New Amara Med Spa location set to open in St. Augustine, the fifth in Northeast Florida

Amara Med Spa, a local group of medical spas which offer aesthetic procedures, is expanding again to open a fifth location in Northeast Florida.

From gourmet chocolates, espresso coffees and champagne offered at all locations to employees who are experts in injectables, non-surgical face lifts, liquid rhinoplasties and many other procedures, each part of the patient experience is carefully crafted, said Greg Smith, owner of Amara Med Spa.

“The goal was to provide state-of-the-art medical care in aesthetics while offering a high-end experience,” he said, “even down to our bathrooms, which have luxury toilets with bidet controls and heated seats.”

As the industry and Jacksonville both grow, Smith said the company has naturally evolved to include more locations as a convenience to the number of people who are interested in services in those areas.

“We want to be able to give the residents and community of St. Augustine the opportunity to receive medical care when it comes to aesthetics and the latest and greatest technology,” Smith said. “For example, our laser hair removal machine is a pain-free machine. We’ve invested a lot of money into this technology to make sure laser hair removal is painless, which it hasn’t always been the case.”

The newest location will have a grand opening celebration from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Dec. 1 at 2100 A1A South, Suite 2, in St. Augustine.

The day will include catering from Llama, a DJ and over $15,000 in prizes and giveaways, including drawings for Botox for a year, laser hair removal packages, lip filler and RF microneedling services.

Some gift certificates to other St. Augustine businesses also will be up for grabs, including Blue Water Jewelers.

“We’re kicking off the St. Augustine location and having this big grand opening,” Smith said. “[It’s] basically a chance for all the different residents to come and see what Amara is about.”

The new location will start off with about seven employees: three nurse practitioners for injectables, a spa manager and a few concierges and aestheticians.

This location will be the smallest of the group at about 2,500 square feet and six treatment rooms. All of the locations are mirrors of each other, differing only mildly in size and layout.

“People are constantly wanting to evolve and take better care of themselves,” Smith said. “Whether it's skincare, acne or rosacea or other skin conditions, people are always searching for their youth. That’s what we’re trying to achieve and target here: helping people to stay eternally young.”