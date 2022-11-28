ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

Sam Darnold Wins In Return, Tempers Flare On Broncos Sideline

By Middays with Drew
MIX 107.9
MIX 107.9
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2gIVyA_0jPQEUpB00

Source: Grant Halverson / Getty

Sam Darnold rushed for a touchdown and threw for one as the Carolina Panthers pick up a win against Russell Wilson and the Denver Broncos.

Darnold had been sidelined since the beginning of the season with a high ankle sprain and with subpar performances from Baker Mayfield was thrust into action.

Charlotte native and Interim Head Coach Steve Wilkes is now undefeated at home as head coach and now has the Panthers at 4-8.

Carolina will now head into the bye week before it’s next game on the road against the Seattle Seahawks on December 11th.

Tempers flared on the Broncos sideline as Russell Wilson and the Broncos offense continues to struggle (Video Below)

What did you think of Darnold’s performance? Should Wilkes get serious consideration as the next head coach?

Comments / 0

 

DENVER EAT & DRINK

More
 

DENVER THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
MIX 107.9

MIX 107.9

1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
255K+
Views
ABOUT

Mix 107.9 Charlotte’s Best Mix!

 https://mix1079.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy