Read full article on original website
Related
Hugh Freeze keeps Cadillac, plans U-turn at Auburn
Hugh Freeze mastered the microphone with two talking points that always tickle the ears of Auburn fans: War Eagle and
Gaylord Perry, Hall of Fame Pitcher, Dead at 84
The legendary spitball thrower was inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame in 1991.
College Football Analyst Says Deion Sanders Should Reject Offer
Deion Sanders says he's received a head coaching offer from the Colorado football program, among others. While Colorado would no doubt be an upgrade in terms of money and resources, one college football analyst believes Sanders should reject this offer. Rivals national recruiting director Adam Gorney shared his two cents...
Gary Patterson Reportedly A Candidate For Head Coaching Job
College football's coaching carousel is spinning into overdrive after concluding the regular season. Another vacancy surfaced Monday when UNLV fired Marcus Arroyo despite improving to 5-7 this season. The Rebels could potentially consider a prominent replacement. The Athletic's Bruce Feldman speculated Gary Patterson as an "interesting name" to monitor. Patterson...
Hugh Freeze Reportedly Parts Ways With Auburn Coach
Hugh Freeze's staff at Auburn is starting to take some shape. Freeze, who was hired by the school on Monday after spending the previous four seasons at Liberty, has made a couple of new hires but has also decided to part ways with a coach who was on Bryan Harsin's staff.
Look: USC Football Could Be Adding A Huge Transfer
Lincoln Riley and the USC Trojans could be welcoming a massive transfer addition this coming season. Earlier this week, Oregon wide receiver Dont'e Thornton Jr. announced his decision to enter the transfer portal. Thornton was a four-star recruit and No. 7-ranked WR in the 2021 class. USC quarterback Caleb Williams...
Deadspin
Jeff Bagwell, you won the World Series, clown!
I didn’t realize that Jeff Bagwell had become that guy at the end of the bar who tells you about the time he saw the original The Wall Tour every single time you enter the place. Not what I would have picked for him during his playing days, but here we are.
Giants great Gaylord Perry, Hall of Famer and master of the spitball, dies at 84
Baseball Hall of Famer and two-time Cy Young Award winner Gaylord Perry, a master of the spitball, died Thursday. He was 84.Perry died at his home in Gaffney, South Carolina at about 5 a.m. Thursday of natural causes, Cherokee County Coroner Dennis Fowler said. He did not provide additional details.Perry pitched for the San Francisco Giants and seven other major-league teams from 1962 until 1983. He won the Cy Young Award with Cleveland in 1972 and with San Diego in 1978 just after turning 40.Perry was a five-time All-Star who was elected to the Hall of Fame in 1991. He...
Video: College Basketball Coach Goes After Referee, Gets Ejected
Jerry Stackhouse certainly earned his ejection on Wednesday evening. The Vanderbilt Commodores head coach got tossed from his team's game on Wednesday night, after getting restrained from going after a referee. "Jerry Stackhouse earned this ejection. My gosh," Kyle Boone tweeted on Wednesday night. The former NBA star turned college...
Yardbarker
Former NBA first-round pick retiring at 26
Just four years after being drafted, a former NBA player is walking away from the game. Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun-Sentinel reported Wednesday that former first-round pick Chandler Hutchison is retiring. Winderman cites an announcement from the Miami Heat’s G League affiliate, the Sioux Falls Skyforce (whom Hutchison had been playing for).
Yardbarker
Atlanta Braves lose coach to Chicago White Sox
The Atlanta Braves are one of the most well-run organizations in sports, not just baseball. It’s part of the reason why players praise the club after they’ve moved on. From Alex Anthopoulos to the regional scouts, the Braves have impressive pieces in the front office and the coaching staff. So, naturally, attrition is bound to happen.
atlantanewsfirst.com
Former Braves pitcher Gaylord Perry dies at 84
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Baseball Hall of Famer and two-time Cy Young Award winner Gaylord Perry, a master of the spitball who wrote a book about using the pitch, died Thursday. He was 84. Perry died at his home in Gaffney at about 5 a.m. Thursday of natural...
Georgia Tech Is Reportedly Finalizing Head Coaching Hire
Earlier this season, the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets fired head coach Geoff Collins in his fourth season. In late September, after the team opened with a 1-3 record, Georgia Tech decided it was time to move on from Collins. He failed to win more than three games in any season.
markerzone.com
ANOTHER WEIRD JACK EDWARDS MOMENT AS HE MAKES FUN OF PAT MAROON DURING LIVE BROADCAST (VIDEO)
Everyone's favourite NHL play-by-play guy is back at it again, making comments during a live game that make him seem like the biggest homer in the business. During Tuesday night's game between the Boston Bruins and Tampa Bay Lightning, Edwards went a full 40 seconds where he seemed to ignore the game completely in order to make fun of Pat Maroon for I guess what he feels is being overweight. Maroon had just snagged the puck behind his own net, when Edwards started in on him.
College Football Coach On Hot Seat "Believed To Be Safe"
There were a lot of firings during and immediately after the 2022 college football season. But one embattled Power Five head coach appears to be safe as we get deeper into the hiring cycle. According to Ross Dellenger of Sports Illustrated, West Virginia head coach Neal Brown is believed to...
Keyshawn Johnson Has Blunt Message For TCU
It's safe to say Keyshawn Johnson isn't a big believer in the TCU Horned Frogs. During this Wednesday's episode of ESPN's "Keyshawn, JWill and Max," the former No. 1 pick made it clear that he doesn't think TCU can compete with Georgia and Michigan. Johnson referred to TCU as "this...
Yardbarker
Famous NBA Brother Is Doing Well In The G League
Just a few months ago, it seemed like LiAngelo Ball could join his brother LaMelo Ball with the Charlotte Hornets. However, after playing with the team in the summer, the front office decided Ball wasn’t what they needed and he was sent to the G League instead. But despite...
MLB
Top two '22 picks Holliday or Jones -- who ya got?
The Winter Meetings start Sunday in San Diego and before the Hot Stove heats up, let's delve into your prospect questions ... Jackson Holliday vs Druw Jones? Who would you take to rebuild your team? -- @logan_clark_1 (Instagram) I have gone back and forth on this answer several times since...
247Sports
OL Phillip Daniels re-opens recruitment
Cincinnati Princeton offensive lineman Phillip Daniels tells 247Sports that he has de-committed from Pittsburgh. He considered the Panthers, Minnesota, Boston College and Purdue the first time around in his recruitment. He took official visits with all four of those programs so he would have one official left to use if he chose to.
Report: Luke Fickell Gets Significant Pay Bump At Wisconsin, Bringing Key Staff Member
The Bearcats 'were willing to get there' with Fickell, but it didn't happen.
Comments / 1