The lighting of Sparkle in the Park in Carthage, Mo.
CARTHAGE, Mo. — Monday evening November 28, 2022 at 6 p.m. Carthage Water and Electric will hold the lighting ceremony for Sparkle in the Park at Central Park!
Over the past month CWEP crews have been in Central Park hanging lights for Sparkle in the Park 2022.
“ We saw the joy & excitement in our community last year & can’t wait to experience it again this holiday season .”
— CWEP
It’s a perfect place to take family photos. Take a moment to walk along the paths in the park and soak up the bright feeling of Christmas. There is truly nothing like it in the Joplin area.
- WHAT IS : Sparkle in the Park? “Spectacular light display put on by Carthage Water & Electric Plant, covering nearly every inch of Central Park, turning it into a festive Winter Wonderland.” — EVENT PAGE
- WHERE IS : Central Park, 714 S Garrison, Carthage, Mo.
- WHEN IS : 6 p.m. Mon, November 28, 2022 CWEP flips the switch to turn on the lights!
After the lighting Monday, Sparkle in the Park will be lit nightly through New Years Day, 6 p.m. — 12 a.m.
