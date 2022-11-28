Read full article on original website
670 staff predictions: Bears-Packers
The Bears (3-9) host the Packers (4-8) on Sunday afternoon at Soldier Field. Here are game predictions from our 670 The Score hosts, producers and writers.
Chiefs’ JuJu Smith-Schuster back at practice on Thursday
After missing practice with an illness on Wednesday, Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster was back at practice Thursday.
Packers.com
Packers Unscripted: Bracing for the Bears
Mike and Wes preview the game in Chicago, beginning with the historical implications (:25) and the quarterback situations for both teams (1:52). They also examine the Bears' running game (3:20) and struggling defense (8:11), as well as the Packers' keys to victory (12:46) and other key games around the NFL in Week 13 (19:47).
Deshaun Watson makes his return, an AFC Championship rematch, and the Dolphins try to take home a victory in the Bay Area: NFL Games of the Week - Week 13
Hope we've all recovered from our Thanksgiving food comas, because it's back to the world of the NFL being relatively normal... for now. What last week's games solidified was the separation of the class of playoff contenders and the playoff pretenders. The Patriots fell thanks to some questionable refereeing against...
Packers.com
Packers Unscripted: Problems in Philly
Mike and Wes review the loss to the Eagles, beginning with the defensive struggles and missed tackles (:18) and the inability to bounce back from costly mistakes (8:00). They also discuss QB Aaron Rodgers' injury and Jordan Love's relief appearance (9:53) before taking a look around the NFL in Week 12 (18:08) and the changed narratives in some of the league's divisions (25:38).
Packers.com
Former Packers QB John Hadl dies at 82
John Hadl, who played quarterback for the Packers for roughly one-and-a-half seasons after being acquired in what proved to be a blockbuster trade for the Los Angeles Rams, died this morning – Nov. 30, 2022 – at age 82. The University of Kansas, where Hadl was considered one of the greatest football players in the school's history, announced his death but gave no cause or other details.
Packers.com
What You Might've Missed: Many happy returns
GREEN BAY – Not one, but two, and almost three. The Packers hadn't had a kickoff return of longer than 50 yards since receiver Jeff Janis brought one back 70 yards in 2015. Cornerback and return specialist Keisean Nixon ran back two of 50-plus on Sunday night in Philadelphia in the fourth quarter, and an earlier one came close to that mark as well.
Packers.com
Why have the Bears played 34 more NFL games than the Packers?
How is it that the Bears have played 34 more games in the NFL than the Packers? The Packers joined the league one year after the Bears. There was no set league schedule in the early years. Teams scheduled their own games, and it was basically easier for the Bears to do so because other teams could make more money playing in Chicago than in Green Bay or at home in some cases against an opponent other than Green Bay.
