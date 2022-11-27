ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Holley Navarre Water System payroll has grown by $2M; board members fighting to learn why

By Tom McLaughlin, Pensacola News Journal
 3 days ago
Holley Navarre Water System board member James Dabney doesn't mince words when describing the state of affairs at the utility he has been elected to oversee.

"The whole place is a (expletive) show," he said.

Dabney is one of at least two members of the seven-member board of directors who have been battling since roughly the August termination of former CEO Dallas Peavey to get their hands on HNWS financial records, in particular those showing what employees of the utility are being paid.

New blood:Holley-Navarre Water System incumbents defeated by newcomers in Tuesday election

Unwilling to release records:Santa Rosa commissioners pursue Sunshine complaint against Holley-Navarre Water System

Some portion of the requested records was finally released earlier this month, but only after another board member, Daryl Lynchard, was able to convince his cohorts that the body on which they sit is not simply an advisory board, but in fact a governing authority, duty bound to ensure that water system money is being wisely spent.

"Management cannot do what it wants to, nor force this board to do anything," Lynchard said at a Nov. 15 meeting. "We are the duly elected board of directors, a governing board with all the authority that comes with it."

Board members have expressed alarm that approximately 15 new positions have been created within HNWS without the board of directors being consulted. Lynchard said the nonprofit's payroll has increased by $2 million and there has been no explanation as to why.

"We know for a fact that management has created its own organizational chart, with many additional employees that have never been discussed or approved by this board of directors," Lynchard said.

Lynchard said he and his fellow board members have a fiduciary obligation to oversee how money is being spent by the management team at HNWS, particularly during ongoing budget negotiations in which a customer rate hike is being discussed.

He and other board members had requested "at several meetings" prior to November that personnel data and salary information to be released to them, Lynchard said.

Lynchard said when he asked again in October for the information, president of the board and acting CEO Joe Campbell instead presented board members with a letter from an attorney.

The letter, signed by Daniel Harrell with the Clark Partington law firm, advised against releasing personnel information to members of the HNWS board.

"I advise staff that personnel records need not be distributed to individual directors without board approval and specific basis for approval," said the letter, parts of which Lynchard read aloud at the Nov. 15 meeting. "While it's not per say illegal to share such information with individual directors, best practices and avoidance of potential legal pitfalls calls for such a procedure."

Lynchard called Harrell's argument "a problem."

"At what point did this board of directors cede its authority and management responsibility to our independent attorneys?" he asked. "At what point did we have a law firm direct our employees?"

He even questioned whether a letter from the board of directors' own lawyer to the HNWS staff constituted a breach of attorney client privilege.

The board did vote to have Campbell turn over the asked for documents by Nov. 18.

"We're trying to get to how have our labor costs gone up so drastically in the last few years, and this year we're probably going to have to ask for an increase in rates," Lynchard told the News Journal. "If we're going to do that, then we as board members are entitled to have have everything. You can't withhold pertinent information. In my opinion, you shouldn't have to ask for it and vote on it as a board."

Audit called for:Holley-Navarre Water System to fund forensic audit in wake of CEO Dallas Peavey's firing

Both Lynchard and Dabney confirmed having since received paperwork. Lynchard declined to immediately share any findings.

"I'm going through it to try to make sense of it," he said.

Carmen Reynolds, a member of the Santa Rosa County Watershed Protection Committee, said she has been regularly attending HNWS meetings since Peavy took over as CEO. She said it was under Peavy that much of the hiring being looked at by the board took place. It was also Peavy, she said, who had attempted to limit the role of the utility's governing board.

She said she is curious to learn what Lynchard's digging into management records might uncover.

"Mr. Lynchard is a very smart guy with an extensive background in the financial arena. He must have based that request on a belief there is something there," Reynolds said. "It will be interesting to see what the board is able to discover."

Dabney said he is convinced the release of Holley Navarre Water System records will lead to several revelations.

"There's definitely a lot of stuff going on. Hopefully it will come to light eventually," he said.

