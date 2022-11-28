Read full article on original website
Virginia Sheriff's Office Delivers Thanksgiving CheerTracy LeicherPage County, VA
Shenandoah Valley Sheetz locations offering $1.99 gas for holiday travelersTracy LeicherMount Jackson, VA
19-year-old write-in candidate becomes youngest town council member in Timberville, VirginiaMargaret MinnicksTimberville, VA
New Luray Museum Honors Black HistoryTracy LeicherLuray, VA
Shenandoah National Park names new deputy superintendentTracy LeicherLuray, VA
EMU Men’s Basketball comes up short at Washington & Lee, 74-65
LEXINGTON, Va. – The EMU men’s basketball team headed south Wednesday night, for their second ODAC game of the season, taking on Washington and Lee. The Generals led by five at the half and outscored the Royals 24-16 in the final 9:34 to pick up a 74-65 win.
Eastern Mennonite Women’s Basketball loses at Shenandoah
WINCHESTER, Va. – The EMU women’s basketball team made the trek to Winchester Wednesday night, taking on the reigning ODAC Champions, Shenandoah University. The Royals kept it close in the second half, but it was a big first half by the Hornets that led -them to a 75-53 win.
BC Women’s Basketball team loses to No. 2 CNU, 78-50
BRIDGEWATER, Va. – The Bridgewater women’s basketball team dropped their first game of the season to No. 2/5 Christopher Newport on Wednesday. Final Score: No. 2/5 Christopher Newport 78, Bridgewater 50. Records: Bridgewater 5-1, No. 2/5 Christopher Newport 7-0 How It Happened. • The opening seven minutes featured...
Bridgewater Men’s Basketball falls at Roanoke, 78-60
SALEM, Va. – The Bridgewater College men’s basketball team fell to Roanoke, 78-60, in ODAC action at the Cregger Center on Wednesday night. Records: Bridgewater 2-4, 0-2 ODAC; Roanoke 4-1, 1-0 ODAC. HOW IT HAPPENED. • The Maroons got the first basket of the game nearly 90 seconds...
High school basketball scores for Wednesday
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Notre Dame Commit Drayk Bowen Is Ready To Sign On The Dotted Line
Notre Dame linebacker commit Drayk Bowen is ready to officially conclude his recruitment in December before he enrolls
Eagles’ Yeboah named Second Team All-Region
KANSAS CITY, Mo. – James Yeboah was named Second Team all-region by the United Soccer Coaches on Tuesday. Yeboah was a key piece of the Bridgewater back line. The BC Ironman saw action in all 62 games he was a part of team and started every game over the last three seasons. The Woodbridge, Va. native scored his first career goal this season against Gallaudet and was a part of the five shutouts recorded by the Eagles this season. Yeboah was also named Second Team All-ODAC earlier this month and is the first all-region selection since 2018.
Notre Dame Is Home For 2024 Defensive Lineman Brandon Davis-Swain
Despite visits to other schools, 2024 defensive lineman Brandon Davis-Swain remains rock solid to Notre Dame
Three Bridgewater Women’s Soccer players earn All-Region honors
KANSAS CITY, M0. – Three Members of the Bridgewater College women’s soccer team have been named to the United Soccer Coaches All-Region teams, the association announced on Tuesday. Hanna Randolph took home first team honors for the second consecutive season and landed on the all-region honor roll for...
Valpo Parks reports surge in customers at golf courses, ice skating rink
Valparaiso continues to see a surge in customers at its golf courses and ice skating rink. Valpo Parks Executive Director John Seibert says the weather in November has allowed the city to offer golf and ice skating at the same time. "And on Friday, we had over a thousand customers...
Crash sends woman to UVA
A head on collision on a rain covered Erikson Avenue this morning sent a Harrisonburg woman to UVA Medical Center with serious injuries. Harrisonburg police say the accident occurred around 7 a.m. when an east bound vehicle crossed the center lane and struck the woman’s car head-on. The driver of the east bound, as well as a passenger in the other car were treated for minor injuries.
A La Porte County Life in the Spotlight: Jason DeMeyer
In 2008, Jason DeMeyer graduated from Purdue North Central with a bachelor's degree in Building Construction Management and Civil Engineering Technology. During his senior year, he accepted an offer from D.A. Dodd Mechanical Contractors as an intern. Through the years, DeMeyer continued to grow his career with D.A. Dodd, and...
Purdue University Northwest to honor 833 candidates at fall commencement
Purdue University Northwest (PNW) will host fall commencement exercises on Saturday, Dec. 10 in Hammond. A total of 833 candidates, representing PNW’s five academic colleges, are eligible to receive their degrees. The total includes 638 earning their baccalaureate degrees, 193 earning their master’s degrees and two earning their doctoral degrees.
WSVA Early Mornings, 12/01/22 – Harrisonburg City Public Schools
Cheryl Lyons on the new book “SILVER LAKE: 200 Years of a Shenandoah Valley Mill & Community”. Cheryl Lyon, owner of the Silver Lake Mill in Dayton, has written a new book on the 200 year history of the mill. She talked with Frank Wilt, on WSVA, about the book and the history of the mill.
Orean Beauty moves factory to Hobart
Orean Beauty celebrates move to Hobart with ribbon cutting Nov. 22. The post Orean Beauty moves factory to Hobart appeared first on Northwest Indiana Business Magazine.
Northwest Medical Group Welcomes New Family Nurse Practitioner to Michigan City
Northwest Medical Group recently welcomed nurse practitioner Alexandria Molaro, FNP. Molaro joined the family medicine practice of Joseph Arulandu, M.D., and Vinay Tumuluri, M.D., at Northwest Medical Group’s new medical office located at 6923 West 400 North in Michigan City. Ashley Dickinson, CEO, Northwest Health, shared that this is...
TLG Peterbilt Announces New Indiana Location to Open Dec. 1
SOUTH BEND, Ind. - November 29, 2022 - ( Newswire.com ) The Larson Group Peterbilt (TLG), a Peterbilt dealership company with locations from the Kansas-Missouri border to the Atlantic Ocean, is opening its 24th facility in South Bend, Indiana, on Thursday, Dec. 1. TLG Peterbilt — South Bend is the company's fourth location in Indiana, joining its existing Evansville, Jeffersonville, and Great Lakes facilities.
#1StudentNWI: Crown Point Spanish class takes field trip
Crown Point High School’s Spanish 2 courses have started their food unit, a favorite for a lot of students. To start off and introduce the unit, Spanish Teacher Brenda Vargas took her classes on a field trip to a local restaurant, Provecho Latin Provisions. “It was amazing. I loved...
Discover South Bend's Hidden Gem (and It's Close to Notre Dame)
When you marry a lifelong Notre Dame fan, it's only a matter of time until you find yourself in South Bend. The city of just over 103,000 residents is largely defined by the University of Notre Dame...and its football team.
SILVER LAKE: 200 Years of a Shenandoah Valley Mill & Community
Question: On average, about 25 people have handled this by the time you buy it. What? Answer: A greeting card!. 11/30/22 Question: In A Christmas Story, what radio show is Ralphie listening to? Answer: Little Orphan Annie. Wednesday, November 30, 2022. 11/30/22 Remember the scene in “Elf” when Will Ferrell...
