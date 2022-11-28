ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spokane, WA

Strawther scores 23 as No. 6 Gonzaga beats Xavier 88-84

The Associated Press
 3 days ago
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Julian Strawther scored 23 points, including 10 in the final 4:07, and No. 6 Gonzaga beat Xavier 88-84 on Sunday in the third-place game of the Phil Knight Legacy men’s tournament.

Each of Gonzaga’s starters scored in double figures. Drew Timme and Anton Watson had 16 points apiece. Nolan Hickman finished with 14, and Rasir Bolton had 13 points and six assists.

“I tip my cap,” Xavier coach Sean Miller said of Strawther. “I watched him as a high schooler in Las Vegas and what he’s become as a player is a testament to Gonzaga and their staff. And it’s really a tribute to Julian.”

Timme struggled in the first half but his teammates continued to feed him.

“He was telling us ‘I’m struggling, carry me’ and we said ‘No we’re going to get you the ball in your spots’ and I thought he did a great job,” Strawther said.

Jack Nunge scored a game-high 25 points for Xavier (4-3), and Colby Jones had 22.

“I don’t think we really shut Nunge down at the end, he just didn’t get any shots,” Gonzaga coach Mark Few said.

The Musketeers opened a 71-63 lead on KyKy Tandy’s jumper with 6:21 to go. But the Bulldogs (5-2) responded with an 8-0 run.

Timme’s two foul shots tied it at 71 with 4:47 remaining.

The teams exchanged leads several times in the final five minutes.

Strawther’s 3 put Gonzaga back in front at 76-75 with 3:18 to go. Watson then converted a floater, and Strawther made another 3 to make it 81-75 with 1:39 left.

“Our inability to get rebounds and our inability to get key stops plagues us against this kind of competition,” Miller said. “We can get through games in November playing against others and still win, but not here against the teams we just played. You get exposed if you can’t defend.”

BIG PICTURE

Gonzaga: Ball movement was key for Gonzaga’s offense. Gonzaga had 23 assists on 31 made baskets compared to only 17 assists for Xavier.

Xavier: Guard Adam Kunkel was scratched after suffering a head injury.

Gonzaga: Face Baylor on Friday in Sioux Falls, South Dakota.

Xavier: Hosts Southeastern Louisiana on Wednesday.

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

KREM

Gonzaga vs Baylor: How to watch Friday night’s basketball game

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — Two teams facing big expectations this season will meet on Friday in the inaugural Peacock Classic. No. 14 Gonzaga faces No. 6 Baylor in the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls, S.D. Gonzaga (5-2) entered the season ranked No. 2 in the AP Poll but has...
SPOKANE, WA
inlander.com

Gonzaga still looks like a work in progress entering December

We’re only three weeks into the college basketball season. But we’re roughly a quarter of the way through in terms of games played, which means enough on-court action has taken place to start making some judgments. Gonzaga’s been up-and-down across its first seven games, in which the Zags...
SPOKANE, WA
wisportsheroics.com

Cincinnati Recruits Leaving In Droves After Luke Fickell Comes To Wisconsin

Any time there is a coaching change in college football, a flurry of recruits often changes their decision. The coach is a huge reason why players come to a program. If they are going to have to be under that coach for at least three years, players have to like the coach on some level. New Wisconsin head coach Luke Fickell is known for his recruiting prowess. Many Cincinnati recruits are de-committing after Luke Fickell was hired by Wisconsin.
MADISON, WI
WHIO Dayton

Rick Chamberlin announces retirement as Dayton head coach

DAYTON — University of Dayton football coach Rick Chamberlin announced he is stepping down as head coach Tuesday morning. He spent 48-years in the football program that as a player, assistant coach and head coach. “After graduation, most UD students have to leave the school that they love,” Chamberlin...
DAYTON, OH
WSB Radio

Northwest US to see heavy snowfall, South facing string of tornadoes

NEW YORK — Parts of the Northwest could get up to two feet of snow on Monday and Tuesday, as a cross-country storm will bring snow and tornadoes in parts of the U.S. A winter storm watch has been issued for Spokane, Washington late Tuesday night into Wednesday morning, with heavy snowfall expected, the National Weather Service Spokane office tweeted.
SPOKANE, WA
KREM2

Spokane airport cancels, delays flights due to winter storm

SPOKANE, Wash. — Due to eastern Washington's winter storm Wednesday morning into Wednesday afternoon, several Spokane International Airport flights have been delayed or canceled. The Greater Spokane area is expected to see between six to 10 inches of snow resulting in a change in travel plans for Wednesday travelers.
SPOKANE, WA
FOX 28 Spokane

Major winter storm to hit Tuesday night into Thursday

Scattered snow showers that have been falling off and on throughout the day on Monday, and made for icy roadways for drivers, are finally moving out late Monday night and into early Tuesday morning. But as they depart, and skies clear overnight, temperatures are going to plummet, causing any moisture to freeze. That means, we are likely in for another icy commute Tuesday morning. So plan some extra time!
SPOKANE, WA
FOX 28 Spokane

School closures, delays for Nov. 30

INLAND NORTHWEST – With a winter storm rolling in this week, here’s a list of school closures and delays for Nov. 30. Last Updated: Nov. 29 at 4 p.m. Medical Lake School District: 2 hour delayDeer Park School District: 2 hour delay. FOX28 Spokane©
SPOKANE, WA
dayton.com

November restaurant news: 12 coming soon, 7 opened, 6 announced closures

After several longtime establishments announced closures this week, we’re taking a look back at the new and exciting restaurant news that happened last month. In our November Restaurant Roundup, we report 12 restaurants coming soon, seven new restaurants, four expansions and three celebrating milestones. We also include six restaurants that closed or have announced closures.
DAYTON, OH
spokanepublicradio.org

National Weather Service: Season’s first big winter storm expected this week

The last day of November will bring winter’s first big snowstorm to the Inland Northwest, weather forecasters said Monday. In a media briefing, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service’s Spokane office said heavy snow and gusty winds will arrive in the region in the very early hours of Wednesday morning, blanketing northeastern Washington and north Idaho.
SPOKANE, WA
