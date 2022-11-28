ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson County, MI

jtv.tv

Thursday, December 1, 2022

Thursday JTV News presents The Morning Show. Today, Andy and Jenifer’s guests: Craig Hatch, Jackson County Chamber of Commerce and Experience Jackson. Kelly Grygiel and Erica Estelle, American 1 Credit Union. Phil Tripp, Tripp’s Auto Shop. Ric Walton, The Walton Insurance Group. 9 AM and 11 AM. Replay from November 30.
JACKSON COUNTY, MI
jtv.tv

Extreme Dodge Jackson County Scoreboard November 30, 2022

Lansing Christian 39, Jackson Christian 23: The Royals lost in its home opener against Lansing Christian on Wednesday. Jackson United 3, Kalamazoo 3: Jackson United tallied its second consecutive tie of the season at Wings Stadium on Wednesday. Cougar Fagan, Aiden Chappell, and Wyatt Boteler scored for JU in the game.
JACKSON, MI
jtv.tv

Wednesday, November 30, 2022

All new Wednesday JTV News presents The Morning Show. Today, Andy and Jenifer’s guests: Craig Hatch, Jackson County Chamber of Commerce and Experience Jackson. Kelly Grygiel and Erica Estelle, American 1 Credit Union. Phil Tripp, Tripp’s Auto Shop. Ric Walton, The Walton Insurance Group. 9 AM and 11 AM.
JACKSON COUNTY, MI
100.7 WITL

Restaurants That Lansing Lost in 2022

Lansing has an incredible foodie scene. No matter what you're in the mood for, there's something to satisfy your appetite. But sadly, Lansing did permanently lose some restaurants in the last year. Whether it was because the owners wanted to move on, they had staffing shortages, or otherwise, we had to say goodbye to many restaurants.
LANSING, MI
WLNS

13 Lansing schools not meeting educational standards

13 Lansing schools not meeting educational standards. Koji Vroom ready to begin first season coaching Williamston, the defending state champions. State lawmakers reflect on changes to gun safety
LANSING, MI
WILX-TV

Axe-Throwing team out of Jackson heads to World Championships

JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - Four Michiganders will represent the city of Jackson this week at the World Axe and knife Throwing Championships. Dutsin and Leslie Wellman, as well as their teammates Tommy Runkel and Kyle Speelman, will head to Appleton, Wisconsin this week to compete for axe throwing’s biggest prize.
JACKSON, MI
jtv.tv

Michigan Theatre Announces Major Capital Campaign

An artist rendering of the proposed stage extension (viewed from the balcony) for the Michigan Theatre. Courtesy Michigan Theatre. (November 29, 2022 11:18 PM) The Michigan Theatre of Jackson today announced the start of a capital campaign to raise funds for a major restoration project. In making the announcement, Executive Director Steve Tucker said, “The project will restore the theatre to its original beauty while meeting the needs of the 21st Century.”
JACKSON, MI
MLive.com

Former Ann Arbor Pioneer baseball standout commits to Michigan State

Sam Bassett-Kennedy has chosen to take his talents to East Lansing. The former Ann Arbor Pioneer baseball standout and Kellogg Community College left-handed pitcher committed to Michigan State on Tuesday via his Twitter account. After a successful prep career with the Pioneers, Bassett-Kennedy spent the previous year at KCC in...
ANN ARBOR, MI
MLive.com

Meet the 2022 Jackson-area Dream Team on offense

JACKSON – As we have now reached the end of the 2022 football season, it is time to look back on some of the best of the best on area teams. In a season in which new coaches took teams to new heights, Napoleon had its best season in school history and Lumen Christi made it an even dozen state championships, some players stood out.
JACKSON, MI
wcsx.com

Michigan Has the No. 2 Best College Town in America for 2023

A new study is out that looks at America’s college towns and ranks them to find the very best. Of course, here in Michigan, we have plenty of fantastic college towns, so it’s not a surprise that we’re on this list. In fact, we have the No. 2 city listed in the new study.
MICHIGAN STATE
100.7 WITL

A New Restaurant is Coming Soon to Williamston

If you consider yourself to be a foodie in and around the Lansing area, first of all, you've got to check out the Lansing Foodies Facebook group. They always have up-to-date knowledge about what's going on with local restaurants and the delicious food they offer. Not to mention an abundance of yummy food pics.
LANSING, MI
WILX-TV

Now Desk: Previewing a first alert for mid-week storms

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - First Alert Chief Meteorologist Darrin Rockcole is at the Now Desk to preview some mid-week storms. Download the free News 10 First Alert Weather App for forecast updates, radar, and severe weather notifications right to your smartphone. Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the...
LANSING, MI
Centre Daily

Michigan Commit Flips To 5-7 Team

The recruiting trail is a cutthroat, intense and sometimes confusing place, as evidenced by what Rancho Santa Margarita (Calif.) Santa Margarita Catholic athlete Collins Acheampong just did. Acheampong, who had been committed to Michigan since early-July, announced on Twitter that he has flipped his commitment to Miami. Yes, 5-7, underperforming...
EAST LANSING, MI

