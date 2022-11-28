ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Family and friends remember Sharod Lindsey a year after his murder

By WPXI.com News Staff
WPXI Pittsburgh
WPXI Pittsburgh
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fsyJq_0jPQGYHf00

PITTSBURGH — Family and friends gathered to remember a young man and father one year after he was killed.

Sharod Lindsey was shot and killed in his car in Stowe Township on Nov. 27 last year.

Lindsey was a graduate of Central Catholic and a former California University of Pennsylvania football player.

His family said he would take time off from CalU to work so he could support his daughter.

The family gathered in the Allegheny Cemetery where Lindsey is buried to share memories and support one another.

“We always get the same crowd. We appreciate it. They always support us, it helps us with the memories they have and we have keep us going,” said one person in attendance.

The Allegheny County Police Department is in charge of the investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06vD9g_0jPQGYHf00

Man hospitalized after apparent shooting in Pittsburgh’s Sheraden neighborhood A man arrived at a hospital after apparently being shot in Pittsburgh’s Sheraden neighborhood.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 4

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wtae.com

Monessen teen dies after shooting

MONESSEN, Pa. — A teenage boy who was shot Tuesday night in Monessen has died, police confirmed Wednesday. Monessen police said the investigation is ongoing. The medical examiner has not yet released the victim's name. Watch the report from Monessen in the video above. This content is imported from...
MONESSEN, PA
wtae.com

3 gunned down in midafternoon outside a McKeesport home

MCKEESPORT, Pa. — McKeesport police confirm three people were gunned down in the street outside of a home on Pirl Street Tuesday afternoon. Investigators were at the scene for hours, gathering evidence. Watch the breaking news report from McKeesport in the video above. McKeesport Police Chief Adam Alfer confirmed...
MCKEESPORT, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

Missing Armstrong County man found

GILPIN TOWNSHIP, Pa. — UPDATE: James George has been located, according to Southern Armstrong Regional Police Department. He is safe. Police are looking for a missing man from Armstrong County. According to Southern Armstrong Regional Police Department, James George, from Gilpin Township, was last seen in the 100 block...
ARMSTRONG COUNTY, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

Funeral arrangements announced for Penn Hills paramedic who died after ambulance crash

PENN HILL, Pa. — Funeral arrangements have been announced for the Penn Hills paramedic who died after an ambulance crash in Pittsburgh’s Shadyside neighborhood. On Sunday night, Nick Theofilis was driving a Penn Hills ambulance when it struck another vehicle in Shadyside. When Pittsburgh police got there, Theofilis was in cardiac arrest and died at the hospital.
PITTSBURGH, PA
wtae.com

Arrest made in deadly shooting on Pittsburgh's North Side

PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh police have announced an arrest in a deadly shooting in Pittsburgh's Marshall-Shadeland neighborhood. Jason Woodall, 29, is charged with criminal homicide and other offenses following the shooting death of Meiko Devaughn. Devaughn was found shot and killed on Sorrell Street a little after 5:30 a.m. Wednesday.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh Police searching for suspect in Terrace Village shooting

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Pittsburgh Police are asking for help in finding a man that is wanted for a shooting that happened last year. Shammond Sewell is charged with several counts, including aggravated assault, criminal mischief, and carrying a firearm without a license. RELATED: Man In Stable Condition After Being Shot In Terrace VillagePolice were called to a scene along Oak Hill Drive in Terrace Village after a shot spotter alert in March of last year. There they found a gunshot victim inside an apartment along Bentley Drive. Also, three vehicles and a building were hit by gunfire. Anyone with information is being asked to call the police.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Teenager charged after shots fired in Downtown Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- An 18-year-old is facing charges after gunshots were fired in Downtown Pittsburgh.Two individuals were arrested in two incidents and KDKA has learned that the two incidents were related.The first incident happened outside of the Five Guys in Market Square, when a fight broke out between a group of juveniles.Pittsburgh Police say an officer's hand was injured while trying to break up that fight just before 7:30 p.m. The officer was taken to a nearby hospital, but wasn't seriously hurt.Police say one juvenile was arrested for assaulting the officer,While police were at the scene in Market Square, they were...
PITTSBURGH, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

WPXI Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh, PA
111K+
Followers
142K+
Post
34M+
Views
ABOUT

WPXI-TV News Pittsburgh is your source for breaking news, investigative stories, weather and sports coverage in Pittsburgh.

 https://www.wpxi.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy