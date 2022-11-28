Read full article on original website
Macron chooses China over the US, rebuking Biden's state visit honor
The struggle between the United States and the Chinese Communist Party is the keystone geopolitical issue of our time. Whether the U.S. is able to preserve the post-1945 democratic international order, or whether China replaces said order with a Beijing-led mercantilist rule, will heavily determine global freedom and prosperity in the 21st century. Americans may soon fight and die over this contest. The support of U.S. allies in constraining China’s imperial excesses is thus absolutely critical.
Why Are Students Holding Up This Physics Equation During China’s COVID Protests?
Conscious of the limits of free speech in China, protesters against the country’s COVID curbs are using unconventional symbols to express their discontent—including exclamation marks, blank sheets of white paper, and a physics formula. Hundreds of students gathered at one of China’s top universities in Beijing on Sunday,...
Why China is suddenly being so friendly towards Australia: How there's much more to it than the superpower's love of our coal - as President Xi says relationship should be 'cherished'
The momentous meeting between Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and Chinese leader Xi Jinping has caused intense speculation as to why China has suddenly changed its tune on Australia. The meeting in Bali on the sidelines of the G20 summit was the first time leaders of both countries had a face-to-face...
Macron accuses Australia of joining ‘nuclear confrontation’ against China
French President Emmanuel Macron warned Indo-Pacific leaders against a strict alignment with the United States in “confrontation” with China, while airing his grievance over Australia’s decision last year to purchase American nuclear submarines rather than French boats.
First Russia, now China? Europe doesn’t appear ready to ‘decouple’ from Beijing just yet
HONG KONG — China and Germany should work together more in these “times of change and instability,” Chinese President Xi Jinping told German Chancellor Olaf Scholz on Friday, as the German leader made a visit to Beijing that has drawn criticism in European countries wary of China’s growing power.
Brazil-Russia-India-China-South Africa BRICS Bloc Grows with U.S. Left Out
Algeria has reportedly become the latest nation to apply to join BRICS, following applications by Argentina and Iran and interest from several other countries.
Biden vows to avoid China conflict as Japan ramps up accusations against Xi Jinping
President Joe Biden assured Asian leaders that U.S. competition with China would not "veer into conflict" Sunday as Japan accused Chinese leader Xi Jinping of infringing on its sovereignty. Biden is meeting with leaders from across Asia this week while attending the G20 summit in Indonesia. He is schedule to...
China may have 'passed the point of no return' as Covid infections soar
In the last few days, the mainland China daily Covid case count has climbed to around or more than 28,000 — near levels seen in April during a stringent lockdown in Shanghai, according to CNBC calculations of Wind Information data. “China might have already passed the point of no...
Jiang Zemin, Chinese President Who Came to Power After Tiananmen Square Protests, Dies at 96
Jiang Zemin, the former Chinese leader who rose to power in China in the wake of the Tiananmen Square protests, died in Shanghai on Wednesday, state media reports. He was 96. A statement from the Chinese Communist Party said Zemin died from leukemia and multiple organ failure, adding that he is remembered as an “outstanding leader with high prestige” and a “long-tested communist fighter.” Zemin was chosen as a compromise leader of China when the country was plunged into turmoil in the aftermath of a deadly crackdown on student-led protests in Beijing’s Tiananman Square in 1989. His death comes as China’s ruling party is facing its strongest opposition since Tiananman as angry protests have erupted around the country in opposition to harsh COVID control measures.Read it at BBC
White House weighs in as China gripped by large-scale protests over Xi's COVID-19 policies
Three years into the pandemic, China remains the only major economy pursuing a zero-COVID policy. It has led to widespread disaffection and protests.
An internet hoax has dragged a popular China stationery company into the protests against the country's harsh COVID-19 restrictions
A fake document was shared online after demonstrators used blank sheets of paper to protest the Chinese government's restrictive 'zero-COVID' policy.
Taiwan president quits as party head after China threat bet fails to win votes
TAIPEI, Nov 26 (Reuters) - Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen resigned as head of the ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) on Saturday after her strategy to frame local elections as showing defiance to China's rising bellicosity failed to pay off and win public support.
Ukraine war, tensions with China loom over big Bali summit
NUSA DUA, Indonesia (AP) — A showdown between Presidents Joe Biden and Vladimir Putin isn’t happening, but fallout from Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and growing tensions between China and the West will be at the fore when leaders of the world’s biggest economies gather in tropical Bali this week. The Group of 20 members begin talks on the Indonesian resort island Tuesday under the hopeful theme of “recover together, recover stronger.” While Putin is staying away, Biden will meet with Chinese President Xi Jinping and get to know new British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and Italy’s Giorgia Meloni. The summit’s official priorities of health, sustainable energy and digital transformation are likely to be overshadowed by fears of a sputtering global economy and geopolitical tensions centered on the war in Ukraine. The nearly 9-month-old conflict has disrupted trade in oil, natural gas and grain, and shifted much of the summit’s focus to food and energy security.
More than 40% of British exports have disappeared from European shelves since Brexit
More than 40 per cent of British products previously exported to the EU have disappeared from European shelves since Brexit, new figures show.Trade economists trying to assess the effects of Brexit warned in research published on Monday that new bureaucracy was putting off exporters on a grand scale. They also said their research showed the export gap created by the policy has “widened rather than closed” in a year of the new trade system being in place.The researchers, from the Centre for Business Prosperity at Aston University, found that small businesses were the least likely to be able...
China breaks COVID-19 cases record with 39,791; world down 3% in week
Mainland China is reporting record COVID-19 cases, including nearly 40,000 Sunday, nearly three years after the virus originated with world far now below the highest levels since the pandemic.
China's Xi discusses trade, Russia, Taiwan with EU's Michel
China says president and ruling Communist Party leader Xi Jinping was holding talks Thursday with visiting European Council President Charles Michel in Beijing, amid frictions over trade, Russia and Taiwan. The official Xinhua News Agency gave no details about the discussions Thursday. However, EU officials say the one-day visit is devoted to seeking a balance between the EU’s wish for more exports to China and the need to be firm with Beijing in the defense of democracy and fundamental freedoms. In recent years as China grew its global clout, the EU has increasingly come to see the nation as...
Clashes in Shanghai as protests over zero-Covid policy grip China
Beijing, Chengdu and Wuhan see demonstrations as anger over Xi Jinping’s strict Covid policies builds, in a test for the Communist party
Zero-COVID Protests in China Have Rattled Global Markets
Global stock markets and oil prices are fluctuating as the world's second-biggest economy struggles to contain rare mass protests.
More Chinese cities easing COVID restrictions after unprecedented protests
More cities in China announced they would ease strict COVID-19 policies on Thursday after protests erupted last week and evolved into a direct challenge to the ruling Chinese Communist Party and the government’s “zero-COVID” policy. Exactly three years from when the first COVID-19 case was publicly recorded...
Covid protests escalate in Guangzhou as anger over Chinese lockdown boils
SHANGHAI — People in the Chinese manufacturing hub of Guangzhou clashed with white hazmat-suited riot police on Tuesday night, online videos showed, the latest in a string of protests that escalated over the weekend over stringent Covid-19 lockdowns. The clashes, which follow protests in Shanghai, Beijing and elsewhere, erupted...
