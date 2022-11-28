ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Raleigh, NC

Few delays, no cancellations at RDU Sunday despite rainy weather and 60K travelers

By Chloe Rafferty
WNCT
WNCT
 3 days ago

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The Sunday after Thanksgiving is known for being one of the busiest travel days of the year.

The Raleigh-Durham International Airport was expecting almost 60,000 travelers to fly through the airport on Sunday. The number shatters their single-day record by 9 percent, according to a tweet.

It comes as most of their flights are arriving and departing on time, despite rainy weather in the area.

As of 12:45 p.m., only a handful of flights were delayed, according to RDU’s website .

Four arriving flights were delayed, arriving from Nashville, Boston, San Juan and Orlando.

Seven departing flights were delayed, heading to Nashville, Boston, San Juan, Minneapolis, Toronto and two headed to New York.

No flights had been canceled as of 12:45 p.m.

