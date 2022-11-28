‘It’s a Wonderful Life’ celebrates 75th anniversary with big screen release this season

CLEVELAND (WJW) — For decades, one holiday classic has gotten people to laugh, weep and most of all, remember that “no man is a failure who has friends.”

Frank Capra’s “It’s a Wonderful Life” is coming back to theaters across the country, including multiple local cinemas, in celebration of its 75th anniversary.

For those not up on their Christmas masterpieces, the film centers around George Bailey (Jimmy Stewart), a man with big dreams and even bigger disappointments. With the help of an angel who hasn’t gotten his wings yet, Bailey has the chance to see that life is, in fact, worth living.

Although the film came out in 1946, the screenplay still very much holds up to today’s standards.

Fans of the movie can catch it on the big screen on Dec. 18 at 3 p.m. and Dec. 21 at 7:30 p.m. at the following locations:

Cinemark At Valley View and XD

Cedar Lee Theatre in Cleveland Heights

Regal Crocker Park in Westlake

Find our more about tickets right here.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Fox 8 Cleveland WJW.