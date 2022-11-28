The lighting of Sparkle in the Park in Carthage, Mo.

CARTHAGE, Mo. — Monday evening November 28, 2022 at 6 p.m. Carthage Water and Electric will hold the lighting ceremony for Sparkle in the Park at Central Park!

Over the past month CWEP crews have been in Central Park hanging lights for Sparkle in the Park 2022.

“ We saw the joy & excitement in our community last year & can’t wait to experience it again this holiday season .” — CWEP

It’s a perfect place to take family photos. Take a moment to walk along the paths in the park and soak up the bright feeling of Christmas. There is truly nothing like it in the Joplin area.

WHAT IS : Sparkle in the Park? “Spectacular light display put on by Carthage Water & Electric Plant, covering nearly every inch of Central Park, turning it into a festive Winter Wonderland.” — EVENT PAGE

: Sparkle in the Park? “Spectacular light display put on by Carthage Water & Electric Plant, covering nearly every inch of Central Park, turning it into a festive Winter Wonderland.” — EVENT PAGE WHERE IS : Central Park, 714 S Garrison, Carthage, Mo.

: Central Park, 714 S Garrison, Carthage, Mo. WHEN IS : 6 p.m. Mon, November 28, 2022 CWEP flips the switch to turn on the lights!

After the lighting Monday, Sparkle in the Park will be lit nightly through New Years Day, 6 p.m. — 12 a.m.

Stay with Joplin News First on KOAM News Now as we continue to cover Christmas stories and events and beautiful light displays! Scroll below and sign up for our JLNews email list so you don’t miss a story.

CLICK TO HEAR >> Joplin Christmas Radio fr. Joplin News First

FOLLOW OUR SOCIALS, SEE NEWS WHILE YOU SURF…

Tweets by JoplinNewsFirst

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KOAM NEWS NOW. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.