ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pensacola, FL

Pensacola law firm sues L'Oréal, Softsheen-Carson over concerns hair relaxer causes cancer

By Kamal Morgan, Pensacola News Journal
Pensacola News Journal
Pensacola News Journal
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0v3jay_0jPQE0fs00

A Pensacola law firm is suing the manufacturers of hair care products that have been linked to cancer, particularly among women of color.

Aylstock, Witkin, Kreis & Overholtz PLLC is part of a class action lawsuit against major beauty brands L'Oreal USA Inc. and Softsheen-Carson Inc. alleging the companies market and sell "toxic and dangerous" hair relaxers and straighteners.

The lawsuit follows a recent study that found Black women who use hair relaxing products develop cancers, like uterine cancer, at a disproportionate rare compared to white women. According to AWKO, the products at issue contain "hazardous disrupting chemicals and other toxins that are known to cause devastating and irreversible injuries."

Navarre girl:Navarre girl donates hair to honor her mother and help children with cancer

Jojo's Beauty Supply:Black Business Weekend celebrates Pensacola's Black entrepreneurs

Jennifer Hoekstra, an attorney for AWKO, said she fears these manufacturers are enticing an entire generation of women into sterilization.

"There's 50 to 75 years of science out there showing that using chemicals that interact with estrogen levels during adolescence gives you an even higher risk of having complications, either for fertility, for cancers, for anything at a young age," Hoekstra said.

"So a lot of what people are finding when they started looking at these cases is these are women who started using the product before the age of 15, who often have some sort of complete and total infertility, hysterectomy, some sort of invasive procedure to address the complications or the cancer that they have before the age of 30."

Uterine cancer is more common among women who frequently use hair straightening products

A National Institutes of Health study published last month followed 33,947 racially and ethnically diverse U.S. women between the ages of 35 and 74 for 11 years, and during that time, 378 uterine cancer cases were diagnosed.

The researchers found that women who reported frequent use of hair straightening products, defined as more than four times in the previous year, were more than twice as likely to go on to develop uterine cancer compared to those who did not use the products. The researchers found no associations with uterine cancer for other hair products that the women reported using, including hair dyes, bleach, highlights or perms.

In the study, approximately 60% of participating Black women reported using straighteners.

Even though there was no difference in the relationship between straightener use and uterine cancer incidence by race and ethnicity, the adverse health effects may be greater for Black women due to higher prevalence of use, younger age of initiating use, and harsher chemical formulations.

Jamison Minniefield, a legal assistant at AWKO, said she has been using L'Oreal and Softsheen-Carson hair relaxers and straighteners since she was 3 years old trying to manage her curly hair.

As a young girl, she would throw on an oversized T-shirt, hop on the kitchen counter and wash her hair with the help of her mom. By the time she was 8 years old, she started to see the damaging effect of these products as her hair became thin and brittle, and chemical scars appeared on her head.

She said she, and many others, feel constrained to the beauty standards of straight, silky and smooth hair. The natural curls or tight coils many Black women are not deemed beautiful, or sometimes even appropriate and professional, in the workplace.

"I'm 24 years old and I did not find who I was until two years ago because of my confidence being so shaken that I did not feel comfortable wearing my natural hair out," Minniefield said.

15 Pensacola area women expected to participate in Florida lawsuit

Experiences like Minniefield's are common, according to AWKO officials. The firm has already filed suit against L'Oreal and Softsheen-Carson in Illinois and Missouri and will file in Florida soon. There are currently about 15 women in the Pensacola region planning to participate in the Florida case.

Hannah Pfeifler, an associate at AWKO, said in a statement, "This is a pivotal moment for all women who trusted these companies and used their hair relaxers year after year based on belief they were safe to use. These companies knew their hair relaxing products were not safe for either adults or children, yet they marketed these products as thought they were."

The chances of being diagnosed with uterine cancer are relatively low, accounting for 3% of all new cancer cases, but is the most common cancer of the female reproductive system making up 65,950 estimated new cases in 2022.

Studies show that the rate of new cases of a disease occurring in a specific population over a particular period of time have been rising for Black women in the United States.

Hoekstra and her team are finding that more than 70% of people who use these products don't have it applied in a hair salon, and said the products are marketed as gentler and safe, with photos of young girls making it look safe for children.

"It's not enough just to have them take it off the shelves for a couple of months and hope that the heat goes away," Hoekstra said of the manufacturers. "At some point there has to be a complete withdrawal from the market or a change in product or reformulation."

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Florida Phoenix

This Florida chemical plant is the biggest greenhouse gas polluter in the state

Quality Journalism for Critical Times I have a confession to make. I’m oooooold. How old am I? I remember when Steve Martin was just a stand-up comic whose big schtick involved getting small. These days Martin is the star of a popular Hulu TV show about a trio of snarky amateur detectives. In movies, he’s played a well-meaning dope, a […] The post This Florida chemical plant is the biggest greenhouse gas polluter in the state appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
FLORIDA STATE
WKRG News 5

Pensacola International Airport ranked 82nd busiest in the U.S.

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — The Pensacola International Airport was recently ranked the 82nd busiest airport in the country, out of over 400 airports, by the US Department of transportation. The ranking comes as the holiday season approaches, which is when airports see the most traffic. “Please arrive two hours early, please pack your patience,” said Erica […]
PENSACOLA, FL
WKRG News 5

1 arrested in connection to Paparazzi Club shooting: Mobile Police

UPDATE (11:25 p.m.): Lieutenant Stanley Ladnier with the Mobile Police Department said they arrested 28-year old John McCarroll and charged him with four counts of assault in the first degree for the shooting at Paparazzi Lounge early Saturday morning. Ladnier said three people who were shot are fine, while the fourth one remains in “critical […]
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

USA Health opens new building in Baldwin County

FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WKRG) — People in Baldwin County now have another place to seek medical treatment as USA Health opens the new 50,000 square foot Mapp Family Campus. The facility was named in honor of Louis and Melinda Mapp, two longtime volunteers.  The Mapps once owned the land at the corner of State Route 104 and 181, but chose to donate the land so […]
BALDWIN COUNTY, AL
WKRG News 5

House fire on St. Stephens Road, no one inside: Mobile Fire Rescue

UPDATE (9:54 p.m.): Mobile Fire-Rescue said they responded to the home at around 7:55 p.m. Wednesday night. There were no people in the house and the fire was in the attic. Crews “successfully extinguished without incident.” An investigation is underway into the cause of the fire and damages to the home. MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — […]
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

2 arrested in stolen vehicle in Saraland: Mobile Police

UPDATE (10:52 p.m.): Mobile police said the two people arrested were 29-year-old Taylor Gage Crawford of Chunchula and 28-year-old Evan Jacob Weaver of Baton Rouge, La. SARALAND, Ala. (WKRG) — Two men were arrested in Saraland Wednesday afternoon after leading police in a car chase, according to the Mobile Police Department. The two stole a […]
SARALAND, AL
WEAR

Deputies: Man shot in the back overnight in Escambia County

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- A man was shot in the back and hospitalized early Wednesday morning in Escambia County. It happened at W Bobe and N T streets. According to the Escambia County Sheriff's Office, the victim was standing in the middle of the road when a vehicle drove by and someone inside shot him in the back.
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, FL
thepulsepensacola.com

Impaired Driving Enforcement Initiative Begins

Keeping the roadways safe for all during the holiday season. As we continue into the holiday season, the Pensacola Police Department would like to remind drivers to buckle up, watch your speeds, drive safely, and do not drive impaired. The Pensacola Police Department has solidified grant funding and has begun...
PENSACOLA, FL
pasconewsonline.com

Highest-paying business jobs in Crestview

Stacker compiled the highest paying business jobs in Crestview-Fort Walton Beach-Destin, FL using data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
CRESTVIEW, FL
WALA-TV FOX10

Judge denies request to reduce bail for man charged in double murder

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A judge turned down a defense request to reduce bail Patrick Lewis who is charged in the murder of Tony and Leila Lewis. Lewis is one of four men charged in the murder. The Lewis’s were killed in Happy Hill last year and are the grandparents of rapper Honeykomb Brazy’s.
MOBILE, AL
Pensacola News Journal

Pensacola News Journal

7K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Pensacola Florida - Home - pnj.com is the home page of the Pensacola News Journal with in-depth local news, sports, entertainment, community news, opinion and classifieds.

 http://pnj.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy