ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, KY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox56news.com

Woman indicted for murder in Kentucky crash that killed 8-year-old

A woman has been indicted by a Carter County Grand Jury on charges, including murder, in connection to a fatal crash that happened in 2021 in Kentucky. Woman indicted for murder in Kentucky crash that …. A woman has been indicted by a Carter County Grand Jury on charges, including...
KENTUCKY STATE
wdrb.com

Kentucky's infamous 'Cocaine Bear' to get big screen attention

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- One of Kentucky's most bizarre legends is about to get some attention on the big screen. "Cocaine Bear" is a dead, stuffed bear currently on exhibit in the KY for KY store in Lexington. According to a report by FOX 59, it continues to be a big draw, seven years after its arrival.
LEXINGTON, KY
k105.com

Leitchfield man charged with forcibly raping juvenile girl, kidnapping. Suspect’s mother charged with facilitation of the crimes.

A Leitchfield man has admitted to kidnapping and forcibly raping a juvenile multiple times. The Leitchfield Police Department arrested 26-year-old Michael F. Logsdon and his mother, 50-year-old Tara G. Embry, also of Leitchfield, and charged Logsdon with three counts of first-degree rape and kidnapping (minor). Embry was charged with complicity to first-degree rape and complicity to kidnapping (minor).
LEITCHFIELD, KY
fox56news.com

Florida home to world’s ‘most dangerous’ tree

When you think of all the dangerous things that reside in Florida, trees probably don’t come to mind, but the state is actually home to the “most dangerous” tree in the world. Florida home to world’s ‘most dangerous’ tree. When you think of all...
FLORIDA STATE
WTVQ

Man charged for alleged grave robbing at Georgetown cemetery

GEORGETOWN, Ky. (WTVQ) — A man accused of robbing items from graves at a cemetery in Georgetown last week was found and arrested by police Monday night. Scott County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Jon Wilson says Eric Stephens robbed items from graves at the Crestlawn Cemetery. Police made a post on Facebook attempting to find Stephens, and were able to do so around 9:30 p.m. Monday.
GEORGETOWN, KY
WLKY.com

Coming to Kentucky: At-home addiction treatment

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Aware Recovery Care offers in-home addiction treatment services in nine states. Next week, Kentucky will become the tenth. The commonwealth saw overdose deaths increase 15 percent in just a year's time and the group is hoping to reverse the trend. The company's CEO, Dr. Brian Holzer,...
KENTUCKY STATE
fox56news.com

Widowed on Thanksgiving

A woman told News 2 her husband caught on fire while being treated at a Nashville hospital. A woman told News 2 her husband caught on fire while being treated at a Nashville hospital. Nov. 30: Volcano, Amazon, and potatoes. Here are five things to know before you go to...
LEXINGTON, KY
99.5 WKDQ

Walk Through Kentucky Woods Glowing With Millions of Lights

It's the most magical time of year, and these woods in Kentucky are glowing!. My son is one now, and this is the first Christmas with him where he really notices the lights, and while looking at them he is in awe. It really has brought back those childhood memories of "Christmas magic" for my husband and me. It is so cool to see Riley look at the lights in amazement and wonder.
LOUISVILLE, KY
lakercountry.com

Russell Springs man arrested in Pulaski County

A Russell Springs man was arrested in Pulaski County earlier this week on multiple charges. According to arrest records, 32-year-old Derek Dwayne Burdine was arrested in Pulaski County and charged with possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, failure to maintain insurance, no registration plates, and operating on a suspended or revoked license.
PULASKI COUNTY, KY
wymt.com

Anti-gun-violence advocates call for changes to Kentucky laws

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - At least nineteen states have red flag laws on the books to keep guns out of the hands of individuals deemed dangerous by the courts, law enforcement or family members. Kentucky is not one of those states. However, anti-gun-violence advocates, are pushing to change that. In...
KENTUCKY STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy