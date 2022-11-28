ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Irwin, ID

Shooting in Irwin leaves person hospitalized

By Travis Richards
KIFI Local News 8
 3 days ago
IRWIN, Idaho (KIFI) - An investigation is underway after a person was rushed to the hospital after being shot in Irwin.

Bonneville County Sheriff's Deputies responded to reports of a shooting in Irwin on Sunday afternoon. One person was transported to the hospital and is being treated for injuries.

The incident took place near 3400 E. Block of Swan Valley Highway in Irwin.

Deputies continue to work with the parties involved and the scene is secure.

The investigation is ongoing and there is no additional information at this time.

KIFI Local News 8

