Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Flood Watch Issued for Los Angeles, Ventura, Santa Barbara, and San Luis Obispo Counties Thursday Evening Through FridaySouthern California Weather ForceVentura County, CA
Sugar Plum: 135 Small Businesses Under One Roof for Holiday ShoppingRandy MontgomeryBuena Park, CA
Storm expected Thursday night into the weekend for parts of Southern CaliforniaSouthern California Weather ForceLos Angeles County, CA
Her Cheating Husband Had A Baby With Another WomanThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedLos Angeles, CA
Cruise ship passengers report multiple UFOs off California coastRoger MarshLong Beach, CA
Related
Jerry Jones, Little Rock and the photo the Cowboys owner juked for decades
Of the NFL’s 32 team principals, only Jerry Jones mugs for TV cameras during games, entertains reporters afterward, and has a stadium that’s a monument to his stature in the game. Even the most casual football watcher would recognize the 80-year-old oilman as the face of the Dallas Cowboys – America’s Team – the cultural institution Jones won three championships with in the 1990s.
Yardbarker
Robert Griffin III says nobody in Green Bay has the 'gonads' to tell Aaron Rodgers to sit down
Matt LaFleur, head coach of the Green Bay Packers, has some tough decisions ahead of him. On one hand, he has a four-time MVP quarterback in Aaron Rodgers who's a proud competitor who wants to play through two injuries. On the other, he has a young quarterback in Jordan Love who flashed some immense potential in Green Bay's last game. The Packers, remember, traded up and spent the No. 26 pick in the 2020 NFL Draft on Love, so they have plenty of reason to give him a chance to ride out this abysmal 4-8 season to see if he can be the future in Green Bay or not.
Terrell Owens says man he punched at CVS threatened him, fan
Retired NFL star Terrell Owens said a fight caught on camera in which he punched a man in a CVS parking lot was the result of an "aggressor" threatening him and a fan he was talking to at the California store.Owens, 48, told The Associated Press in a statement that he acted in self-defense Saturday night when the man "made offensive gestures and threatening statements" to him and a fan who approached Owens.The Pro Football Hall of Fame wide receiver said the man approached him and the fan in the store, and in an attempt to de-escalate the situation, he...
Yardbarker
Carmelo Anthony, DeMarcus Cousins, Isaiah Thomas Are 'Determined' To Return To The NBA
A year ago, former NBA big man Dwight Howard was playing meaningful minutes for the Los Angeles Lakers. As one of the crucial contributors to that 2020 title run, the Lakers brought back Howard with the hope he would bring the same value he gave them before. Sadly that wasn't...
hotnewhiphop.com
Odell Beckham Jr’s Cowboys Status Gets An Update
Odell Beckham Jr. is being pursued by a few teams. Odell Beckham Jr. is one of the best wide receiver talents out there. Unfortunately for OBJ, he has yet to find a team as of late. He is still recovering from an injury, and teams are still evaluating whether or not to take him. Furthermore, he was recently part of a bizarre controversy.
Sports World Reacts To Embarrassing Stephen A. Smith Video
Stephen A. Smith was running a bit late to the "First Take" set on Tuesday morning. The ESPN personality was curiously missing when co-host Molly Qerim opened the show. But she was happy to report a Stephen A. sighting, showing video of Smith jogging along the pier to get into the building with security holding his bag.
Yardbarker
Eerie discovery made after Aaron Rodgers exits game with injury
On Sunday night, Aaron Rodgers exited the game against the Philadelphia Eagles with an apparent rib injury. Subsequently, Jordan Love entered the game to replace an injured Rodgers in the fourth quarter. Love played extremely well, completing six of his nine passes for 113 yards and one touchdown. His most notable play was a 63-yard touchdown pass to rookie wide receiver Christian Watson.
Patrick Beverley has vulgar message for Deandre Ayton after suspension
Where Frank Sinatra would say, “Regrets, I’ve had a few,” Patrick Beverley would instead say, “Regrets, I have none.”. Speaking this week on his podcast for Barstool Sports, the Los Angelers Lakers guard Beverley offered a vulgar message for Phoenix Suns center Deandre Ayton. Beverley just completed the three-game suspension he received from the NBA for shoving Ayton in the back during the Lakers-Suns game on Nov. 22 (video here).
Where does Eagles’ Jordan Davis fit in with new-look defensive line?
