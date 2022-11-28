ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Two fires damage buildings in Galesburg over weekend

By Tom Martin, Galesburg Register-Mail
GALESBURG — The Galesburg Fire Department responded to two structure fires within a 12-hour period this weekend.

The first structure fire occurred last night, Friday at 8:44 p.m. at 1094 Garden Lane. The response included all three stations and the 11 personnel on duty. Upon arrival, heavy smoke and fire were showing from the single-story structure.

Battalion Chief Donald Brackett established command and Capt. Darren Clayton with the Brooks St. Station crew entered the home with an attack line and extinguished the fire. A single resident and a dog were able to make it out safely; however, two felines died in the fire and were recovered by firefighters.

An emergency callback of off-duty fire personnel was initiated to provide emergency coverage for the city. Preliminary damage estimates are at $30,360. The cause of the fire has been determined to be an unattended open flame candle in a bathroom.

The second structure fire occurred at 2051 Grand Ave, at 3:18 a.m. Saturday. The response included all three stations and 11 personnel on duty. Upon arrival, Captain Darrin Clayton reported the building was engulfed in fire. Battalion Chief Donald Brackett established command and ordered crews to make a defensive attack and prevent fire from spreading to nearby buildings.

All three stations were involved using multiple lines and both aerial ladders. City of Galesburg Public Works assisted in spreading out the building materials and eliminating standing hazards.

An emergency callback of off-duty fire personnel was initiated to provide emergency coverage for the city. The building was a total loss. The cause of the fire has been determined to be intentional. The fire is still under investigation by Galesburg Police and fire investigators.

