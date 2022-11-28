Read full article on original website
travelawaits.com
9 Local Shops For Perfect One-Of-A-Kind Gifts In The City Known For The Mayo Clinic
Rochester is best known for its distinguished Mayo Clinic. Thousands of patients and their families travel yearly from around the world for treatment. However, there are many ways to enjoy Minnesota’s third-largest city, just 90 minutes south of the Twin Cities. We recommend walking through downtown’s artistic pedestrian mall,...
KIMT
Rochester welcomes the The Northern Lights Festival
ROCHESTER, Minn. - The north's largest indoor light park - The Northern Lights Festival - is making its home in Rochester Friday!. The 25,000 square foot light park will have a star dome - the biggest inflatable igloo in North America - a cozy place for Santa to visit every Sunday, a fireside lounge for parents to enjoy some snacks and drinks, and a lantern lake with a lot of friendly faces to greet you! Truly something for everyone.
KIMT
Rochester Downtown Alliance, DMC offer thousands for event start-ups
ROCHESTER, Minn. - The Rochester Downtown Alliance is partnering with Destination Medical Center to bring $25,000 in grant funding to businesses and organizations seeking to start new events downtown. Applicants are able to earn up to $3,000 for a first-time event, meaning an event that has not been planned and...
10 Restaurants in Rochester to Visit That Have The Best Soup
Anyone else starting to feel that chill in the air and thinking it is time for some soup? A bowl of something amazing really is the solution for the days when you need more than a hoodie and gloves to stay warm. If you are looking for a bowl of the best soup in Rochester, Minnesota, just look below for some places that are highly recommended.
Popular Rochester Restaurant Planning To Reopen Soon at New Location
Remember that restaurant that used to be in the basement of Porch? A huge rush of people showed up to say goodbye when Porch announced it was closing in Rochester, Minnesota back in September 2021. When that restaurant closed, it also meant that the doors closed for Boxcar Hippie. Well,...
Horse-Drawn Sleigh Rides are Back in Rochester this Holiday Season
There are so many ways to get into the holiday spirit right in your backyard. This past weekend we had the Here Comes Santa Claus event in Downtown Rochester, MN, there are Christmas markets popping up across southeast Minnesota, and decorations everywhere! There's also a Rochester business bringing back their horse-drawn sleigh rides for the holidays.
KIMT
Local tree farm now open for the holidays
ORONOCO, Minn. - Wittlief Tree Farms is officially open once again as part of an annual Christmas tradition. Each year, the Wittlief family opens its tree farm to invite community members to handpick and even saw down a tree of their liking. With a handful of varieties from Balsam Fir...
KIMT
Efforts continue to decorate downtown Austin with flowers
AUSTIN, Minn.-There's a big push to adorn the downtown area with flowers. The goal is to decorate both the poles and pots on Main Street. The Flower Basket Committee is hoping to acquire funds for this project from various community members. They want to create a welcoming atmosphere for people just passing through while also instilling pride in long-term residents. Bonnie Rietz, chair of the Flower Basket Committee, said she feels great about the community's support.
KIMT
Rochester Salvation Army looking for more Red Kettle Bell Ringing volunteers
ROCHESTER, Minn. - It's the time of year again… and the Rochester Salvation Army is still in need of red kettle bell ringers for the holiday season. The Salvation Army says there are 9,000 hours of bell ringing available to the community this year. So far, about 3,200 hours have been filled and they are hoping to fill even more hours before Christmas Eve.
KARE
'Stay Midwestern and friendly' Yung Gravy talks MN roots
Yung Gravy had a saucy return back to Minnesota over Thanksgiving. Morgan Wolfe talked with him about his rise to fame, dates with Martha Stewart, and Rochester.
2 New Flights Out of Rochester Just Announced By Sun Country
Escape Rochester, Minnesota On Two New Flights From Sun Country Airlines. As soon as the snow started flying today, I hopped on the 'ol internet and searched "where can I fly to that is warm". Before I even heard about the new flights leaving from Rochester, I found a flight to one of my happy places, California, for just $74. Yes, $74. That flight is from MSP but starting December 15th, I can hop on a plane from Rochester to MSP and catch my flight to sunny California without needing to find a van to take me up to the Twin Cities or a place to park my car.
KAAL-TV
Albert Lea Blue Zones’ project lead retiring
(ABC 6 News) – The project lead for Blue Zones Albert Lea is retiring. Ellen Kehr has served in that role for 12 years and was the one who started it all back in 2010. Serving as a city council member at the time she saw a greater need to address the well being of community members. Blue Zones has lead projects like building new sidewalks and trails along East Main St., bike lanes on Broadway Avenue and improving the city’s parks.
Grinch Stole $40k of Items From Amazing Rochester Nonprofit
Thanksgiving Day turned out to be a day of stealing rather than giving in Rochester, Minnesota. Unfortunately, what was stolen impacts many in our community that a local nonprofit helps, and the loss to the organization is heartbreaking. This theft is devastating for our programming as it will take several...
mnprairieroots.com
Signs say a lot about small towns like Pine Island
SIGNS, WHETHER PROFESSIONALLY-CREATED, handcrafted or handwritten, provide insights into a community beyond simply identifying information. I find myself drawn to signs, especially when exploring small towns. Three months ago my attention focused on signage in downtown Pine Island. This community of nearly 3,900 some 15 miles north of Rochester in Goodhue County provides plenty of signs to catch my interest.
KIMT
Burglar targeting homes in NE Rochester
ROCHESTER, Minn. - Rochester police say a burglar is targeting the northeastern part of the city. A burglary was reported on November 28th in the 1900 block of 13th Ave. NE. The 77-year-old victim reported her front door was forced open. A safe was broken into and a jewelry drawer had been opened. The victim was unsure what was stolen.
KIMT
Chatfield community members make huge donations to fire survivors
CHATFIELD, Minn. - Two organizations are reaching out to the community for donations after a massive apartment fire broke out on Sunday morning. The devastating fire left eight families homeless, and without most of their belongings. Now, the Chatfield Lutheran Church and F&M Community Bank are seeing a huge response...
Accumulating Snow Predicted in Rochester Tuesday
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- The National Weather Service in La Crosse is tracking a storm they say is capable of bringing accumulating snow to Rochester and the surrounding communities. Forecasted accumulations for Rochester range from 2-5 inches. The system is predicted to roll into the region and bring a rain-snow...
KAAL-TV
Snow and wind give us trouble
A Winter Weather Advisory is in place for part of our area. Generally, areas along and north of a line from Mason City to Rochester are included on the advisory through Tuesday evening. Snow is expected to fall through the day on Tuesday. The onset will include a brief period...
KIMT
Spring Valley native competes at the Pan American Championship in Chile
SPRING VALLEY, Minn. - A Spring Valley native competed at the World Archery event last week. Nick Kappers just got back from Santiago, Chile where he competed in the Pan American Championship in individuals and the men's compound team for Team USA at the World Archery event. Nick's love for...
2 Minnesota towns among most 'magical' winter locations in the country
Two of the most “magical” winter towns in the country are in Minnesota, according to a recent ranking. A list published earlier this month by Trips Discover highlighted 50 towns across the country with the best winter festivities and atmosphere. Among the towns listed were Stillwater and Winona.
