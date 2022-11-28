Read full article on original website
Voice of America
Zambians to Sue Mining Giant Anglo American for Lead Poisoning
KABWE — A court in South Africa last week ruled that U.N. experts can intervene in a class action lawsuit against mining giant Anglo American over lead poisoning in Zambia. South African and British lawyers filed the lawsuit on behalf of about 140,000 Zambian children and women whose health was allegedly damaged by a colonial-era lead mine. Anglo American has denied wrongdoing at the Kabwe mine, which it was involved in from the 1920s to 1970s.
Japan beats Spain 2-1 as both teams advance at World Cup
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Same stadium. Same result. Similar shocking victory for Japan at the World Cup. After beating Germany in the team’s opener, Japan worked its way into the round of 16 of the World Cup on Thursday by defeating Spain 2-1 — the same score as last week. Spain also advanced despite the loss, knocking Germany out of the tournament. Japan scored twice early in the second half to come from behind and defeat another European powerhouse and make it to the knockout stage for the second straight World Cup. It’s the first time Japan has advanced past the group stage in back-to-back tournaments.
Germany faces ‘catastrophic’ paediatric bed shortage as RSV cases soar
Intensive care doctors in Germany have warned that hospital paediatric units in the country are stretched to breaking point in part due to rising cases of respiratory infections among infants. The intensive care association DIVI said the seasonal rise in respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) cases and a shortage of nurses...
"If I Can Do This, You Can Do This" — An American Woman Froze Her Eggs In London For 1/3 Of The Cost
"Egg freezing is an option for those that think they want to have children one day but aren’t ready right now," Brittany Allyn said. "I think it’s such a special opportunity our generation has that allows us to take back some control in our fertility."
Voice of America
Despite Odds, Italian and Turkish Leaders Find Common Ground
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Italy's newly elected far-right Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni appear to be finding unlikely common ground on issues relating to Africa and migration. The relationship with Meloni is the latest in a list of strong partnerships that Erdogan has been working to build with European far-right leaders. Dorian Jones reports from Istanbul.
Voice of America
Latest Developments in Ukraine: Nov. 29
For full coverage of the crisis in Ukraine, visit Flashpoint Ukraine. The latest developments in Russia’s war on Ukraine. All times EST. 5:35 a.m.: Russia's envoy has expressed Moscow's strong dissatisfaction to the Vatican following Pope Francis' latest condemnation of the "cruelty" of Russia's actions in Ukraine, Reuters reported Tuesday citing the RIA Novosti news agency.
Voice of America
Russian-American Science Conference Held in US Despite War in Ukraine
The Russian-American Science Association's annual conference was held November 18-20 in Los Angeles, California. The event had a different tone this year because of Russia’s war in Ukraine. Angelina Bagdasaryan has the story, narrated by Anna Rice. Camera: Vazgen Varzhabetian.
Voice of America
Russia Donates 260,000 Tons of Fertilizer to Africa
United nations — Russia has donated 260,000 metric tons of fertilizer it produced that was sitting in European ports and warehouses for use by farmers in Africa, the United Nations said Tuesday. “This will serve to alleviate humanitarian needs and prevent catastrophic crop loss in Africa, where it is...
Voice of America
Australia Lowers National Terrorism Threat Level, Shifts Focus on Foreign Interference and Espionage
Sydney — Australia has five official levels under its national terrorism threat classification system, ranging from "certain" to "not expected." The alert level has been in the middle range at "probable" since 2014, after the emergence of the Islamic State militant group in the Middle East. It has now...
Voice of America
Chinese Astronauts Reach Tiangong Space Station
Three Chinese astronauts arrived Wednesday at the country’s space station as part of a six-month mission that includes the station’s first in-orbit crew rotation. The astronauts are replacing three others who have been at the Tiangong station since early June. China docked the last of the station’s three...
Voice of America
US to Help Ukraine Repair Power Grid After Russian Attacks
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken is expected to announce Tuesday an aid package to help Ukraine deal with damage to its electrical system caused by Russian attacks. The announcement comes on the sidelines of a meeting of NATO foreign ministers in Romania. Senior U.S. officials told reporters the aid...
Voice of America
Chinese Students Take Aim at Beijing During Seoul Solidarity Protest
Seoul — Over 100 people, including dozens of Chinese students, called for an end to China’s zero-COVID policy and lashed out at the country’s authoritarian political system during a demonstration Wednesday in South Korea’s capital, the latest overseas show of support for protests that have swept mainland China.
Voice of America
Zimbabwe Scores Another First Against HIV In Africa
HARARE, ZIMBABWE — In October, Zimbabwe became the first African country to approve the use of the injectable HIV prevention drug called cabotegravir. A 32-year-old Zimbabwean woman, who requested not to be identified, said she received an injection of the HIV prevention drug while she was working in the United States.
Voice of America
Study: South Africa Resilient to Chinese Attempts to Influence Media
Johannesburg, South Africa — South Africa’s free press has been largely successful at resisting efforts by the Chinese government to influence its content, say analysts, affirming a recent study by the U.S.-based think tank Freedom House. “In South Africa, we have a deep historical suspicion of state media,”...
Voice of America
No Way Out for China’s Zero-COVID Policy
Major Chinese universities sent students home Tuesday and police guarded major cities to prevent more protests over China’s severe COVID-19 restrictions. The demonstrations started last Friday, after at least 10 people died in a building fire in the far western city of Urumqi. Reports of the fire led to angry questions online about whether firefighters or victims trying to escape were blocked by anti-virus measures.
Voice of America
Nigerian President: Ukraine War Funneling Arms, Fighters into Lake Chad Basin
Abuja — Nigeria's President Muhammadu Buhari says the war between Russia and Ukraine is allowing arms and fighters to stream into the Lake Chad region, bolstering the strength of terrorist groups. The Nigerian leader spoke Tuesday in Abuja to a summit of heads of state from the Lake Chad...
Voice of America
Funding Gaps, Patriarchy Hinder Family Planning in Nigeria
ABUJA, NIGERIA — In 2020, Aisha Ali and her husband decided she would take a birth control injection after having nine children. Ali said the decision was due to financial constraints. She told VOA that she is "a petty trader and my husband is a motorcycle rider. We want...
Voice of America
Vaccinating China's Elderly Is Key to Lifting Zero-COVID
The Chinese government has repeatedly locked down tens of millions of people at a time over the past three years under its zero-COVID policy. It is now deploying its considerable powers of state control to suppress protests against that policy. But it has not managed to do what experts say...
Voice of America
Anti-Government Protests Grow in China and Elsewhere While Technology Tries to Keep Up
Washington — As protests continue in cities across China over the government's harsh "zero-COVID" policy, a separate battle is taking place on social media sites within China and around the world; a fight that is testing the strength of China's online censorship apparatus, known as the Great Firewall. Human...
Voice of America
Amazon Deforestation in Brazil Remains Near 15-Year High
Rio de Janeiro — Deforestation in the Brazilian Amazon slowed slightly last year, a year after setting a 15-year high, according to closely watched numbers published Wednesday. The data was released by the National Institute for Space Research. The agency's Prodes monitoring system shows the rainforest lost an area...
