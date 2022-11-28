Read full article on original website
NBC Miami
Residents Concerned After Shootout in Hollywood Neighborhood
Residents in Hollywood are concerned for their safety after a number of shootings in their neighborhood. The most recent one happened just before midnight on Nov. 22. NBC 6 obtained home video showing muzzle flashes lighting up in the 6600 block of McKinley Street. Two people were shot that night...
Bullets hit car in Miami-Dade
MIAMI -- A driver said Wednesday that the car he was in was targeted early Wednesday by a shooter who fired at least two shots.Police in Miami-Dade have not yet provided a report to CBS 4 about the incident, which occurred near NW 82nd Street and 27th Avenue.The victim, who was not injured, said he is not sure why he was targeted by the gunfire.The front of his car was struck by two bullets, one puncturing his tire, which was flattened, and another piercing the driver's side door."I just got lucky I didn't get shot," said the victim, speaking on condition of anonymity.
WSVN-TV
11 people arrested in connection to illegal nightclub posing as restaurant in Southwest Miami-Dade
SOUTH MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Investigators are working a possible a culinary cover-up inside a South Florida restaurant. It was a restaurant by day, but police say, by night it was something else. Police shut down a restaurant after they said it was being operated as an illegal nightclub in...
WSVN-TV
Double shooting at what neighbors call ‘problem house’ in Hollywood
HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - Residents are shaken up after a barrage of bullets rang out in the middle of the night. Hollywood Police was dispatched to the area of the 6600 block of McKinley Street last week due to reports of a shooting. Upon arrival, officers found dozens of rounds...
WSVN-TV
Owners of Jewelry King warn of repeat thief in Oakland Park
OAKLAND PARK, FLA. (WSVN) - A jewelry store owner says a repeat robber may be to blame for some recent rip-offs. The Owners of Jewelry King in Oakland Park spoke with 7News on Wednesday. The jewelry store has been in business for 23 years, and they want other jewelry store...
Young person found dead at scene of NE Miami-Dade shooting
MIAMI – An investigation is underway Tuesday evening after a young person was shot to death in northeast Miami-Dade.According to Miami-Dade PD, a 911 call came in at around 1 p.m. about a person suffering from a gunshot wound.Responding officers found a young man dead on the scene, located in the 160 block of Sierra Drive.Preliminary info revealed after the man was shot he made his way too a nearby home, knocking on the door before collapsing to his death.Between four to five men were seen running from the scene.No other details have been released at this time.If you have any info on this shooting, please call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at (3050 471-TIPS.
WSVN-TV
1 of 2 victims of I-95 shooting passes away, police still searching for gunman
FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - There is a sad update about a woman who was shot while driving on Interstate 95. According to a GoFundMe page set up in her honor, which describes the details and circumstances of the shooting, the victim is said to be a young teacher and has passed away from her injuries.
Police find 500K rounds of stolen ammo, explosive in Florida storage unit
Police are investigating after hundreds of thousands of rounds of stolen ammunition and an explosive device were discovered in a South Florida storage unit.
WSVN-TV
Coyotes spotted throughout Broward County
LIGHTHOUSE POINT, FLA. (WSVN) - From Deerfield Beach to Lighthouse Point and further west in Pompano Beach, more and more coyotes have been spotted roaming neighborhoods in South Florida. “They’re incredibly adaptable animals,” said Ron Magill, of Zoo Miami. “They’re now down here in South Florida and their numbers are...
NBC Miami
Teacher Dies After Road Rage Shooting on I-95 in Fort Lauderdale
The preschool teacher who was shot during a road rage incident on Interstate 95 in Fort Lauderdale over the weekend has died from her injuries, her family said Wednesday. Ana "Ani" Estevez worked at a preschool in Broward while attending college at Florida Atlantic University, majoring in early childhood development with the goal of becoming a teacher for students with special needs.
‘Devastated’: 15-year-old charged in fatal shooting of South Florida high school QB
MIAMI — A 15-year-old is accused of fatally shooting a South Florida high school quarterback on Tuesday afternoon, authorities said. The teen, from Miami Gardens, was arrested on charges of manslaughter, possession of a firearm by a minor and improperly exhibiting a firearm in the shooting death of 17-year-old Mekhi Stevenson, the Miami Herald reported.
WSVN-TV
Miramar Police release photo of person of interest in fatal hit-and-run
MIRAMAR, FLA. (WSVN) - The Miramar Police Department has released photos of a woman they would like to question as a person on interest in a fatal hit-and-run out of Miramar. On Wednesday, authorities released photos of 28-year-old Janae Lewis. Officers have some questions for her. The victim of the...
Teen Under Arrest After North Miami High School Quarterback Is Shot Dead
15-year-old Darrell Xavier Hobley is charged with manslaughter, possession of a firearm by a minor and improper exhibition after the deadly shooting of 17-year-old Mekhi Stevenson.
iheart.com
WATCH: Bold Bandit Drags Tons Of Stolen Purses Out Of South Florida Store
A shocking video caught a bold bandit taking shoplifting to another level at a South Florida department store. Surveillance footage obtained by WPLG shows the crook dragging dozens of handbags, purses, and other items stuffed in large bags out of Burlington in Hialeah on Black Friday (November ). “Very brazen...
WSVN-TV
Police searching for 14-year-old missing out of Southwest Miami-Dade for almost a month
SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are asking for the public’s help finding a teen who has been missing for nearly a month. Damaris Hernandez, 14, was last seen Nov. 4, along Southwest 136th Court in Southwest Miami-Dade. She stands 5 feet, 5 inches tall, weighs 140 pounds and...
NBC Miami
Broward Teacher ID'd as Victim as Suspect Sketch Released in I-95 Road Rage Shooting
Authorities have released a sketch of the suspect who opened fire on two vehicles during a road rage shooting on Interstate 95 in Fort Lauderdale Sunday night, leaving a man, woman and girl hospitalized. The shooting happened around 8:30 p.m. in the southbound lanes of I-95 between the Sunrise Boulevard...
WSVN-TV
Mother forces son to confess distraction theft at SW Miami-Dade smoke shop
SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police have closed a theft case involving a smoke shop in Southwest Miami-Dade after the suspect’s mother made him do the right thing. According to Miami-Dade Police, the distraction theft took place at Smokers Goods, located near Southwest 56th Street and 147th Avenue, at around 5:40 p.m., Nov. 19.
BSO: Arrests made in antisemitic spray-painting in Weston
MIAMI - The Broward Sheriff's Office announced Wednesday they have arrested three juveniles in connection with several incidents of racist and antisemitic messages spray-painted in the Weston Hills Community. BSO said all three subjects were arrested and transported to the Juvenile Assessment Center for processing. Two juveniles face three counts of criminal mischief, two counts of burglary structure and one count of public order crime prejudice, which is a hate crime enhancement. The third juvenile faces two counts of criminal mischief and burglary structure. The first reported incident occurred in the morning hours of Oct. 5, on Yom Kippur. Antisemitic and hate messages were spray-painted inside and outside the bathrooms on the golf course at Weston Hills. On that same day, more hate messages were found spray-painted on the children's playground at Hunters Pointe Park in Weston. The second incident was reported on Tuesday, Oct. 25, when hate slurs and antisemitic messages were found again spray-painted on the walls of the golf course bathrooms.The third incident was reported on Sunday, Oct. 30, at Hunters Pointe Park and along the entrance of Hunters Pointe located in the 2300 block of Quail Roost Drive in Weston.
Body found floating in Broward canal next to Florida Turnpike
FORT LAUDERDALE -- Authorities asked for the public's help after a body was found floating Tuesday morning in a canal next to the Florida Turnpike.In a written statement, the Florida Highway Patrol said a worker was performing fiber optic work in a canal on the northbound side of the turnpike and Mile Marker 67 around 8:35 a.m.The worker found the floating body who is believed to be a white male of unknown age, according to the statement.The Broward County Sheriff's Office's dive team recovered the body, which was transported to the medical examiner's office for an autopsy.Officials said it is believed that the body had been in the canal for over 48 hours.Anyone with information was asked to call the sheriff's office at 954-493-8477.
WSVN-TV
Surveillance video captures thief stealing reindeer decoration; police warn of porch pirates striking during holidays
SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Surveillance video captured a couple of neighborhood Grinches. The thieves struck in the dark in hopes of stealing the holiday spirit, as a family in Southwest Miami-Dade had one of their big reindeer decorations stolen. It might be Giving Tuesday, but for this Southwest Miami-Dade...
