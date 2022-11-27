Gene Frenette: Finally, a Trevor breakthrough moment, last-minute drama Jaguars can savor

When the ball came off the foot of Baltimore Ravens placekicker Justin Tucker and got airborne, Trevor Lawrence suddenly had a momentary bad feeling in the pit of his stomach.

“Not the guy you want kicking a last second field goal on you, that’s for sure,” Lawrence said.

Was the NFL’s best kicker about to stick another dagger in the Jaguars by breaking his own league record with a 67-yard field goal on the last play? Would he force them to suffer the mother of all gut punches in a season full of excruciatingly painful losses?

Thankfully, no.

Like a great baseball hitter barely missing a home-run pitch, Tucker got a little under the ball and the kick on the final play landed about 5-7 yards short of the crossbar.

The G.O.A.T. afterwards said he felt like the goat, calling his missed field goal “heartbreaking.”

Actually, nothing would have been more emotionally crushing than seeing the greatest moment of Lawrence’s young NFL career — a fourth quarter for the ages — laid to waste by a last-second kick to the solar plexus.

Instead, a promising quarterback got to savor what will go down as one of the greatest marches in Jaguars' history.

A stupendous 10-yard touchdown pass to Marvin Jones, followed by a two-point conversion pass to Zay Jones, not only derailed the first-place Baltimore Ravens 28-27, it sent most of the 59,560 paying customers and a home-team locker room into a state of delirium.

“It’s everything you kind of pictured,” said head coach Doug Pederson about the postgame celebration. “After a hard-fought game and a two-point conversion to win, it was exciting, electric. Guys were kind of beside themselves.”

Trevor magic on display

Nothing elicited more of a wow reaction from the Jaguars than seeing No. 16 work arguably the most memorable fourth-quarter magic to ever transpire at TIAA Bank Field.

It included two 75-yard touchdown drives, each time overcoming an early sack and converting a fourth down with precision passes that kept the Jaguars’ faint hopes alive.

Take your pick — the fourth-and-8 throw to Zay Jones for a 27-yard pickup, which led to a Jamal Agnew TD catch to cut the Ravens' lead to 19-17, or any of a half-dozen completions on the Jaguars’ game-winning drive.

Both Lawrence and safety Andrew Wingard favored the Zay Jones deep ball up the right sideline, which was akin to consuming a quality appetizer before the delicious main course.

“Trevor was like humongous,” said Wingard. “That fourth-down throw there [to Zay Jones], that’s what everyone is salivating on when you draft somebody No. 1.”

That breathtaking pass to Zay Jones, one of a career-high 11 passes and 145 yards receiving he accumulated in the game of his life, was a prelude to something greater: an amazing 10-play sequence that validated all the 2021 pre-draft hype about Lawrence.

Nothing about this crazy game, which featured seven lead changes, will be remembered more than how Trevor stood tall on the Jaguars’ final drive.

Most quarterbacks would have been done when ex-Jaguar Calais Campbell sacked Lawrence for an 11-yard loss and a fumble that could have ended the comeback. Fortuitously, center Luke Fortner fell on the ball just before outside linebackers Justin Houston and Tyus Bowser could get to it.

“It came right to me, I just laid on it,” said Fortner.

Fumble recovery a huge save

Without that recovery, any chance for Trevor to play hero would have evaporated. Still, at third-and-21 following the sack — 86 yards from the end zone with no timeouts and 1:51 remaining — not many would have liked Lawrence’s chances at that point.

Fortner begged to differ, saying: “When you got guys like Trevor and his receivers and it’s third-and-a-million, you still got a chance to make it happen.”

In the huddle, with a chance to catch their breath after Pederson spent his last timeout, there was no wavering by the Jaguars. They firmly resolved to extricate themselves from a dire situation.

“We’re sitting there at third-and-21, not really where you want to be to start a two-minute drive to win the game,” Lawrence said. “But just guys in the huddle never lost faith, didn’t flinch. Right back to the huddle, next play. It didn’t really matter what happened.

“That belief that we have in one another, we’ve been on the wrong side of these a lot. And it’s cool to see, even though that’s happened a lot, we still have never lost faith, always trusted one another. It felt good to be on the other side of this one [outcome].”

Bit by bit, one precision throw after another, Lawrence stood in that pocket and delivered completions on seven of his final eight passes.

On third-and-21, he hit Christian Kirk for 16 yards over the middle, then a 10-yarder to Marvin Jones to move the chains.

After his only incompletion on the next play, Lawrence went 17 yards to Kirk, 8 yards to Zay Jones, 1 yard to running back JaMycal Hasty, 29 yards to Zay Jones and 10 yards for the TD to Marvin Jones, who somehow caught a high ball and managed to stay inbounds with cornerback Marcus Peters draped all over him.

“Just put it up where Marvin can go make a play,” said Lawrence. “That’s a guy we’ve made throws and catches like that for the past two years countless times, whether it’s in the games, in practice.

“Never to win a game like that, but it’s the same thing. So just put it up where he has a chance to go get it, and he made a great play.”

Riverboat Doug goes for broke

Just getting that touchdown with 14 seconds left, and likely forcing overtime by kicking the PAT, would have been satisfying in itself, but not for Riverboat Doug.

He saw the players’ ferocious desire to let the outcome ride on a two-point PAT, so Pederson rolled the dice and trusted Trevor to pull it off.

“What have we got to lose?” said Pederson. “Once we scored that touchdown at the end, they wanted to go for two. It wasn’t my decision. The players were like, ‘let’s go.’ I got a lot of faith and trust in them, and just a well-executed play.”

The Jaguars went to their go-to receiver on this day, Zay Jones, who was matched up against cornerback Brandon Stephens. Lawrence’s quick throw found the receiver’s hands perfectly.

In an NFL world where the head coach-quarterback combination is everything, there’s never been greater evidence of the Jaguars getting it right than what went down in that fourth quarter.

“To see Trevor finally break through, just that confidence, that’s who you want throwing in that situation,” said Wingard, who forced a fourth-quarter fumble that led to a Riley Patterson go-ahead field goal at 20-19. “And the stones on Doug Pederson to go for two…”

For once, the planets finally aligned for Pederson’s team at closing time. Despite the defense almost losing the game by allowing an inexplicable 62-yard completion to DeSean Jackson, which led to a Lamar Jackson go-ahead TD pass to former Jaguars’ tight end Josh Oliver, it was Lawrence and his Joe Cool persona that ultimately prevailed.

All because Pederson and his go-for-it demeanor made it possible for the Jaguars (4-7) to win a game that felt like a last chance to salvage any momentum for a late-season push.

“A lot of teams, a lot of coaches would have kicked that, gone into overtime, and he made the decision to trust us to go win it,” said Lawrence, whose burden got heavier once starting tailback Travis Etienne left the game in the second quarter with a foot injury.

But it was one of those days where everything finally broke the Jaguars’ way, especially in those last two minutes.

They avoided total disaster on the Campbell strip-sack because of Fortner’s fumble recovery. The Ravens’ pass defense couldn’t finish off the Jaguars. And then the NFL’s most reliable long-distance kicker came up short at the end.

Does this mean Trevor and a beleaguered franchise has turned a proverbial corner? Is Lawrence winning a head-to-head matchup with a league MVP quarterback a sign of much brighter days ahead?

In time, we’ll know that answer. For now, the Jaguars and their promising quarterback should just enjoy being on the right end of an exhilarating finish.

This article originally appeared on Florida Times-Union: Gene Frenette: Finally, a Trevor breakthrough moment, last-minute drama Jaguars can savor