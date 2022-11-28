ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Related
msn.com

Billionaire Mark Cuban Assigns Blame Over Crypto Crisis

Mark Cuban is not happy and makes it known. The successful entrepreneur seems, like most business circles, to have been shocked by the implosion, in less than a week, of FTX, one of the big players in the crypto sphere. The cryptocurrency exchange filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy on November...
The Hill

Sam Bankman-Fried says lawyers telling him to ‘recede into a hole’

Sam Bankman-Fried, the ex-billionaire whose cryptocurrency platform FTX crashed spectacularly earlier this month, said Wednesday during an hourlong interview that his lawyers are advising him to “recede into a hole.”. Speaking from the Bahamas via video link to the New York Times’ DealBook summit, Bankman-Fried said he was receiving...
TheStreet

FTX Collapse: Bankman-Fried Will Receive Zero Dollars

On the morning of November 8, Sam Bankman-Fried, founder and CEO of FTX and Alameda Research, a hedge fund that also trades in cryptocurrencies, was a billionaire. He was one of the richest men in the world. The 30-year-old former trader was the institutional face of the crypto space, nicknamed...
dailyhodl.com

Analyst Who Called May 2021 Crypto Collapse Says Bitcoin (BTC) on the Verge of Recovering

A popular analyst known for calling the Bitcoin (BTC) and crypto market crash of last year says that the flagship crypto could be on the verge of ending its downtrend. The pseudonymous analyst known as Dave the Wave tells his 130,000 Twitter followers that Bitcoin is now at the bottom of his logarithmic growth curve (LGC), implying that BTC is at a critical support level.
WWEEK

Wyden Writes to Six Big Crypto Exchanges Demanding Answers in Wake of FTX Collapse

Sen. Ron Wyden (D-Ore.) wrote letters to six cryptocurrency exchanges yesterday demanding to know how they operate and what safeguards they have in place for customers as the bankruptcy of FTX roils the lightly regulated industry. Wyden, the chairman of the Senate Finance Committee, asked the exchanges 13 questions, including...
CoinTelegraph

What is the best crypto use case? Community answers

While fears surround the crypto market because of how big projects and firms file bankruptcy one after the other, community members continue to remind the world of the best use cases for cryptocurrency. On Twitter, the Cointelegraph social team asked the community to share their perspectives on what the best...
zycrypto.com

Bitcoin, Ether Not Securities Because They Have No Issuer: Belgium Regulator

The regulator of the European country said cryptocurrencies issued by computer codes are not considered securities. Brussels is neutral to blockchain technology, a stark contrast to the US. Brussels’ financial authority has clarified that cryptocurrencies without an issuer cannot be classified as securities. The Financial Services and Markets Authority...
