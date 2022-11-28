ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
18 Celebs That Boomers Literally Love But Gen Z'ers And Millennials Can't Stand

By Angela Andaloro
 2 days ago

Boomers were one of the first generations to indulge in hardcore fandom, so there are some celebs they have very strong feelings about.

Gen Z marches to the beat of their own drum, and they don't show allegiance to anyone who they don't feel have earned it.

As a result, there's a whole subsection of celebrities who have enjoyed tremendous popularity until Gen Z came along with their opinions.

Here are some celebrities they are less than impressed with.

1. Elvis Presley

Elvis's musical talents aside, Gen Z is pretty firmly against a 24-year-old man falling for a 14-year-old girl .

2. Ellen DeGeneres

Ellen's workplace abuse allegations opened the floodgates of people revealing the once-beloved comedian was pretty obnoxious at best and actively abusive in professional settings at worst.

3. Jeff Goldblum

Jeff Goldblum had once hit zaddy status, but even the mightiest can fall, as the actor has made some questionable comments about Islam and said he'd consider working with Woody Allen again .

4. Diane Sawyer

Diane Sawyer found herself in the midst of some backlash from a generation who may not have been as familiar with her work otherwise as her 2003 Britney Spears interview resurfaced.

5. Bill Murray

Bill Murray is beloved by a lot of people, but there's been an uptick of people calling him out for bad behavior professionally .

6. Sharon Osbourne

Ozzy Osbourne's other half has been heavily rumored to have behaved badly behind the scenes of multiple projects, not to mention her friendship with Piers Morgan and her issues with Sheryl Underwood during her time on The Talk .

7. Leonardo DiCaprio

Leonardo DiCaprio's dating history gives Gen Z the ick.

8. Gwyneth Paltrow

Gwyneth Paltrow is adored by an older generation that saw her come up as one of Hollywood's sweethearts, but Gen Z is over her and the vagina candles.

9. Tom Cruise

His relationship to Scientology and how it's influenced his relationships with ex Katie Holmes and daughter Suri have left many very sussed out.

10. Elon Musk

While some in the older set regard Elon Musk as a genius, Gen Z has some serious concerns about his moral compass , and his recent Twitter drama hasn't helped those views.

11. Matt Damon

Matt Damon talked about recently ceasing to use a slur against the LGBTQ+ community after a conversation with his daughter, and though he later explained his comments , the younger set isn't interested in hearing it.

12. Joss Whedon

From Buffy, The Vampire Slayer to Avengers , Joss Whedon has taken part in some deeply beloved projects throughout his career, but after allegations of abusive professional environments came up, he lost his luster.

13. Roseanne Barr

While Boomers remember Roseanne for being a blue-collar champion and groundbreaking female comedian, Gen Z can't get past her racist comments and political inclinations.

14. Charlie Sheen

Charlie Sheen's acting chops keep him endeared to Boomers, but Gen Zers know him best as the Tiger Blood guy . Yikes.

15. Sarah Silverman

Sarah Silverman's comedy chops keep her in the good graces of many Boomers (although even some of them might have their objections), but she's made her feelings about Gen Z clear ... and the feeling seems mutual.

16. Terry Crews

Terry Crews has been beloved for a lot of his work, but his comments in recent years about Black Lives Matter have raised more than a few eyebrows.

17. The Beatles

We know how all those who came before feel about the Beatles, but when it comes to Gen Z, they don't know them at best and are canceling them at worst .

18. Justin Timberlake

Justin Timberlake's boyband beginnings have left him endeared to some, but the more that's come to light about the Janet Jackson Super Bowl situation and his dating habits, the more he's lost public, and specifically Gen Z, favor.

How do you feel about these celebs? Let's discuss in the comments!

