Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Operation Safe Delivery: Rockport PD helps protect porches, property this holiday season
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Rockport Police Department are working to crack down on package thefts, especially during this time of year. Rockport Police Capt. Nathan Anderson said they are taking a stand against what he calls 'porch pirates.' Anderson adds that residents can safeguard their parcels against opportunists with Operation Safe Delivery.
thebendmag.com
Must-See Christmas Light Displays in Corpus Christi
The holiday season is finally upon us. That means cold weather, the smell of pine (even if it’s from an air freshener) and classic holiday songs blaring while cruising the Coastal Bend to “ooh” and “ahh” at our favorite holiday light displays. To ensure our readers don’t miss out on the various hot spots for Christmas lights, we put together a list of the best and brightest spots in Corpus Christi and the greater Coastal Bend region to check out this season.
Wyatt Ranches treats senior citizens to lunch
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Tuesday afternoon, Wyatt Ranches out near Agua Dulce sponsored the second annual lunch bringing senior citizens across Duval County together for the holidays. About 80 senior citizens at retirement communities in Conception and Benavidez got to make a whole day trip. They were even brought...
Corpus Christi, Texas Church Celebrates The Season In A Big Way
Texas during the holiday season just has to show out in style doesn't it? Everywhere you go it seems you see houses with a multitude of lights, all the inflatables that potentially cause stress on the Texas Power Grid, and most importantly, some very large and tall trees to place all the ornaments you want on them.
thebendmag.com
Opening Plans for New Rockport Center for the Arts Campus Announced
After Hurricane Harvey caused mass destruction to the former location in 2017, the highly anticipated, brand-new Rockport Center for the Arts (RCA) campus, is finally ready to be seen in all its glory. Beginning December 11, 2022, at 12 p.m., the new 14,000-square-foot visual arts and education building will officially open to the public.
2nd Annual Field of Honor on display in Robstown
Veterans Day may be over, but those who wish to participate can still honor those who served at the Richard Borchard Fairgrounds at the Coastal Bend Field of Honor.
Christmas on the Coast festivities kick off Nov. 28 in the city of Portland
The City of Portland's 4th annual 'Christmas on the Coast' includes multiple family-friendly events and attractions this year.
Neighbors to meet with TxDOT about a second causeway to the island
A second causeway between the mainland of Corpus Christi and the island has been on the minds of island residents for decades, but recent growth is creating more push on the efforts to build one.
Christmas in the Coastal Bend: A list of events for you and the family
The holidays are here so we've put together a list of family friendly events all over the Coastal Bend!
Nine loggerhead sea turtles back in Gulf of Mexico after rare November release
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Texas State Aquarium held a sea turtle release, sending some of the surviving loggerhead turtles home into the Gulf of Mexico. This year the Padre Island National Seashore reported more than 400 turtles stranded in Texas. That is more than four times the yearly average.
CCFD puts out large house fire on Christie Street
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Fire crews were busy Wednesday night as they put out a large house fire off of Christie Street. Heavy smoke and fire were seen by crews when they arrived to the scene. The home was evacuated and one dog was rescued. There were no reported injuries to residents or firefighters.
Aransas Pass Realtor Makes Holiday Dream Come True
, , , , , A line forms down a portion of S. Commercial St. and around the block on Goodnight Ave. in downtown Aransas Pass on a brisk morning, Tuesday, November 22. Those in need of some help for Thanksgiving patiently waited for a free turkey and all the fixings, distributed by Dream Team Realtors, the fourth-year owner Lisa Barker has committed to giving back to the local community, with the help of Crossroads Church. Barker was prepared, assembling 75 bags of food. It’s been a particularly difficult year for many in Aransas Pass, especially those on fixed incomes dealing with the high-cost inflation is having on food prices. Jeanette Ward, 59, of Aransas Pass lives off Social Security Disability Insurance. She heard about the giveaway on Facebook. While 66-year-old Noe Corona of Aransas Pass is currently unemployed. He learned about the free turkeys through word-ofmouth. “Happy Thanksgiving!” Dream Team Realtors staff remarked as they gave out the food. “Thank you,” and, “God bless,” was heard many times in return.
CCFD put out large brush fire near Walmart, Padre Motel in Flour Bluff
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Corpus Christi Fire Department and ESD #2 responded to a brush fire between the Padre Motel and Walmart in Flour Bluff late Monday night. According to a social media post from ESD#2, the brush fire was also the site of a homeless camp. Details...
Traffic safety advocate, Kleberg Co. judge call for roadway reform after Falfurrias toddler death
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A local advocate is seeking change after a toddler died while traveling with family on Hwy. 77. 3NEWS confirmed with DPS that the driver was trying to pull out of a gas station when the car was t-boned by an oncoming vehicle. Lance Hamm serves...
Local teenager builds CC Little Pantry to help food-insecure veterans
Kiernan Cruger is a 17-year-old high school senior who developed a love for giving back to his community. He buildst food pantries.
Surviving Harbor Bridge crash victim files lawsuit against Flatiron/Dragados, Railroad eatery, Palacios
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The surviving victim of the fatal three-vehicle crash on the Harbor Bridge on Nov. 2 has filed a lawsuit against Railroad Seafood & Brewing, Flatiron/Dragados, LLC. and Roxanne Palacios. Palacios is the wrong-way driver currently charged with two counts of intoxication manslaughter and one count...
'Its all in black and white': Agua Dulce marshal sends stern warning to poachers
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — City Marshal Joe Martinez in Agua Dulce is warning poachers about the consequences they could face after body cam footage shows one being arrested along County Road 44. The man on the police body cam video is seen being confronted for poaching on another person's...
kwhi.com
CORPUS CHRISTI WOMAN ARRESTED TUESDAY
Giving a fictitious name did not help a Corpus Christi woman Tuesday. Brenham Police report that Tuesday night at 8:50, Officers responded to a business in the 200 block of Highway 290 East in reference to a welfare concern. Upon arrival, officers made contact with a female on location who provided a fictitious name. The female was positively identified as Alexandra Saldana, 24 of Corpus Christi, and was found to have a parole warrant out for her arrest. Saldana was taken into custody for the warrant as well as Failure to ID by a Fugitive Giving False Info.
Pet Of The Week: Dona
Stop by and visit Dona and other wonderful shelter pets Monday through Saturday from 1 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. at the Corpus Christi Animal Services at 2626 Holly Rd.
Comments / 1