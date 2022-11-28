ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln, NE

FanSided

Nebraska Football Recruiting: Huskers lose first commit in wake of staff changes

While not exactly a surprise, Nebraska football recruiting efforts took a bit of a hit on Thursday morning as Malachi Coleman opened his recruitment. The news in fact, might have been expected the longer new head coach Matt Rhule went without announcing Mickey Joseph was going to be retained. Last night’s events made keeping the former interim head coach on staff impossible.
Corn Nation

Nebraska Reacts Survey: Fans thoughts on Huskers’ new coach

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NCAA. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Nebraska Cornhuskers fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to participate. In case you somehow were not aware yet, the Nebraska Cornhuskers hired a new head...
kmaland.com

Nebraska adds Barthel, Peetz to football coaching staff

(Lincoln) -- Nebraska head football coach Matt Rhule has hired two more assistant coaches to his staff. Nebraska hired E.J. Barthel as running backs coach on Tuesday and Jake Peetz as quarterbacks coach on Wednesday. Barthel comes to Lincoln from Connecticut. Barthel previously worked with Rhule with the NFL's Carolina...
FanSided

Nebraska Football: Fake Spencer Rattler tweet gets Husker fans fired up

Monday was a big day for Nebraska football. The Scott Frost era was ushered out and the Matt Rhule was ushered in. And along with the new coach, there was quite a bit of excitement, especially since it appears the team also has its new offensive coordinator in Scott Satterfield. For a while, it seemed like the Huskers might be in line for a new quarterback as well.
1011now.com

Three Huskers defenders earn all-conference recognition

LINCOLN, Neb. (Press Release) -Three Nebraska football defensive standouts received All-Big Ten honors for their outstanding play in 2022. The league office announced the honorees on Tuesday morning, while offensive selections will be recognized on Wednesday. Junior edge rusher Garrett Nelson was a second-team All-Big Ten pick by the conference...
Corn Nation

Husker Football Coaching Staff Tracker

The Nebraska Cornhuskers have the new head man in place as Matt Rhule was formally introduced as the new head coach on Monday, Nov. 28. However, now comes the hard work of filling out the staff list. Be sure to check back frequently as we keep a running update with...
Kearney Hub

'Sounds like me': Matt Rhule leaves strong early impression on Nebraska QB Casey Thompson

LINCOLN – Casey Thompson lingered on the second-floor balcony of the Hawks Center watching as Matt Rhule finished his last round of interviews on the turf below. The Nebraska quarterback didn’t see the main press conference in person Monday afternoon, instead streaming it on BTN while watching game film in North Stadium. He studied the Iowa game and the college quarterbacks he usually checks in on like Caleb Williams (USC), Bryce Young (Alabama) and CJ Stroud (Ohio State).
klkntv.com

What’s next for Nebraska’s Mickey Joseph?

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Nebraska has been imbued with a new sense of excitement after the university announced the hiring of Matt Rhule as head coach. But what happens now with former interim head coach Mickey Joseph?. Earlier this season, his contract was restructured when he took on the...
Kearney Hub

Rhule fires two key members of Nebraska's football staff

New Nebraska football coach Matt Rhule fired two key members of Nebraska’s staff before his press conference on Monday. Head strength coach Zach Duval and director of performance nutrition Dave Ellis were both relieved of their duties at NU, a source within the athletic department confirmed on Monday night. Both of their biographies had already been removed from the Huskers.com website.
knopnews2.com

Mickey Joseph arrested Wednesday in Lincoln

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Mickey Joseph, who served as the interim head coach for the Nebraska football team during the 2022 season, was arrested in Lincoln on Wednesday. According to Lincoln Police, Joseph was taken into custody around 2 p.m. near South 34th and Tree line drive. He is facing...
Corn Nation

Report: Corey Campbell being hired as new Strength & Conditioning Coach

First reported by Joe Person of The Athletic, Corey Campbell is reportedly headed to Lincoln to join new head coach Matt Rhule’s staff as the strength and conditioning coach. Campbell has been with Rhule dating back to Rhule’s time at Baylor. Campbell was an assistant strength and conditioning coach...
nebraskanewsservice.net

University of Nebraska’s Performance Nutrition Center Played Crucial Role In Huskers’ Season Opener In Ireland

Traveling overseas is never an easy feat, especially when you’re flying with a team of over one hundred players and staff for an international football game. The University of Nebraska football team did just that when they kicked off the 2022 season of college football by taking on the Northwestern Wildcats in the Aer Lingus Classic in Dublin, Ireland. Getting to Ireland was a monumental task with lots of logistics involved in making sure the team was fully prepared to play. How does a team this large prepare for a trip like this?
fox42kptm.com

UNL researchers to take a closer look at Nebraska's wild turkey population

LINCOLN, Neb. (FOX42KPTM) - New research from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln will zero in on wild turkeys in the state. School officials tell us this will be a five-year study. We're told the research is needed because Nebraska doesn't have much information about its movements or resource selections. According to...
