Baseball Hall of Famer and two-time Cy Young Award winner Gaylord Perry, a master of the spitball, died Thursday. He was 84.Perry died at his home in Gaffney, South Carolina at about 5 a.m. Thursday of natural causes, Cherokee County Coroner Dennis Fowler said. He did not provide additional details.Perry pitched for the San Francisco Giants and seven other major-league teams from 1962 until 1983. He won the Cy Young Award with Cleveland in 1972 and with San Diego in 1978 just after turning 40.Perry was a five-time All-Star who was elected to the Hall of Fame in 1991. He...

