Bay County, FL

Bay County Sheriff's Office to educate parents and guardians on drugs and internet threats

By Nathan Cobb, The News Herald
 3 days ago
PANAMA CITY — Bay County Sheriff Tommy Ford says it's important to empower parents and guardians with the knowledge to keep their kids safe.

To help educate them on the dangers of the internet and drugs, along with how law enforcement officials protect local schools, the Bay County Sheriff's Office plans to host a public seminar at 6 p.m. Dec. 7.

Dubbed "Keeping Your Family Safe: An Internet Safety & Drug Awareness Workshop," the event will be held in the fellowship hall of First Baptist Church of Panama City at 640 Grace Ave. It should last about an hour.

"Things are a lot different than when we grew up with technology and other threats," he said. "We will be presenting to parents and guardians information about what we're seeing in law enforcement that is a threat to children.We're going to talk about internet safety, (and) the apps that they may not be familiar with that we see predators using take advantage of kids."

Along with online safety, BCSO also will educate parents and guardians on the dangers of drugs, and the measures it takes to protect students from crime at schools, including potential shootings.

Ford noted the drug portion of the workshop will highlight the dangers of an ongoing fentanyl epidemic in Bay County. Parents and guardians will learn how to identify signs their children might be using drugs, and resources they can access for help.

"They have to know about the new drug threats that we're seeing," he said. "Five years ago, we weren't talking about fentanyl ... that was laced in certain drugs that may seem innocuous.

"A kid could get a pressed pill from a classmate that looks like a Xanax or Adderall, but it's actually pressed fentanyl, and it could result in their death."

Ford also said measures his department takes to keep schools safe include school resource officers and the Guardian Program, which gives qualified teachers and administrators who pass vigorous testing the ability to carry a concealed weapon on campus.

"In order for parents to keep their kids safe, they have to know what these threats are, and they have to know what tools they have at their disposal," he said.

