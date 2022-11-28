Read full article on original website
Senate rejects proposal to give rail workers seven days of paid sick leave
The Senate voted on Thursday to reject a proposal to give railway workers seven days of sick leave, a benefit that was left out of a labor deal brokered by the presidential emergency board between freight rail companies and unionized workers. The proposal to give workers seven days of sick leave, which was championed…
Biden acknowledges 'glitches' with Inflation Reduction Act that angered Macron
President Joe Biden acknowledged that the Inflation Reduction Act has "glitches" after European officials complained green energy subsidies put their manufacturers at a disadvantage.
Feds announce settlement over Iowa disability center abuse
The U.S. Justice Department has announced a settlement with the state of Iowa to resolve allegations of abuse and inadequate care at the state-run Glenwood Resource Center, a center for people with intellectual disabilities. A proposed consent decree announced Thursday by the DOJ would see an independent monitor appointed to assess the state’s compliance with the decree’s terms. “People with disabilities should not be subjected to the kind of unconstitutional conditions and ill treatment that too many have experienced at Glenwood,” Assistant Attorney General Kristen Clarke with the DOJ’s Civil Rights Division said in a statement. “This agreement makes clear that the basic constitutional rights of people with intellectual and developmental disabilities living in state-run facilities must be protected.” In 2020, the Justice Department found that the center likely violated the constitutional rights of residents by subjecting them to human experiments — including sexual arousal research — some of which were deemed dangerous. That report identified broad failures at the center, including poor treatment of residents and failure of the Iowa Department of Human Services to respond.
Justices keep student loan cancellation blocked for now
The Supreme Court says the Biden administration program to cancel student loans will remain blocked for now, but the justices have agreed to take up the case in late winter
Chris Murphy tests positive for COVID-19
Sen. Chris Murphy (D-Conn.) tested positive for COVID-19 on Thursday as lawmakers head into the home stretch of the current Congress. “Argh. … I tested positive. I’m asymptomatic and feel totally fine. Downside: I will follow CDC rules and isolate. Upside: maybe now I can finally finish shingling the backyard shed,” Murphy wrote on Twitter. The senator…
Daily Iowan
USG unanimously passes resolution to support documented Dreamer students
The University of Iowa Undergraduate Student Government unanimously passed legislation to support documented Dreamers at its meeting Tuesday night, voicing the government’s support for the America’s Children Act. Introduced by Sen. Mae Barron and Sen. Tejaswini Kannan, the resolution is meant to ask Iowan representatives to support protections...
