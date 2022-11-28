ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Huntsville, AL

GOP, Trump’s potential 2024 rivals criticize Nick Fuentes dinner

By Julia Mueller
WHNT News 19
WHNT News 19
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2eBOOm_0jPQG2Mu00

(The Hill) — Top GOP figures and potential 2024 Republican presidential candidates spent the weekend criticizing former President Trump after reports surfaced that he had dinner at Mar-a-Lago with known white supremacist Nick Fuentes.

Trump on Saturday blamed Ye, the rapper formally known as Kanye West, for arriving to a planned dinner between the two men with three additional guests, one of whom was Fuentes.

One injured in shooting at Sparkman Drive Walmart, according to Huntsville Police

Trump has insisted he didn’t know who Fuentes was before meeting him but several Republicans, including former members of his own Cabinet who are seen as gearing up for a potential 2024 run have voiced criticism of the meeting.

“I don’t think it’s a good idea for a leader that’s setting an example for the country or the party to meet with [an] avowed racist or antisemite,” said Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson (R) on CNN’s “State of the Union,” calling the meeting “very troubling.”

“I mean, you could have accidental meetings. Things like that happen. This was not an accidental meeting. It was a set-up dinner with Kanye. But you certainly have every occasion that the question of white supremacy or neo-Nazism, or denying the Holocaust comes up,” Hutchinson said. “You have got to be absolutely clear in your communication that this is not acceptable dogma, it’s not acceptable conversation, it’s not acceptable history, and you have to disavow it.”

The Arkansas governor, who is considering challenging Trump for the Republican party’s presidential nomination in 2024, called former Trump allies now criticizing him “the right thing to do.”

One injured in shooting at Sparkman Drive Walmart, according to Huntsville Police

Rep. James Comer (R-Ky.), the likely next chair of the House Oversight and Reform Committee, said on Sunday that Trump “needs better judgment in who he dines with” and that he wouldn’t personally take a meeting with either Fuentes or Ye.

Fuentes is a white supremacist and outspoken antisemite who has denied the Holocaust. He is the leader of the alt-right American First movement and participated in the rallies that led to the Capitol riot on Jan. 6, 2021. He was eventually subpoenaed by the House select committee investigating that day.

The New York Times and Axios on Friday were among the first to report the meeting, which occurred on Tuesday with Fuentes, Trump and Ye.

On Saturday, Trump blamed Ye for bringing Fuentes, reiterating that the meeting was supposed to be only between only the former president and the rapper. Trump called West a “seriously troubled man, who just happens to be black” that he was trying to help after several companies severed ties with Ye following his own antisemitic comments.

Trump blames Kanye West for bringing Nick Fuentes as dinner guest

Former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, another rumored 2024 contender who is seen as a potential Trump challenger, didn’t weigh in on the dinner directly but took to Twitter after news broke to call anti-semitism “a cancer” and say he stands with Jewish people.

Trump’s former U.S. ambassador to Israel David Friedman on Twitter called Ye an antisemite and labeled Fuentes “human scum.”

“To my friend Donald Trump, you are better than this. Even a social visit from an antisemite like Kanye West and human scum like Nick Fuentes is unacceptable. I urge you to throw those bums out, disavow them and relegate them to the dustbin of history where they belong,” Friedman said.

📲 Download the WHNT News 19 App to stay updated on the go.
📧 Sign up for WHNT News 19 newsletters to have news sent to your inbox.
🏆 Find today’s top stories on WHNT.com for North Alabama and southern Middle Tennessee.

The former ambassador added that he condemned former President Obama for associating with controversial religious leaders Louis Farrakhan and Jeremiah Wright.

“This is no different. Antisemites deserve no quarter among American leaders, right or left,” Friedman said.

Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie (R), who has urged the party to rebuke the former president, called the dinner “just another example of an awful lack of judgment from Donald Trump.”

The dinner adds to evidence that Trump is “an untenable general election candidate for the Republican Party in 2024,” Christie told the New York Times.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WHNT.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WHNT News 19

AP: Katie Britt wins, makes history in U.S. Senate election

(WHNT) — Republican Katie Britt is expected to be Alabama’s next U.S. Senator after the Associated Press called the race in her favor just after 7 p.m. Tuesday night. Britt, a one-time aide to outgoing U.S. Senator Richard Shelby and former president of the Alabama Business Council, defeated Democrat Will Boyd and Libertarian John Sophocleus in the race to replace Shelby.
ALABAMA STATE
CBS News

Ilhan Omar responds to Kevin McCarthy over committee removal threat: "It does nothing to address inflation, health care or solve the climate crisis"

Democratic Rep. Ilhan Omar blasted House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy over the Republican's threat to remove her and Democratic Reps. Eric Swalwell and Adam Schiff from their committees when Republicans control the House come January. On Fox News Sunday, McCarthy said he'll stick with a promise he made earlier this...
CALIFORNIA STATE
AOL Corp

Liz Cheney, whose 3 Democratic endorsees won their races, takes a dig at election denier Kari Lake after Arizona defeat

Kari Lake, a Trump-endorsed candidate for Arizona's governorship, lost to Katie Hobbs on Monday. Lake previously thanked Liz Cheney in a sarcastic letter for boosting campaign donations. After Lake's defeat on Monday evening, Cheney retorted: "You're welcome." Wyoming Rep. Liz Cheney sniped back at Kari Lake after the Arizona gubernatorial...
ARIZONA STATE
Daily Montanan

The end of the road for Donald Trump

For six long years now Americans have been assailed by non-stop lies from Donald J. Trump, the twice-impeached former president who launched an attempted coup against Congress and relentlessly — albeit falsely — accused the election system of being rigged. But the midterms didn’t turn out to be the “red wave” he predicted. In fact, […] The post The end of the road for Donald Trump appeared first on Daily Montanan.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
The List

The One Word Meghan McCain Called Donald Trump That Has Twitter Going Off

Meghan McCain, who once shared the harsh truth about her exit from The View, which she co-hosted from 2017 to 2021, now writes a column for The Daily Mail (per People). She has long participated in Twitter spats with former president Donald Trump — before he was permanently kicked off the platform for inciting violence — most often surrounding his words about her late father, former Senator John McCain, who died of brain cancer in August 2018 (via The New York Times).
The List

What Happened When People Tried Leaving Trump's Big Announcement Before He Was Finished

Yesterday, Donald Trump announced that he's running for president again in 2024, ending months of speculation about his future plans. Serving two non-consecutive terms would be highly unusual, as just one other US president in history has done so, according to CNN. Trump's big announcement speech, which was televised from his Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida — notably, the same place the FBI recovered more than 300 classified documents following the execution of a search warrant in August, per The New York Times — was also loaded with inaccuracies, per CNN.
FLORIDA STATE
WHNT News 19

WHNT News 19

47K+
Followers
16K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

North Alabama's Local News Leader & Weather Authority, covering breaking news & supporting our community. www.whnt.com

 https://www.whnt.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy