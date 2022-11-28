ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rochester, MN

KIMT

Rochester welcomes the The Northern Lights Festival

ROCHESTER, Minn. - The north's largest indoor light park - The Northern Lights Festival - is making its home in Rochester Friday!. The 25,000 square foot light park will have a star dome - the biggest inflatable igloo in North America - a cozy place for Santa to visit every Sunday, a fireside lounge for parents to enjoy some snacks and drinks, and a lantern lake with a lot of friendly faces to greet you! Truly something for everyone.
ROCHESTER, MN
KIMT

Rochester Downtown Alliance, DMC offer thousands for event start-ups

ROCHESTER, Minn. - The Rochester Downtown Alliance is partnering with Destination Medical Center to bring $25,000 in grant funding to businesses and organizations seeking to start new events downtown. Applicants are able to earn up to $3,000 for a first-time event, meaning an event that has not been planned and...
ROCHESTER, MN
1520 The Ticket

10 Restaurants in Rochester to Visit That Have The Best Soup

Anyone else starting to feel that chill in the air and thinking it is time for some soup? A bowl of something amazing really is the solution for the days when you need more than a hoodie and gloves to stay warm. If you are looking for a bowl of the best soup in Rochester, Minnesota, just look below for some places that are highly recommended.
ROCHESTER, MN
106.9 KROC

Horse-Drawn Sleigh Rides are Back in Rochester this Holiday Season

There are so many ways to get into the holiday spirit right in your backyard. This past weekend we had the Here Comes Santa Claus event in Downtown Rochester, MN, there are Christmas markets popping up across southeast Minnesota, and decorations everywhere! There's also a Rochester business bringing back their horse-drawn sleigh rides for the holidays.
ROCHESTER, MN
KIMT

Local tree farm now open for the holidays

ORONOCO, Minn. - Wittlief Tree Farms is officially open once again as part of an annual Christmas tradition. Each year, the Wittlief family opens its tree farm to invite community members to handpick and even saw down a tree of their liking. With a handful of varieties from Balsam Fir...
ORONOCO, MN
KIMT

Efforts continue to decorate downtown Austin with flowers

AUSTIN, Minn.-There's a big push to adorn the downtown area with flowers. The goal is to decorate both the poles and pots on Main Street. The Flower Basket Committee is hoping to acquire funds for this project from various community members. They want to create a welcoming atmosphere for people just passing through while also instilling pride in long-term residents. Bonnie Rietz, chair of the Flower Basket Committee, said she feels great about the community's support.
AUSTIN, MN
KIMT

Rochester Salvation Army looking for more Red Kettle Bell Ringing volunteers

ROCHESTER, Minn. - It's the time of year again… and the Rochester Salvation Army is still in need of red kettle bell ringers for the holiday season. The Salvation Army says there are 9,000 hours of bell ringing available to the community this year. So far, about 3,200 hours have been filled and they are hoping to fill even more hours before Christmas Eve.
ROCHESTER, MN
Kat Kountry 105

2 New Flights Out of Rochester Just Announced By Sun Country

Escape Rochester, Minnesota On Two New Flights From Sun Country Airlines. As soon as the snow started flying today, I hopped on the 'ol internet and searched "where can I fly to that is warm". Before I even heard about the new flights leaving from Rochester, I found a flight to one of my happy places, California, for just $74. Yes, $74. That flight is from MSP but starting December 15th, I can hop on a plane from Rochester to MSP and catch my flight to sunny California without needing to find a van to take me up to the Twin Cities or a place to park my car.
ROCHESTER, MN
KAAL-TV

Albert Lea Blue Zones’ project lead retiring

(ABC 6 News) – The project lead for Blue Zones Albert Lea is retiring. Ellen Kehr has served in that role for 12 years and was the one who started it all back in 2010. Serving as a city council member at the time she saw a greater need to address the well being of community members. Blue Zones has lead projects like building new sidewalks and trails along East Main St., bike lanes on Broadway Avenue and improving the city’s parks.
ALBERT LEA, MN
mnprairieroots.com

Signs say a lot about small towns like Pine Island

SIGNS, WHETHER PROFESSIONALLY-CREATED, handcrafted or handwritten, provide insights into a community beyond simply identifying information. I find myself drawn to signs, especially when exploring small towns. Three months ago my attention focused on signage in downtown Pine Island. This community of nearly 3,900 some 15 miles north of Rochester in Goodhue County provides plenty of signs to catch my interest.
PINE ISLAND, MN
KIMT

Burglar targeting homes in NE Rochester

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Rochester police say a burglar is targeting the northeastern part of the city. A burglary was reported on November 28th in the 1900 block of 13th Ave. NE. The 77-year-old victim reported her front door was forced open. A safe was broken into and a jewelry drawer had been opened. The victim was unsure what was stolen.
ROCHESTER, MN
KIMT

Chatfield community members make huge donations to fire survivors

CHATFIELD, Minn. - Two organizations are reaching out to the community for donations after a massive apartment fire broke out on Sunday morning. The devastating fire left eight families homeless, and without most of their belongings. Now, the Chatfield Lutheran Church and F&M Community Bank are seeing a huge response...
CHATFIELD, MN
KROC News

Accumulating Snow Predicted in Rochester Tuesday

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- The National Weather Service in La Crosse is tracking a storm they say is capable of bringing accumulating snow to Rochester and the surrounding communities. Forecasted accumulations for Rochester range from 2-5 inches. The system is predicted to roll into the region and bring a rain-snow...
ROCHESTER, MN
KAAL-TV

Snow and wind give us trouble

A Winter Weather Advisory is in place for part of our area. Generally, areas along and north of a line from Mason City to Rochester are included on the advisory through Tuesday evening. Snow is expected to fall through the day on Tuesday. The onset will include a brief period...
ROCHESTER, MN

