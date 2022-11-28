, , , , , A line forms down a portion of S. Commercial St. and around the block on Goodnight Ave. in downtown Aransas Pass on a brisk morning, Tuesday, November 22. Those in need of some help for Thanksgiving patiently waited for a free turkey and all the fixings, distributed by Dream Team Realtors, the fourth-year owner Lisa Barker has committed to giving back to the local community, with the help of Crossroads Church. Barker was prepared, assembling 75 bags of food. It’s been a particularly difficult year for many in Aransas Pass, especially those on fixed incomes dealing with the high-cost inflation is having on food prices. Jeanette Ward, 59, of Aransas Pass lives off Social Security Disability Insurance. She heard about the giveaway on Facebook. While 66-year-old Noe Corona of Aransas Pass is currently unemployed. He learned about the free turkeys through word-ofmouth. “Happy Thanksgiving!” Dream Team Realtors staff remarked as they gave out the food. “Thank you,” and, “God bless,” was heard many times in return.

ARANSAS PASS, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO