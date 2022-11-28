Read full article on original website
Snow Squall Warning issued for Lemhi by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-01 10:43:00 MST Expires: 2022-12-01 11:30:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Extreme Certainty: Likely Target Area: Lemhi The National Weather Service in Missoula has issued a * Snow Squall Warning for Northern Lemhi County in east central Idaho Southeastern Ravalli County in west central Montana * Until 1130 AM MST. * At 1043 AM MST, a dangerous snow squall was located near Lost Trail Pass, or 31 miles north of Salmon, moving northeast at 10 mph. HAZARD...Whiteout conditions with near zero visibility associated with intense bursts of heavy snow and gusty winds leading to blowing snow. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Travel will become difficult and potentially dangerous within minutes. This includes Highway 93 S between mile markers 0 and 7. Locations impacted include Lost Trail Pass. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS Slow Down! Rapid changes in visibility and road conditions are expected with this dangerous snow squall. Be alert for sudden whiteout conditions.
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Eastern Lemhi County, Western Lemhi County by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-01 10:59:00 MST Expires: 2022-12-02 18:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Eastern Lemhi County; Western Lemhi County WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM MST FRIDAY * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 7 inches. * WHERE...Shoup, Bannock Pass, Highway 28 Tendoy to Lone Pine, Highway 93 Lost Trail Pass to Gibbonsville, Lemhi Pass, and Salmon. * WHEN...Until 6 PM MST Friday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The cold wind chills as low as 10 below zero could result in hypothermia if precautions are not taken.
