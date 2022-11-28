Sam Darnold Wins In Return, Tempers Flare On Broncos Sideline

Sam Darnold rushed for a touchdown and threw for one as the Carolina Panthers pick up a win against Russell Wilson and the Denver Broncos.

Darnold had been sidelined since the beginning of the season with a high ankle sprain and with subpar performances from Baker Mayfield was thrust into action.

Charlotte native and Interim Head Coach Steve Wilkes is now undefeated at home as head coach and now has the Panthers at 4-8.

Carolina will now head into the bye week before it’s next game on the road against the Seattle Seahawks on December 11th.

Tempers flared on the Broncos sideline as Russell Wilson and the Broncos offense continues to struggle (Video Below)

What did you think of Darnold’s performance? Should Wilkes get serious consideration as the next head coach?