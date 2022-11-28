ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Mitchell, Mobley lead Cavaliers to win over Pistons

By Dave Hogg, Associated Press
 3 days ago

DETROIT (AP) – Donovan Mitchell scored 32 points, Evan Mobley added 20 and the Cleveland Cavaliers rallied late to beat the Detroit Pistons 102-94.

Cleveland trailed for much of the game, but outscored the Pistons 29-16 in the fourth quarter.

Darius Garland added 16 points for Cleveland, which has won five of six.

Marvin Bagley III had 19 points for the Pistons, who were missing starters Bojan Bogdanovic (ankle), Jaden Ivey (knee), Isaiah Stewart (foot) and Cade Cunningham (shin).

