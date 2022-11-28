Editor's Note: The views and opinions expressed in this article do not reflect those of The Collegian. Richmond may be far from the Northeast, but nevertheless, there is a strong bagel scene in RVA; a rivalry even exists for the title of best bagel in Richmond. To determine this winner, I tried a toasted everything bagel with scallion cream cheese and capers at Chewy’s Bagels, Nate’s Bagels and Cupertino’s NY Bagels to ensure that the competition was fair.

RICHMOND, VA ・ 1 DAY AGO