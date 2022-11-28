18 Celebs That Boomers Literally Love But Gen Z'ers And Millennials Can't Stand

Related
Leonardo DiCaprio Is Reportedly Turning on the Charm & Is 'Quite Romantic' With Gigi Hadid
Leonardo DiCaprio and Gigi Hadid are reportedly still going strong and it looks like the Oscar winner is turning up the heat on their romance. He is reportedly adding a little old-fashioned charm to their dating situation. The couple was first spotted during New York Fashion Week in September and they’ve worked hard to keep their love life off the radar as much as possible. DiCaprio prefers to keep “things private,” but he is acting like “a gentleman” and is “quite romantic” with the 27-year-old model, according to a Hollywood Life source. She’s “is smitten” with the 48-year-old actor and “very...
Britney Spears Tells Haters To Start 'Clapping' As She Poses In The Bathtub
Britney Spears has a message for her haters, delivered from the comfort of her bathtub.
Nick Cannon Confirms Baby No. 11 in Must-See Photoshoot with Pregnant Alyssa Scott
Watch: Nick Cannon Poses for Maternity Shoot With Alyssa Scott. We're going to need a big lens for this big family announcement. Less than two weeks after revealing her pregnancy, Alyssa Scott appeared to confirm she was expecting her second child with Nick Cannon after sharing photos of their maternity photo shoot.
After Being Turned Away From A Club Because Of Their Size, These Women Are Calling For A Change In Nightclub Policies
Curve models Ella Halikas and Alexa McCoy were entering a club with about 12 other women when only they were stopped by the bouncer, who looked them up and down, closed off the rope, and denied them entry. "This type of discrimination is so damaging to people's self worth and confidence," Ella told BuzzFeed.
Kevin Costner says it’s ‘OK’ if he loses fans over political views
Actor Kevin Costner said he was “OK” with losing fans over his political views, saying he “didn’t really care how the cookie crumbles” when he backed Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) earlier this year. In a new interview with USA Today upon the season five premiere...
‘You Kind of Ripe’: Actor Michael Ealy Reveals Actress Taraji P. Henson Said He Smelled on Set of ‘Think Like a Man Too’
Imagine shooting a scene with Taraji P. Henson, only for the Oscar-nominated actress to tell you that you stink—literally!. That’s what happened when actor Michael Ealy cozied up with Henson to capture a romantic scene for the 2014 film Think Like A Man Too. Ealy recently appeared on The Kelly Clarkson Show, where the star opened up about the embarrassing moment.
'I Hope Bob Iger Has One Foot Out the Door.' Abigail Disney on Iger's Stunning Comeback
Abigail Disney spoke to TIME after the company her grandfather co-founded replaced chief executive Bob Chapek with his predecessor Bob Iger.
Kim Kardashian Just Hit Kanye West Where It Hurts By Wearing Adidas And Balenciaga Outfit On Instagram
Kim Kardashian continues to rock her single gal glow with sultry, curve-hugging and designer ensembles in posts for her 334 million Instagram followers. The reality star, 42, just uploaded a new mirror pic for fans in which she is seen donning a gray, logo print, lurex turtleneck sweater from the Balenciaga x Adidas collaboration, skimpy black shorts adorned with the iconic Adidas white stripes, and black over-the-knee boots by Balenciaga from their Spring/Summer 2023 collection.
For My Own Sanity, These 18 Photos Can't Be Real
I just keep saying to myself: "This can't be real. This can't be real. This can't be real."
Michelle Obama Talked About Gaining Weight And Said She Doesn't Care About Having "Michelle Obama Arms"
"I have to be more mindful, not obsessive, but more mindful."
Zoe Saldaña Said a Producer Once Told Her ‘I Hired You to Look Good in Your Underwear Holding a Gun’
Here's a look at sexism Zoe Saldaña has dealt with in her acting career, including one standout moment where a producer only wanted her to 'look good in your underwear'.
‘Today’ Host Jenna Bush Hager ‘Never Wears Underwear’: ‘There’s a lot of Pros to It’
Cohosts Jenna Bush Hager and Hoda Kotb are real-life best friends, but they still learn new things about each other daily. During an episode of Today With Hoda & Jenna on Wednesday, November 16, the former first daughter revealed that she “never wears underwear.”. “I think it makes a...
hotnewhiphop.com
Iggy Azalea Earns 8 Figures From Selling Her Catalog To Domain Capital
The mother of one said she has a larger project that she plans to invest her money in. walk away from the music industry last year. Now, the Australian-born rap diva is using it to her advantage to make major money moves. Most recently, she’s sold her catalog to Domain Capital in an impressive eight-figure deal.
Voices: Rihanna, what were you thinking when you picked Johnny Depp for your Savage X Fenty fashion show?
I have always liked Rihanna. Well, as much as you can like someone you have never actually met. But as many of us know all too well, your greatest strength is often your greatest flaw – and the thing that initially attracted you to someone later becomes the thing that repels you.I have always admired Rihanna for how effortlessly she exudes that timeless I don’t give a f*** category of cool that never goes out of fashion. But upon learning she is going to feature Johnny Depp in the November fashion show for her Savage X Fenty lingerie brand,...
Vomiting into trash cans, crying at the Halloween party, and ghost employees: Elon Musk’s first days at Twitter as he attempts to put the company ‘on a healthy path’
Elon Musk’s tenure as Twitter CEO has gotten off to a hectic start. The two weeks since Elon Musk’s $44 billion Twitter takeover have been eventful, to say the least. The day before closing the deal, Musk entered Twitter’s San Francisco headquarters with a smile on his face before holding a friendly meeting with his new staff. At the same time, he also pledged in an open letter to advertisers that he would turn the platform into a “common digital town square” where users could amicably share ideas across borders and ideologies.
People Are Sharing Their Weird Bedside Tables After Elon Musk Shared A Bizarre Picture Of His Own
It's the caffeine-free Diet Coke for me.
Elle
Kate Middleton Just Switched Up Her Signature Hair Look For Something A Little More Millennial
If there's one person in the entire world that can influence any sorta beauty trend, it's Kate Middleton – she is the Princess of Wales, after all. And to prove just that, her highness wore a nostalgic noughties hairstyle during her official royal visit to Scarborough alongside husband, Prince William.
Chaka Khan Reveals Why She Turned Down Steven Spielberg For 'The Color Purple'
The iconic singer shared who she could have played in the award-winning film.
