday
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - It has been cool, cloudy, and quiet today. We expect similar weather throughout the night with partly cloudy skies and overnight temperatures in the lower 30s. Winds will stay light, coming from the south around 10 mph. Tomorrow, temperatures will warm up and clouds will clear...
Colder temperatures intersperse with warmer weather this week
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A mixture of sun and mostly clouds today with warmer afternoon temperatures over the South Plains. Tuesday will bring increasing winds, some clouds, and even warmer afternoon temps as highs will climb to near or above 70 degrees in some areas of the region. However, it will not last long, tomorrow night signals the return of much colder temps back to the South Plains.
Strong winds today bring in our next cold front tonight
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Enjoy the warm, sunny afternoon with highs in the upper 60s, lower 70s before cold weather returns tonight. Sunny and dry conditions across the South Plains ahead of our next cold front. Temperatures warm up into the upper 60s to lower 70s this afternoon with strong winds from the west around 20-30 mph.
Quiet weather, dry cold front expected Wednesday
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - After a bit of a rainy stretch, things will be relatively quiet weather wise for the next week. Monday and Tuesday will be on the warm side for late November. You’re not going to get 60s and 70s this time of year without some wind typically. And since we had rain/snow, we could see some dust in places that have dried the topsoil a bit.
Crosbyton CISD resumes classes as crews work to restore heat
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Crosbyton CISD resumed classes on Tuesday as crews continue working to restore heat to the elementary school building and gymnasiums. Superintendent David Rodriguez said the district became aware of a gas leak in August. At the beginning of November, Rodriguez said the district learned the entire...
Good Day Good Dog: Catalina!
LUBBOCK, Texas (KJTV) - From LAS:. Catalina is a 3 year old female pitty mix. She is as sweet as can be. She enjoys going out and is very nice with strangers. She is calm and obedient and has outstanding behavior. A little scared to get in the car but if she sees you inside, she will immediately jump in! She has been here for 2 months.
Edge Homes offers luxury homes in several neighborhoods
LUBBOCK, Texas—Edge Homes puts your personalized touch on building your home. You can expect innovative design, incomparable choices, and inspired customer service from one of the most experienced Lubbock home builders in Lubbock, Texas. Find out more by reaching out to Edge Homes at 806-535-8376, edgehomesonline.com, info@edgehomesonline.com.
This Is The Weirdest Home In Texas
Cheapism compiled a list of the most bizarre homes in each state.
Lubbock Woman Gets Snowed in While Staying in Ruidoso Cabin
Last week marked the annual fall family get-together some love and others hate, Thanksgiving. As someone that was not only born around Thanksgiving, but also loves anything to do with food, I am quite fond of the holiday. As a fun way to celebrate Thanksgiving, as well as my birthday...
Lubbock Stockyards to close for good in December, owners said
After nearly four decades, Tony and Judy Mann said they made the difficult decision to sell the Lubbock Stockyards. They said the buyer plans to shut the operation down.
2 injured in Hwy 84 rollover, traffic delays expected
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Two people were injured in a rollover on Hwy 84 Tuesday morning. Emergency crews were called to the 4200 block of East Slaton Hwy. just before 7:45 a.m. DPS officials stated a white passenger car veered off the roadway. The driver overcorrected, going into the median;...
A Lubbock landmark’s final days: Saying goodbye to the Double T scoreboard
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A long-standing Lubbock landmark is coming down later this week. The Double T scoreboard at Jones AT&T stadium won’t be returning for another football season. Robert Giovannetti, Senior Associate Athletic Director says, “In 1978 the Double T scoreboard was added and it has been there...
2 People Injured In Motor Vehicle Accident In Lubbock (Lubbock, TX)
Officials from Lubbock in Texas state that a crash involving 2 vehicles took place when a car that was travelling east on US Highway 84. The Texas Department of Public Safety added that they drove off of the roadway, over-corrected into the median and then rolled.
Adorable Puppy Heartlessly Dumped Overnight At Lubbock Apartment Complex
I can't imagine what goes through someone's head when they decide to ditch a defenseless animal in a random place in town and then just drive away. It happens way too often, and there is ALWAYS a better solution than to leave an animal alone somewhere to fend for itself.
Lubbock’s Tamale Trail: A Quest for the Hub City’s Best Tamales
December is so close that I can just smell all the great food that comes with the holidays whether it be latkas, fried plantains, or tamales. Growing up I was very picky when it came to my tamales that I got to the point that I started saying I hated tamales. It wasn't until high school, and making tamales with my bestfriend Alex, that I discovered not all tamales are the same.
The Real Reason Lubbock Needs A Buc-ee’s Is Not What You Think
I can think of a million reasons why Lubbock deserves a Bucc-ee's, and why one would do well here. The most obvious reason is I27, which serves as a corridor through this part of Texas for truckers. But that's why Bucc-ee's needs Lubbock, not why we need a Bucc-ee's. Do...
City street closures ahead of Texas Tech Carol of Lights, Centennial Celebration
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - City street closures for the 64th annual Carol of Lights will start Friday before Texas Tech University’s Centennial Celebration. Beginning at 5 p.m., University Ave. (northbound from 15th Street to Main Street and southbound from Glenna Goodacre to 15th Street) will be closed. Broadway from Ave. X to University will also be closed. The closures will remain through 9 p.m.
Lubbock’s Mugshot Monday: 30 People Arrested During Thanksgiving Week
So unfortunately no one has come up with a way to make Thanksgiving last longer but we still have Hanukah, Kwanza, Winter Solstice, Posadas, Krampusnacht, Christmas, New Years, and Dia de los Tres Reyes to look forward to. We really should just take the whole month of December until January 6th off since we are such a melting pot of cultures and festivities. For now I suggest we just slowly eat the Thanksgiving leftovers that we all have in our fridge, I finished our lefts over faster than a prairie dog eating a pumpkin.
Amigos hosts 14th Annual Tamal Cook-off
LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - On Saturday, December 3, Amigos stores across the area will each host the 14th Annual Tamal Cook-Off competition from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Each year, guests compete for the award of best tamales. The locations hosting a competition include the Amigos stores in Lubbock,...
