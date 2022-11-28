Read full article on original website
Meet Protopia AI: A Texas-based Company Bridging a Critical Gap in Artificial Intelligence (AI)
Imagine this: You run a data-driven driven fintech or healthcare company; you have access to a plethora of data, and could use new machine learning tools to better predict fraud or advance clinical research. Except, you can’t: the value and insights from the data are entangled in privileged customer data that make it difficult to access for your AI model.
Google AI Extends Imagen To Imagen-Video, A Text-To-Video Cascaded Diffusion Model To Generate High-Quality Video With Strong Temporal Consistency And Deep Language Understanding
In recent years (or even months), we have seen tremendous growth in generative model research. In particular, text-to-image models such as DALL-E2, Imagen, or Parti have reached performances unimaginable a short time ago. On the other hand, text-to-video is still in its early days. In fact, generating videos from text...
What are Large Language Models (LLMs)? Applications and Types of LLMs
Computer programs called large language models provide software with novel options for analyzing and creating text. It is not uncommon for large language models to be trained using petabytes or more of text data, making them tens of terabytes in size. A model’s parameters are the components learned from previous training data and, in essence, establish the model’s proficiency on a task, such as text generation. Natural language processing (NLP) activities, including speech-to-text, sentiment analysis, text summarization, spell-checking, token categorization, etc., rely on Language Models as their foundation. Language Models can analyze a text and predict the likelihood of the following token in most natural language processing jobs. Unigrams, N-grams, exponential, and neural networks are valid forms for the Language Model.
Top Natural Language Processing (NLP) Tools/Platforms
An essential area of artificial intelligence is natural language processing (NLP). The widespread use of smart devices (also known as human-to-machine communication), improvements in healthcare using NLP, and the uptake of cloud-based solutions are driving the widespread adoption of NLP in the industry. But what is NLP exactly, and why is it significant?
Researchers at Allen Institute for AI Built a System Called DREAM-FLUTE to Explore Machine Learning ‘Mental Models’ for Figurative Language
A particular human tendency is a desire to comprehend the complex world around them and to communicate that understanding to others. This is why people often use figurative language to express themselves. Figurative language uses idioms, personification, hyperbole, and metaphors to simplify a confusing topic. These figurative expressions are not to be taken literally.
This Artificial Intelligence Paper Presents an Advanced Method for Differential Privacy in Image Recognition with Better Accuracy
Machine learning has increased considerably in several areas due to its performance in recent years. Thanks to modern computers’ computing capacity and graphics cards, deep learning has made it possible to achieve results that sometimes exceed those experts give. However, its use in sensitive areas such as medicine or finance causes confidentiality issues. A formal privacy guarantee called differential privacy (DP) prohibits adversaries with access to machine learning models from obtaining data on specific training points. The most common training approach for differential privacy in image recognition is differential private stochastic gradient descent (DPSGD). However, the deployment of differential privacy is limited by the performance deterioration caused by current DPSGD systems.
Latest Machine Learning (ML) Research From CMU Presents Causal Imitation Learning Under Temporally Correlated Noise
A form of social learning, imitation is how new behaviors are picked up. Understanding how to communicate, interact socially, and control one’s emotions while also taking into account the feelings of others can all be aided by practicing imitation. Both humans and animals can mimic the behavior of others, and this form of learning, known as imitation, plays a significant role in how we as humans acquire and refine our cultural practices. While observational learning can occur when the student witnesses an unpleasant behavior and its subsequent consequences and learns to avoid that behavior, imitation learning differs because it requires the learner to mimic the model’s behavior.
Latest Artificial Intelligence (AI) Research From NVIDIA Shows How To Animate Portraits Using Speech And A Single Image
Artificial Intelligence (AI) has been a topic of increasing importance in recent years. Technological advances have made it possible to solve tasks that were once considered intractable. As a result, AI is increasingly being used to automate decision-making in a wide range of domains. One of these tasks is animating portraits, which involves the automatic generation of realistic animations from single portraits.
Deepmind Researchers Introduce NEVIS’22, A New AI Benchmark Developed Using 30 Years of Computer Vision Research
The stationary batch scenario, where fixed training and test sets are sampled using a static, unchanging data distribution, has received much attention from the machine learning field. Over the past 40 years, this has led to extraordinary advances in various fields and permitted the thorough examination of learning systems. Researchers have invested a lot of time and resources into building algorithmic and architectural advancements, adapting approaches to new application domains, and gaining insights on applying their expertise to unique and more difficult circumstances throughout this journey.
