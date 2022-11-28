Read full article on original website
Macron and Biden discuss Ukraine at length during Oval meeting
US President Joe Biden and French President Emmanuel Macron are taking part in a joint news conference at the White House, where the pair are discussing what was brought up during their Oval Office meeting earlier in the day and placed special focus on their discussions about the ongoing war in Ukraine.
U.S. Stocks Waver in Uneven Trading to Open December
"By Damian J. Troise and Alex VeigaStock indexes on Wall Street are mixed in uneven trading Thursday and bond yields are broadly lower after the government reported that a measure of inflation that’s closely watched by the Federal Reserve eased in October.The S&P 500 edged up 0.1% as of 3 p.m. Eastern. Gains in technology and health care stocks outweighed a pullback in banks, energy companies and elsewhere in the market.Chipmaker Nvidia rose 1.7% and drugmaker Pfizer gained 1.6%, while Bank of America fell 2.6% and Marathon Oil dropped 1.6%.Salesforce slumped 8.4% for the biggest drop in among S&P 500...
In Big Tech, getting laid off can mean taking a fancy vacation
In most industries, losing your job means avoiding big expenses and saving money in other ways. Not in Silicon Valley.
USMNT advances to World Cup knockout stage with hard-fought victory over Iran
The US Men's National Team (USMNT) was made to work hard for its place in the World Cup knockout stage, earning a tough 1-0 win over Iran in a nerve-racking Group B decider at Qatar 2022. Christian Pulisic's first-half goal was all that separated the two sides as the USMNT...
