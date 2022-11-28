ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Angola, IN

WNDU

Lights of Joy returns to Shipshewana

SHIPSHEWANA, Ind. (WNDU) - A popular lights display returns to Michiana, and it’s bigger than ever. Shipshewana’s Lights of Joy is now open seven days a week. Guests can view more than two million lights along a mile-and-a-half long drive. There are new additions this year including new...
SHIPSHEWANA, IN
wfft.com

Children's zoo to host Wild Zoo Wonderland in December

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - The Fort Wayne Children's Zoo will host Wild Zoo Wonderland in December. The Wonderland will be open from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., December 2 - 4, 9 - 11, and 6 - 22. General admission for adults is $8, and for kids 12 and...
FORT WAYNE, IN
whbc.com

Escaped Mink a Headache for Poultry Farmers Near Lima

FILE - In this Dec. 6, 2012, file photo, minks look out of a cage at a fur farm in the village of Litusovo, northeast of Minsk, Belarus. (AP Photo/Sergei Grits, File) VAN WERT, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Those 40,000 mink released from a farm just outside of Van Wert west of Lima are making life miserable for local poultry farmers.
LIMA, OH
fortwaynesnbc.com

Cold weather will not last

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - It did not take long to go from mild conditions to windy and cold conditions. A cold front has brought more than a 20° temperature drop to our region. Temperatures tonight will drop back to the 20s and the first day of December will bring highs only near freezing. By Friday into the weekend, temperatures will jump back into the 40s for highs and the potential to get a 50° day into early next week.
FORT WAYNE, IN
swmichigandining.com

Circle K (Sprinkle Road)

Living in Michigan for the past decade, it’s hard to fathom that I grew up in an area of Illinois without an ice rink. We used to play roller hockey in the street or at a nearby basketball court but I didn’t actually get a chance to ice skate on an actual rink until I was in college. A friend of mine tried to clear off the pond at her house but that never really worked.
KALAMAZOO, MI
Times-Union Newspaper

Church Of God (Restoration) Announces Rozella Road Property

The Church of God (Restoration) located in Warsaw, announced the purchase of the property at 1509 Rozella Road in Warsaw across from Warsaw Community High School. The purchase was finalized Nov. 28, according to a provided news release. Although the congregation had originally planned to build on their acreage near...
WARSAW, IN
WANE-TV

Indy burger chain to open Fort Wayne store

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) A building that used to be home to a Fazoli’s restaurant on Fort Wayne’s southwest side will get new life next year when an Indianapolis based burger chain opens at that location. California Burger currently has two locations and this will be its first...
FORT WAYNE, IN
swmichigandining.com

McAlister’s Deli (Portage)

The kids had their first synchronized skating competition at Wings Event Center a few weeks ago. It’s a huge event that takes a lot of volunteers from the club. J and L spent most of the weekend there before both B and L competed with their teams on Sunday morning.
PORTAGE, MI
WOWO News

Upgrades Coming Across Area From I&M

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Indiana Michigan Power plans to upgrade substation equipment and rebuild about 29 miles of electric transmission lines in northeast Indiana and northwest Ohio starting in 2024. A statement from I&M says the project strengthens the electric transmission system by replacing deteriorating wooden poles from the 1960s with modern steel poles. Three poles will be replaced to meet current clearance standards at a power line crossing, the utility said. Construction is planned for spring 2024 and is expected to conclude in summer 2027.
FORT WAYNE, IN
wfft.com

Arctic air returns

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) — Rain chances end by 4 a.m. Wednesday and much colder air filters into the region. Temperatures fall from the middle 50s near midnight to the upper 20s and lower 30s near daybreak Wednesday. Layer up, temperatures do not recover Wednesday, and it’s a windy...
FORT WAYNE, IN
wfft.com

Fort Wayne group makes surprise donation visits on Giving Tuesday

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - Dozens of community groups across Northeast Indiana are reaching out a helping hand Tuesday. An organization called Giving Tuesday launched ten years ago, as a way to encourage people to give back to their community. The unofficial holiday is set for the Tuesday immediately after...
FORT WAYNE, IN
wfft.com

Blackhawk unveils Marc Davidson Court

Blackhawk Christian unveiled Marc Davidson Court on Tuesday in honor of the late Marc Davidson. Blackhawk Christian unveiled Marc Davidson Court on Tuesday in honor of the late Marc Davidson.
FORT WAYNE, IN
fortwaynesnbc.com

Local animal shelters ask public for GivingTuesday donations

INDIANA (WPTA) - Animal shelters in 21Country are asking the public for help this GivingTuesday. Animal shelters like Humane Fort Wayne, the Huntington County Humane Society (HCHS), and Fort Wayne Animal Care and Control (FWACC) say they are seeking to break record donation amounts for the annual GivingTuesday event on November 29.
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE-TV

Police perform drug raid northwest of downtown Fort Wayne

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Police served a warrant for a narcotic raid Tuesday evening at a home in northwest Indiana. Authorities were gathered around the 1000 block of Degroff Street. Fort Wayne Animal Care and Control was also at the scene, and a WANE 15 crew member saw...
FORT WAYNE, IN
wfft.com

Snider and North Side freshman get real-world experiences

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- Snider and North Side High School freshmen had the opportunity to gain real world experience through problem solving. With the help of Junior Achievement and Parkview Health, FWCS was able to give students a real-world problem and allow its students to use critical thinking skills to come to a solution. They also got to present their ideas to Parkview executives.
FORT WAYNE, IN

