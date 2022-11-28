ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State volleyball team will face Ohio State in NCAA Tournament

By Mike Organ, Nashville Tennessean
 3 days ago
The Tennessee State volleyball team will open the NCAA Tournament on Friday against third-seeded Ohio State at the Buckeyes' Covelli Center at 6:30 p.m. CT.

The Tigers (19-15) are in the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2007. They earned a berth by winning the Ohio Valley Conference tournament and receiving the league's automatic berth.

TSU fell in straight sets to 11th-seeded Hawaii 3-0 in the 2007 NCAA Tournament.

Ohio State (19-9) is in the NCAA Tournament for the 27th time and serving as host for the first two rounds for the second consecutive season. The Buckeyes, who finished the regular season tied for third in the Big Ten, advanced to the Final Four twice (1991 and 1994).

The winner of the first-round game will advance to play either No. 6 Southern Cal or High Point on Saturday at 5 p.m.

HOW THEY GOT HERE:How TSU's volleyball team went from picked last in the OVC to earning an NCAA Tournament berth

HALL OF FAME:Four Tennessee State players are finalists for the Black College Football Hall of Fame

TSU won its last four regular season games, seven of its last eight, and then defeated Morehead State (3-2) in the first round of the OVC tournament, Lindenwood (3-2) in the semifinals and Southeast Missouri (3-2) in the finals.

TSU graduate student Gina Rivera-Oritz was the OVC Tournament most valuable player.

Reach Mike Organ at 615-259-8021 or on Twitter @MikeOrganWriter.

