Harrisonburg, VA

wsvaonline.com

Eastern Mennonite Women’s Basketball loses at Shenandoah

WINCHESTER, Va. – The EMU women’s basketball team made the trek to Winchester Wednesday night, taking on the reigning ODAC Champions, Shenandoah University. The Royals kept it close in the second half, but it was a big first half by the Hornets that led -them to a 75-53 win.
WINCHESTER, VA
wsvaonline.com

BC Women’s Basketball team loses to No. 2 CNU, 78-50

BRIDGEWATER, Va. – The Bridgewater women’s basketball team dropped their first game of the season to No. 2/5 Christopher Newport on Wednesday. Final Score: No. 2/5 Christopher Newport 78, Bridgewater 50. Records: Bridgewater 5-1, No. 2/5 Christopher Newport 7-0 How It Happened. • The opening seven minutes featured...
BRIDGEWATER, VA
wsvaonline.com

Bridgewater Men’s Basketball falls at Roanoke, 78-60

SALEM, Va. – The Bridgewater College men’s basketball team fell to Roanoke, 78-60, in ODAC action at the Cregger Center on Wednesday night. Records: Bridgewater 2-4, 0-2 ODAC; Roanoke 4-1, 1-0 ODAC. HOW IT HAPPENED. • The Maroons got the first basket of the game nearly 90 seconds...
BRIDGEWATER, VA
wsvaonline.com

Eagles’ Yeboah named Second Team All-Region

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – James Yeboah was named Second Team all-region by the United Soccer Coaches on Tuesday. Yeboah was a key piece of the Bridgewater back line. The BC Ironman saw action in all 62 games he was a part of team and started every game over the last three seasons. The Woodbridge, Va. native scored his first career goal this season against Gallaudet and was a part of the five shutouts recorded by the Eagles this season. Yeboah was also named Second Team All-ODAC earlier this month and is the first all-region selection since 2018.
KANSAS CITY, MO
wsvaonline.com

Three Bridgewater Women’s Soccer players earn All-Region honors

KANSAS CITY, M0. – Three Members of the Bridgewater College women’s soccer team have been named to the United Soccer Coaches All-Region teams, the association announced on Tuesday. Hanna Randolph took home first team honors for the second consecutive season and landed on the all-region honor roll for...
BRIDGEWATER, VA
wsvaonline.com

Crash sends woman to UVA

A head on collision on a rain covered Erikson Avenue this morning sent a Harrisonburg woman to UVA Medical Center with serious injuries. Harrisonburg police say the accident occurred around 7 a.m. when an east bound vehicle crossed the center lane and struck the woman’s car head-on. The driver of the east bound, as well as a passenger in the other car were treated for minor injuries.
HARRISONBURG, VA
laportecounty.life

A La Porte County Life in the Spotlight: Jason DeMeyer

In 2008, Jason DeMeyer graduated from Purdue North Central with a bachelor's degree in Building Construction Management and Civil Engineering Technology. During his senior year, he accepted an offer from D.A. Dodd Mechanical Contractors as an intern. Through the years, DeMeyer continued to grow his career with D.A. Dodd, and...
LA PORTE, IN
pnw.edu

Purdue University Northwest to honor 833 candidates at fall commencement

Purdue University Northwest (PNW) will host fall commencement exercises on Saturday, Dec. 10 in Hammond. A total of 833 candidates, representing PNW’s five academic colleges, are eligible to receive their degrees. The total includes 638 earning their baccalaureate degrees, 193 earning their master’s degrees and two earning their doctoral degrees.
HAMMOND, IN
wsvaonline.com

WSVA Early Mornings, 12/01/22 – Harrisonburg City Public Schools

Cheryl Lyons on the new book “SILVER LAKE: 200 Years of a Shenandoah Valley Mill & Community”. Cheryl Lyon, owner of the Silver Lake Mill in Dayton, has written a new book on the 200 year history of the mill. She talked with Frank Wilt, on WSVA, about the book and the history of the mill.
HARRISONBURG, VA
kentuckytoday.com

TLG Peterbilt Announces New Indiana Location to Open Dec. 1

SOUTH BEND, Ind. - November 29, 2022 - ( Newswire.com ) The Larson Group Peterbilt (TLG), a Peterbilt dealership company with locations from the Kansas-Missouri border to the Atlantic Ocean, is opening its 24th facility in South Bend, Indiana, on Thursday, Dec. 1. TLG Peterbilt — South Bend is the company's fourth location in Indiana, joining its existing Evansville, Jeffersonville, and Great Lakes facilities.
SOUTH BEND, IN
nwi.life

#1StudentNWI: Crown Point Spanish class takes field trip

Crown Point High School’s Spanish 2 courses have started their food unit, a favorite for a lot of students. To start off and introduce the unit, Spanish Teacher Brenda Vargas took her classes on a field trip to a local restaurant, Provecho Latin Provisions. “It was amazing. I loved...
CROWN POINT, IN
wsvaonline.com

SILVER LAKE: 200 Years of a Shenandoah Valley Mill & Community

11/30/22 Remember the scene in "Elf" when Will Ferrell...
DAYTON, VA

