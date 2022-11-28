ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Port Aransas, TX

thebendmag.com

Must-See Christmas Light Displays in Corpus Christi

The holiday season is finally upon us. That means cold weather, the smell of pine (even if it’s from an air freshener) and classic holiday songs blaring while cruising the Coastal Bend to “ooh” and “ahh” at our favorite holiday light displays. To ensure our readers don’t miss out on the various hot spots for Christmas lights, we put together a list of the best and brightest spots in Corpus Christi and the greater Coastal Bend region to check out this season.
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
KIII 3News

Wyatt Ranches treats senior citizens to lunch

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Tuesday afternoon, Wyatt Ranches out near Agua Dulce sponsored the second annual lunch bringing senior citizens across Duval County together for the holidays. About 80 senior citizens at retirement communities in Conception and Benavidez got to make a whole day trip. They were even brought...
DUVAL COUNTY, TX
thebendmag.com

Opening Plans for New Rockport Center for the Arts Campus Announced

After Hurricane Harvey caused mass destruction to the former location in 2017, the highly anticipated, brand-new Rockport Center for the Arts (RCA) campus, is finally ready to be seen in all its glory. Beginning December 11, 2022, at 12 p.m., the new 14,000-square-foot visual arts and education building will officially open to the public.
ROCKPORT, TX
KIII 3News

CCFD puts out large house fire on Christie Street

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Fire crews were busy Wednesday night as they put out a large house fire off of Christie Street. Heavy smoke and fire were seen by crews when they arrived to the scene. The home was evacuated and one dog was rescued. There were no reported injuries to residents or firefighters.
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
Aransas Pass Progress

Aransas Pass Realtor Makes Holiday Dream Come True

, , , , , A line forms down a portion of S. Commercial St. and around the block on Goodnight Ave. in downtown Aransas Pass on a brisk morning, Tuesday, November 22. Those in need of some help for Thanksgiving patiently waited for a free turkey and all the fixings, distributed by Dream Team Realtors, the fourth-year owner Lisa Barker has committed to giving back to the local community, with the help of Crossroads Church. Barker was prepared, assembling 75 bags of food. It’s been a particularly difficult year for many in Aransas Pass, especially those on fixed incomes dealing with the high-cost inflation is having on food prices. Jeanette Ward, 59, of Aransas Pass lives off Social Security Disability Insurance. She heard about the giveaway on Facebook. While 66-year-old Noe Corona of Aransas Pass is currently unemployed. He learned about the free turkeys through word-ofmouth. “Happy Thanksgiving!” Dream Team Realtors staff remarked as they gave out the food. “Thank you,” and, “God bless,” was heard many times in return.
ARANSAS PASS, TX
kwhi.com

CORPUS CHRISTI WOMAN ARRESTED TUESDAY

Giving a fictitious name did not help a Corpus Christi woman Tuesday. Brenham Police report that Tuesday night at 8:50, Officers responded to a business in the 200 block of Highway 290 East in reference to a welfare concern. Upon arrival, officers made contact with a female on location who provided a fictitious name. The female was positively identified as Alexandra Saldana, 24 of Corpus Christi, and was found to have a parole warrant out for her arrest. Saldana was taken into custody for the warrant as well as Failure to ID by a Fugitive Giving False Info.
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX

