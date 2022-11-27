BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Which deals are best now that Black Friday and Cyber Monday are over?. Despite high inflation, consumers took advantage of Black Friday deals like never before. Shoppers spent over $9 billion, which is a new record for the retail holiday. Many took advantage of “buy now, pay later” programs to help spread out spending over time to ease budget strain when making purchases.

