Albany Herald
Bears, Packers to Play for Significant NFL All-Time Record
The Packers and Bears’ playoff hopes continue to quickly slip away, but the two franchises always have plenty on the line when they face off in their historic NFC North rivalry. That will certainly be the case this Sunday, even with the teams both well below .500.
Albany Herald
Atlanta Falcons, 5-7 like last season, are much better team statistically in 2022
While the Atlanta Falcons are 5-7 through 12 games for the second consecutive year, they are clearly a much better team, even if their record doesn’t show it. Atlanta was 31st in rushing offense last season, averaging just 86.4 yards per game; this year, the Falcons are fourth, averaging 160 yards per game.
Albany Herald
After letting victory slip away, Falcons hungry to play Steelers
There's no sugarcoating what happened last week. The Atlanta Falcons let one get away that they could have won, and it might come back to haunt them big-time come season's end.
Albany Herald
Falcons 'Confident and Positive' About TE Kyle Pitts After 'Very Different Years'
Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts had a much different follow-up campaign after a Pro Bowl rookie season ... but his overall play actually took a big step forward, per coach Arthur Smith. Oh, what a difference a year makes.
Chiefs’ JuJu Smith-Schuster back at practice on Thursday
After missing practice with an illness on Wednesday, Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster was back at practice Thursday.
