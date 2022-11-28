Read full article on original website
Lights of Joy returns to Shipshewana
SHIPSHEWANA, Ind. (WNDU) - A popular lights display returns to Michiana, and it’s bigger than ever. Shipshewana’s Lights of Joy is now open seven days a week. Guests can view more than two million lights along a mile-and-a-half long drive. There are new additions this year including new...
wfft.com
Children's zoo to host Wild Zoo Wonderland in December
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - The Fort Wayne Children's Zoo will host Wild Zoo Wonderland in December. The Wonderland will be open from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., December 2 - 4, 9 - 11, and 6 - 22. General admission for adults is $8, and for kids 12 and...
whbc.com
Escaped Mink a Headache for Poultry Farmers Near Lima
FILE - In this Dec. 6, 2012, file photo, minks look out of a cage at a fur farm in the village of Litusovo, northeast of Minsk, Belarus. (AP Photo/Sergei Grits, File) VAN WERT, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Those 40,000 mink released from a farm just outside of Van Wert west of Lima are making life miserable for local poultry farmers.
fortwaynesnbc.com
Cold weather will not last
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - It did not take long to go from mild conditions to windy and cold conditions. A cold front has brought more than a 20° temperature drop to our region. Temperatures tonight will drop back to the 20s and the first day of December will bring highs only near freezing. By Friday into the weekend, temperatures will jump back into the 40s for highs and the potential to get a 50° day into early next week.
wfft.com
Lindenwood Cemetery AIDS Memorial rededication to take place Thursday afternoon
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - The AIDS Memorial at Lindenwood Cemetery, 2324 West Main Street, will be rededicated in a ceremony at 1 p.m. Thursday. The ceremony is in observance of World AIDS Day. The memorial, a black granite monument featuring a red AIDS ribbon on the front and inscribed...
swmichigandining.com
Circle K (Sprinkle Road)
Living in Michigan for the past decade, it’s hard to fathom that I grew up in an area of Illinois without an ice rink. We used to play roller hockey in the street or at a nearby basketball court but I didn’t actually get a chance to ice skate on an actual rink until I was in college. A friend of mine tried to clear off the pond at her house but that never really worked.
Times-Union Newspaper
Church Of God (Restoration) Announces Rozella Road Property
The Church of God (Restoration) located in Warsaw, announced the purchase of the property at 1509 Rozella Road in Warsaw across from Warsaw Community High School. The purchase was finalized Nov. 28, according to a provided news release. Although the congregation had originally planned to build on their acreage near...
WANE-TV
Indy burger chain to open Fort Wayne store
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) A building that used to be home to a Fazoli’s restaurant on Fort Wayne’s southwest side will get new life next year when an Indianapolis based burger chain opens at that location. California Burger currently has two locations and this will be its first...
swmichigandining.com
McAlister’s Deli (Portage)
The kids had their first synchronized skating competition at Wings Event Center a few weeks ago. It’s a huge event that takes a lot of volunteers from the club. J and L spent most of the weekend there before both B and L competed with their teams on Sunday morning.
fortwaynesnbc.com
EMACIATED DOGS: Area shelters see an increase, resources are ready to help
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - Area animal shelters have already taken a hit from inflation, but now there’s a new problem. Emaciated dogs are showing up in startling numbers. Amy-Jo Sites is the director of The Fort Wayne Animal Care and Control. She thought the cases...
WOWO News
Upgrades Coming Across Area From I&M
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Indiana Michigan Power plans to upgrade substation equipment and rebuild about 29 miles of electric transmission lines in northeast Indiana and northwest Ohio starting in 2024. A statement from I&M says the project strengthens the electric transmission system by replacing deteriorating wooden poles from the 1960s with modern steel poles. Three poles will be replaced to meet current clearance standards at a power line crossing, the utility said. Construction is planned for spring 2024 and is expected to conclude in summer 2027.
WNDU
2 Kosciusko Co. companies reach finals of ‘Coolest Thing Made in Indiana’ competition
KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - After starting with 54 companies, the Indiana Chamber of Commerce is down to two finalists in its second annual “Coolest Thing Made in Indiana” competition… and it’s a battle between two companies in Kosciusko County!. Maple Leaf Farms of Leesburg and...
wfft.com
Arctic air returns
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) — Rain chances end by 4 a.m. Wednesday and much colder air filters into the region. Temperatures fall from the middle 50s near midnight to the upper 20s and lower 30s near daybreak Wednesday. Layer up, temperatures do not recover Wednesday, and it’s a windy...
wfft.com
Fort Wayne group makes surprise donation visits on Giving Tuesday
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - Dozens of community groups across Northeast Indiana are reaching out a helping hand Tuesday. An organization called Giving Tuesday launched ten years ago, as a way to encourage people to give back to their community. The unofficial holiday is set for the Tuesday immediately after...
wfft.com
Blackhawk unveils Marc Davidson Court
Blackhawk Christian unveiled Marc Davidson Court on Tuesday in honor of the late Marc Davidson. Blackhawk Christian unveiled Marc Davidson Court on Tuesday in honor of the late Marc Davidson.
fortwaynesnbc.com
Local animal shelters ask public for GivingTuesday donations
INDIANA (WPTA) - Animal shelters in 21Country are asking the public for help this GivingTuesday. Animal shelters like Humane Fort Wayne, the Huntington County Humane Society (HCHS), and Fort Wayne Animal Care and Control (FWACC) say they are seeking to break record donation amounts for the annual GivingTuesday event on November 29.
wfft.com
Fort Wayne farm faces Christmas tree shortage, inflation spikes tree prices
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) — With Thanksgiving behind us, families are spending the next few weeks shopping for Christmas trees. Purdue Fort Wayne Community Research Institute Director Rachel Blakeman says there doesn't look to be a national shortage like last year, but there is something else you may want to keep in mind.
fortwaynesnbc.com
Fort Wayne Children’s Zoo mourning loss of oldest reticulated giraffe in the U.S.
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - The Fort Wayne Children’s Zoo is mourning the loss of Zuri, the oldest reticulated giraffe in the United States. The zoo shared on Facebook that the beloved Zuri was nearly 34 years old when she passed away on Friday, Nov. 25. Zoo officials say...
WANE-TV
Police perform drug raid northwest of downtown Fort Wayne
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Police served a warrant for a narcotic raid Tuesday evening at a home in northwest Indiana. Authorities were gathered around the 1000 block of Degroff Street. Fort Wayne Animal Care and Control was also at the scene, and a WANE 15 crew member saw...
wfft.com
Snider and North Side freshman get real-world experiences
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- Snider and North Side High School freshmen had the opportunity to gain real world experience through problem solving. With the help of Junior Achievement and Parkview Health, FWCS was able to give students a real-world problem and allow its students to use critical thinking skills to come to a solution. They also got to present their ideas to Parkview executives.
