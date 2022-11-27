ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Augustine, FL

New Amara Med Spa location set to open in St. Augustine, the fifth in Northeast Florida

By Alexandria Mansfield, Florida Times-Union
The Florida Times-Union
The Florida Times-Union
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2r3ss6_0jPQEHay00

Amara Med Spa, a local group of medical spas which offer aesthetic procedures, is expanding again to open a fifth location in Northeast Florida.

From gourmet chocolates, espresso coffees and champagne offered at all locations to employees who are experts in injectables, non-surgical face lifts, liquid rhinoplasties and many other procedures, each part of the patient experience is carefully crafted, said Greg Smith, owner of Amara Med Spa.

“The goal was to provide state-of-the-art medical care in aesthetics while offering a high-end experience,” he said, “even down to our bathrooms, which have luxury toilets with bidet controls and heated seats.”

As the industry and Jacksonville both grow, Smith said the company has naturally evolved to include more locations as a convenience to the number of people who are interested in services in those areas.

“We want to be able to give the residents and community of St. Augustine the opportunity to receive medical care when it comes to aesthetics and the latest and greatest technology,” Smith said. “For example, our laser hair removal machine is a pain-free machine. We’ve invested a lot of money into this technology to make sure laser hair removal is painless, which it hasn’t always been the case.”

The newest location will have a grand opening celebration from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Dec. 1 at 2100 A1A South, Suite 2, in St. Augustine.

The day will include catering from Llama, a DJ and over $15,000 in prizes and giveaways, including drawings for Botox for a year, laser hair removal packages, lip filler and RF microneedling services.

Some gift certificates to other St. Augustine businesses also will be up for grabs, including Blue Water Jewelers.

“We’re kicking off the St. Augustine location and having this big grand opening,” Smith said. “[It’s] basically a chance for all the different residents to come and see what Amara is about.”

The new location will start off with about seven employees: three nurse practitioners for injectables, a spa manager and a few concierges and aestheticians.

This location will be the smallest of the group at about 2,500 square feet and six treatment rooms. All of the locations are mirrors of each other, differing only mildly in size and layout.

“People are constantly wanting to evolve and take better care of themselves,” Smith said. “Whether it's skincare, acne or rosacea or other skin conditions, people are always searching for their youth. That’s what we’re trying to achieve and target here: helping people to stay eternally young.”

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Action News Jax

Affordable housing complex in St. Johns County will host ribbon-cutting ceremony in December

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — St. Johns County is planning to cut the ribbon on the newly completed San Marcos Heights Affordable Housing Complex. The county says it played a significant role in securing the funding for this project. It was thorough the submission of an application to the Florida Department of Economic Opportunity for HUD Disaster Relief funds after Hurricane Matthew that the project was made possible.
SAINT JOHNS COUNTY, FL
Jacksonville Daily Record

Intermodal exchange with 850,000 square feet of warehouse space proposed in St. Johns County

St. Johns County is reviewing a large-scale comprehensive plan amendment and rezoning for the Colonial Hinman Intermodal Exchange Facility, a proposed 214.13-acre project that would comprise at least 850,000 square feet of warehouse space and a 50,000-square-foot intermodal terminal. The St. Johns County Planning and Zoning board meeting is scheduled...
SAINT JOHNS COUNTY, FL
pontevedrarecorder.com

Larsen-designed St. Johns Golf Club reopens

Golf course architect Erik Larsen and St. Johns County reopened the St. Johns Golf Club in southern St. Johns County on Tuesday, Nov. 29. A brief ceremony with remarks, a ribbon cutting and a nine-hole, shotgun start were scheduled to offer a first glimpse at the course, with full public play beginning on Wednesday, Nov. 30.
SAINT JOHNS COUNTY, FL
jacksonvillemag.com

St. Augustine Food + Wine Festival

The third annual St. Augustine Food + Wine Festival is returning to fulfill your tastebuds. As it is named “One of Florida’s Top 10 Food and Wine Festivals” by USA Today, the annual celebration is a culinary showcase designed to highlight the Northeast Florida dining scene. Set for May 3-8, the multi-event festival features a variety of foodie-friendly happenings, as well as celebrity guest chefs, local chefs, winemakers/proprietors, live music, artisans, farmers, local craft spirits and beers, renowned wine, spirits, and beer brands from around the globe.
SAINT AUGUSTINE, FL
floridaconstructionnews.com