The tunnel that leads Eagles players from Lincoln Financial Field to the locker room is always bustling after games with both teams, coaching staff, game officials and assorted staff. When the Eagles defeated the Green Bay Packers Sunday night, 40-33, to maintain their NFL-best record at 10-1, some players ran directly to the locker room, while others stopped momentarily at a nearby lounge to celebrate with fans, who shook hands, and shot videos and selfies.
Nick Sirianni Gives Updates on Jordan Davis, Chauncey Gardner-Johnson
The Eagles head coach isn't sure if Davis will play Sunday after his 21-day practice window was opened and isn't sure if his playmaking safety will need a stint on the IR
NBC Sports
Mike Tomlin: “I have no response” to 19-3 Monday night record
The Steelers have always been a tough out under Mike Tomlin, who’s now in his 16th year as head coach and has a .631 regular-season winning percentage. But Tomlin’s teams have been particularly good on Monday Night Football. With the Week 12 victory over Indianapolis, Pittsburgh is 19-3 on Monday nights since Tomlin took over in 2007.
Yardbarker
Cardinals QB Kyler Murray fires back at Vikings CB Patrick Peterson on Twitter
Kyler Murray fired back at Patrick Peterson via Twitter on Wednesday night. Peterson joined former two-time Super Bowl champion Bryant McFadden on the “All Things Covered” show for an interview. The interview was released on Wednesday, and Peterson drew attention for what he said about Murray. When asked...
Yardbarker
Former NBA first-round pick retiring at 26
Just four years after being drafted, a former NBA player is walking away from the game. Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun-Sentinel reported Wednesday that former first-round pick Chandler Hutchison is retiring. Winderman cites an announcement from the Miami Heat’s G League affiliate, the Sioux Falls Skyforce (whom Hutchison had been playing for).
Yardbarker
Former Atlanta Falcons RB Michael Turner arrested
Former Atlanta Falcons running back Michael Turner was arrested on Nov. 30 and is facing child abandonment charges, according to reports obtained by WSBTV. Turner has since been released from Gwinnett County Jail, but this isn’t the first time he’s recently been in trouble with the law. He was arrested in July on failure to pay child support charges.
Sporticast: Fox Has Big Weekend, NFL Player Wears Big Hat
On the latest Sporticast episode, hosts Scott Soshnick and Eben Novy-Williams discuss some of the biggest sports business stories of the week, including a banner Thanksgiving Weekend for Fox Sports, which saw large TV audiences for NFL, college football and World Cup games. The Thanksgiving Day showdown between the Dallas Cowboys and New York Giants drew an average of 42 million viewers, making it one of the most watched regular season games in NFL history. The following day, USA vs. England in the World Cup drew 15.4 million viewers. On Saturday, a Top 5 college football showdown between Ohio State...
NBC Sports
49ers sign former Pro Bowl corner Jenkins to practice squad
The 49ers added veteran depth to the cornerback position on Monday. San Francisco announced the signing of former Pro Bowl corner Janoris “Jackrabbit” Jenkins to the team’s practice squad. The 34-year-old Jenkins is a 10-year NFL veteran and a former second-round pick by the then-St. Louis Rams...
McDaniel leads streaking Dolphins against his former 49ers
When Kyle Shanahan got his first job as an NFL position coach, Mike McDaniel was right there as his assistant
Yardbarker
Sports broadcaster guarantees win for Bengals against Chiefs
Joe Burrow vs. Patrick Mahomes part three is on deck. Can Burrow become the first quarterback to start 3-0 against Mahomes in his career?. CBS Sports' Adam Schein guarantees it will happen. "Joe Burrow has it," Schein said on his "Time to Schein" TV series. "I believe the Cincinnati Bengals, if they have Chase and if they have Mixon, they will beat the Kansas City Chiefs coming up this weekend."
Yardbarker
Bears sign backup QB with ties to Green Bay
Bears sign quarterback Tim Boyle to practice squad ahead of Week 13 game. The Chicago Bears are adding a new quarterback to the roster. With injuries to Trevor Siemian and Justin Fields, the depth at QB is scarce coming up Week 13 against the Green Bay Packers. On Wednesday, the team signed a veteran to the practice squad that has ties to Green Bay. Tim Boyle was signed by the Bears off the Detroit Lions practice squad Wednesday, head coach Matt Eberflus told the media.
Comments / 0