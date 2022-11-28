Read full article on original website
jtv.tv
Thursday, December 1, 2022
Thursday JTV News presents The Morning Show. Today, Andy and Jenifer’s guests: Craig Hatch, Jackson County Chamber of Commerce and Experience Jackson. Kelly Grygiel and Erica Estelle, American 1 Credit Union. Phil Tripp, Tripp’s Auto Shop. Ric Walton, The Walton Insurance Group. 9 AM and 11 AM. Replay from November 30.
jtv.tv
Extreme Dodge Jackson County Scoreboard November 30, 2022
Lansing Christian 39, Jackson Christian 23: The Royals lost in its home opener against Lansing Christian on Wednesday. Jackson United 3, Kalamazoo 3: Jackson United tallied its second consecutive tie of the season at Wings Stadium on Wednesday. Cougar Fagan, Aiden Chappell, and Wyatt Boteler scored for JU in the game.
jtv.tv
Wednesday, November 30, 2022
Wednesday, November 30, 2022

All new Wednesday JTV News presents The Morning Show. 9 AM and 11 AM.
Restaurants That Lansing Lost in 2022
Lansing has an incredible foodie scene. No matter what you're in the mood for, there's something to satisfy your appetite. But sadly, Lansing did permanently lose some restaurants in the last year. Whether it was because the owners wanted to move on, they had staffing shortages, or otherwise, we had to say goodbye to many restaurants.
WLNS
13 Lansing schools not meeting educational standards
13 Lansing schools not meeting educational standards. 13 Lansing schools not meeting educational standards. Koji Vroom ready to begin first season coaching Williamston, …. Koji Vroom ready to begin first season coaching Williamston, the defending state champions. State lawmakers reflect on changes to gun safety …. State lawmakers reflect on...
WILX-TV
Axe-Throwing team out of Jackson heads to World Championships
JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - Four Michiganders will represent the city of Jackson this week at the World Axe and knife Throwing Championships. Dutsin and Leslie Wellman, as well as their teammates Tommy Runkel and Kyle Speelman, will head to Appleton, Wisconsin this week to compete for axe throwing’s biggest prize.
jtv.tv
Michigan Theatre Announces Major Capital Campaign
An artist rendering of the proposed stage extension (viewed from the balcony) for the Michigan Theatre. Courtesy Michigan Theatre. (November 29, 2022 11:18 PM) The Michigan Theatre of Jackson today announced the start of a capital campaign to raise funds for a major restoration project. In making the announcement, Executive Director Steve Tucker said, “The project will restore the theatre to its original beauty while meeting the needs of the 21st Century.”
Washtenaw County Prosecutor Has Some Interesting Past Tweets About Michigan State
The Washtenaw County Prosecutor's Office on Wednesday announced it has filed criminal charges against seven suspended Michigan State football players involved in last month's tunnel fight at Michigan Stadium. Here's a rundown of the players who have been charged:. Khary Crump, one count of felony assault. Itayvion Brown, one count...
jtv.tv
Ann Arbor Greenhills vs East Jackson Basketball Girls 11-29-22 | Photo Gallery
Basketball Girls Ann Arbor Greenhills at East Jackson, 11-29-2022. Photos by Jeff Steers, JTV Sports.
MLive.com
Former Ann Arbor Pioneer baseball standout commits to Michigan State
Sam Bassett-Kennedy has chosen to take his talents to East Lansing. The former Ann Arbor Pioneer baseball standout and Kellogg Community College left-handed pitcher committed to Michigan State on Tuesday via his Twitter account. After a successful prep career with the Pioneers, Bassett-Kennedy spent the previous year at KCC in...
bridgemi.com
Michigan hunters say 252,000 deer killed in firearms season with new rules
Michigan hunters have killed nearly 252,000 deer so far this fall. New mandatory reporting requirements provide better, faster data on Michigan’s deer hunt. State officials say the data will help them manage deer herds, but some hunters have chafed at the new rules. It’s been a storybook hunting season...
MLive.com
Meet the 2022 Jackson-area Dream Team on offense
JACKSON – As we have now reached the end of the 2022 football season, it is time to look back on some of the best of the best on area teams. In a season in which new coaches took teams to new heights, Napoleon had its best season in school history and Lumen Christi made it an even dozen state championships, some players stood out.
lansingcitypulse.com
‘Trauma’ — personal and professional — lead Siemon to an early out
Carol Siemon told voters in Ingham County in 2016 that she wanted to bring a new way of seeking justice through prosecution. They rewarded her with a four-year term as Ingham County prosecutor, and in doing so made her the first woman elected to the post. She was reelected in 2020.
wcsx.com
Michigan Has the No. 2 Best College Town in America for 2023
A new study is out that looks at America’s college towns and ranks them to find the very best. Of course, here in Michigan, we have plenty of fantastic college towns, so it’s not a surprise that we’re on this list. In fact, we have the No. 2 city listed in the new study.
A New Restaurant is Coming Soon to Williamston
If you consider yourself to be a foodie in and around the Lansing area, first of all, you've got to check out the Lansing Foodies Facebook group. They always have up-to-date knowledge about what's going on with local restaurants and the delicious food they offer. Not to mention an abundance of yummy food pics.
WILX-TV
Now Desk: Previewing a first alert for mid-week storms
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - First Alert Chief Meteorologist Darrin Rockcole is at the Now Desk to preview some mid-week storms. Download the free News 10 First Alert Weather App for forecast updates, radar, and severe weather notifications right to your smartphone. Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the...
Centre Daily
Michigan Commit Flips To 5-7 Team
The recruiting trail is a cutthroat, intense and sometimes confusing place, as evidenced by what Rancho Santa Margarita (Calif.) Santa Margarita Catholic athlete Collins Acheampong just did. Acheampong, who had been committed to Michigan since early-July, announced on Twitter that he has flipped his commitment to Miami. Yes, 5-7, underperforming...
Michigan family seeks living donor for dying father
That includes one family from west Michigan looking for a living donor for their father, who is dying.
Lansing BWL officially retires last coal-fired plant
The plant opened back in 1973 and was officially retired on Sunday, Nov. 27, nearly 50 years after it first began operating.
Township Shutting Down Kalamazoo Area Farm In Controversial Move
There seems to be some big controversy after the Soil Friends Hard Cider CO in Galesburg received a notice from the township of Comstock informing them that all operations would be shut down. Over the weekend they made a Facebook post that shows the ordinance, telling them to close:. Unfortunately,...