Southland awarded $596 Million SR 23 bridge construction project

Your free weekly Florida Construction News eletter. Receive news updates about Florida construction activities and opportunities every Thursday. Southland has been awarded a $596 million contract to construct a new bridge over the St. Johns River near Jacksonville for the Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT). The project will be completed by Southland’s Transportation segment.
FLORIDA STATE
nomadlawyer.org

Top Most Luxurious Resorts in Florida

Whether you are looking for a luxurious resort, or a quaint and charming beachfront property, there are plenty of Florida resorts on the beach to choose from. Some of the most famous beach resorts in the area include The Ritz-Carlton Naples, The Ritz-Carlton Key West, and The Ritz-Carlton Marco Island. These beachfront resorts offer a variety of amenities, including luxury spas, restaurants, and more.
FLORIDA STATE
businessobserverfl.com

Arizona company pays nearly $500 million for Florida properties

Cove Communities expands holdings in Florida buying golf course and four 55-plus communities. Cove Communities, an Arizona company that owns mobile home parks and 55 and over communities, has bought five properties in Florida, including one in Lakeland and one near Tampa. According to the commercial real estate research firm...
FLORIDA STATE
First Coast News

Report: More than 5,000 student Baker Acts in Florida, including 325 in Northeast Florida schools

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A report ordered in the wake of the Parkland massacre shines a light on the use of the Baker Act on school campuses in Florida. It shows a total of 5,077 incidents last year in which students were involuntarily committed under the mental health law known as the Baker Act. The law allows courts, law enforcement and some medical workers to involuntarily commit someone deemed a threat to themselves or others for up to 72 hours.
FLORIDA STATE
WESH

Longtime Central Florida anchor and journalist Nancy Alvarez joins WESH 2 News

ORLANDO, Fla. — WESH 2 announced Tuesday that award-winning Central Florida anchor Nancy Alvarez will join the WESH 2 News team beginning in January. Alvarez is a bilingual journalist with more than twenty years on the anchor desk and in the field covering the biggest stories in the nation and in Central Florida in both English and Spanish. She started her broadcast journalism career in the Orlando market in 2000 and has reported on various hurricanes, the Pulse nightclub massacre, and launches from the Space Coast.
FLORIDA STATE
flaglernewsweekly.com

A Ballet of Boats: 2022 Holiday Boat Parade Holds Record as Largest Community Boat Parade in Florida

At about five o’clock, it begins: a sedate drift of boats scattering lights across the water in Palm Coast’s Cimarron Basin. It is the beginning of the Palm Coast Boat Parade, this year on December 3. As twilight deepens the sky, more boats begin to draw into the gathering area, captains and crews exchanging hearty greetings as they glide past one another in polite aquatic do-si-dos. Along the Intracoastal Waterway even more boats have assembled. This year more than 65 boats are expected, still holding the record for the largest community lighted boat parade in Florida.
PALM COAST, FL
L. Cane

The Best Hot Dogs Joints in Florida in 2022, According to Travel Websites

Photo byPaul Goyette, CC BY-SA 2.0 via Wikimedia Commons. The hot dog has a long history. It is thought that the cook of the Greek emperor Nero invented the first sausage. From there, the new food traveled through Europe until it got to Germany and underwent a bit of a transformation. Germans began to add different spices and flavorings to the meats. As a result, Frankfort, Germany is thought to be the birthplace of the modern hot dog.
FLORIDA STATE
Toni Koraza

What You Need to Know Before Moving to Florida

Florida is famous for its weather, diverse culture, and beautiful sights. It quickly became the place to be during the pandemic. However, life isn’t always rainbows and butterflies in the South. Most of Florida is extremely hot throughout the summer, crime rates are higher than the national average, and the state is particularly vulnerable to climate change. Americans are still flocking to Florida to get their time in the sunshine.
FLORIDA STATE
The Florida Times-Union

The Florida Times-Union

7K+
Followers
4K+
Post
994K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Jacksonville, FL from the Florida Times-Union.

 http://jacksonville.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy