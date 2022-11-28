ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maurice, LA

theadvocate.com

Copa Acadiana soccer tourney expands to 88 teams

The 15th Annual Copa Acadiana 2022 statewide high school soccer tournament will be hosted by Beau Chene again this season at Moore Park. Since year one, the tournament has grown from 16 team to 72 teams in 2019, before expanding into a separate girls bracket last year. On the boys...
LAFAYETTE, LA
theadvocate.com

Carencro's senior leadership has Bears on cusp of select Division I finals

Carencro football coach Tony Courville said he believes leadership is an essential part of any team's success. And when the Bears won the Class 4A state title two years ago, Courville credited strong senior leadership for helping the team accomplish that feat. "We had tremendous senior leadership (in 2020)," Courville...
LAFAYETTE, LA
WAFB

FIRST ALERT: Strong storms, locally heavy rainfall possible today and tonight

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Scattered showers and t-storms will begin to develop through the morning hours as a warm front lifts inland from the Gulf of Mexico. This feature, along with daytime heating, should continue to produce scattered storms into the afternoon. We may see somewhat of a lull in the rains before another round arrives late tonight into early Wednesday in association with a cold front.
BATON ROUGE, LA
KNOE TV8

LA Dept. of Wildlife and Fisheries tracks down CWD in NELA deer

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries now has all seven chronic wasting disease drop-off locations open across northeast Louisiana. Department officials say the sites are open to hunters 24 hours a day to test their deer for CWD. Hunters can test for the disease in Franklin, Madison and Tensas parishes:
LOUISIANA STATE
KLFY.com

Something for almost everybody, 6 days a week!

YOUNGSVILLE, La. (KLFY) — Today, Gerald Gruenig took the Acadiana Eats Kitchen segment to KK Cafe’s kitchen in Youngsville. KK’s featured several items including a bacon, egg, and cheese sandwich, fried chicken, a breakfast burrito, and of course, Gerald Gruenig couldn’t leave without a slice of cheese cake.
YOUNGSVILLE, LA
KEEL Radio

Who (or What) Owns The Most Land In Louisiana?

According to sources, there are roughly 33 million acres of land in the state of Louisiana. Which for a state like Louisiana is going to be a massive estimation, due to coastal land-loss and river erosion. But its good enough for what we're looking at today. Of the 33 million...
LOUISIANA STATE
brproud.com

Town in Pointe Coupee Parish issues scam alert

LIVONIA, La. (BRPROUD) – The mayor and town council in the Town of Livonia along with a Louisiana-based telecommunications company are warning customers about a scam. According to Star Communications, “a customer was contacted by a scammer that said Star Communications had merged with Cox and needed to download files on his computer.”
LIVONIA, LA

