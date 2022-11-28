Effective: 2022-12-01 10:43:00 MST Expires: 2022-12-01 11:30:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Extreme Certainty: Likely Target Area: Lemhi The National Weather Service in Missoula has issued a * Snow Squall Warning for Northern Lemhi County in east central Idaho Southeastern Ravalli County in west central Montana * Until 1130 AM MST. * At 1043 AM MST, a dangerous snow squall was located near Lost Trail Pass, or 31 miles north of Salmon, moving northeast at 10 mph. HAZARD...Whiteout conditions with near zero visibility associated with intense bursts of heavy snow and gusty winds leading to blowing snow. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Travel will become difficult and potentially dangerous within minutes. This includes Highway 93 S between mile markers 0 and 7. Locations impacted include Lost Trail Pass. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS Slow Down! Rapid changes in visibility and road conditions are expected with this dangerous snow squall. Be alert for sudden whiteout conditions.

LEMHI COUNTY, ID ・ 3 HOURS AGO