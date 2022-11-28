Family and friends remember Sharod Lindsey a year after his murder

PITTSBURGH — Family and friends gathered to remember a young man and father one year after he was killed.

Sharod Lindsey was shot and killed in his car in Stowe Township on Nov. 27 last year.

Lindsey was a graduate of Central Catholic and a former California University of Pennsylvania football player.

His family said he would take time off from CalU to work so he could support his daughter.

The family gathered in the Allegheny Cemetery where Lindsey is buried to share memories and support one another.

“We always get the same crowd. We appreciate it. They always support us, it helps us with the memories they have and we have keep us going,” said one person in attendance.

The Allegheny County Police Department is in charge of the investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

Man hospitalized after apparent shooting in Pittsburgh’s Sheraden neighborhood A man arrived at a hospital after apparently being shot in Pittsburgh’s Sheraden neighborhood.

©2022 Cox Media Group