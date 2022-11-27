ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Comments / 0

Related
AllHuskers

Nebraska Women's Basketball Falls at No. 9 Virginia Tech

Nebraska women's basketball is still looking for a true road win this season. The Huskers (5-3) fell at No. 9 Virginia Tech Thursday in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge by a score of 85-54. NU is now 0-3 in road games this season, but undefeated at home and in neutral site contests.
LINCOLN, NE

Comments / 0

Community Policy