A form of social learning, imitation is how new behaviors are picked up. Understanding how to communicate, interact socially, and control one’s emotions while also taking into account the feelings of others can all be aided by practicing imitation. Both humans and animals can mimic the behavior of others, and this form of learning, known as imitation, plays a significant role in how we as humans acquire and refine our cultural practices. While observational learning can occur when the student witnesses an unpleasant behavior and its subsequent consequences and learns to avoid that behavior, imitation learning differs because it requires the learner to mimic the model’s behavior.

