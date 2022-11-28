Read full article on original website
‘Once-in-a-Lifetime': Firefighters Describe Rescue of People From Plane Stuck in Tower
Sunday night’s plane crash in Gaithersburg, Maryland, presented a unique and dangerous challenge: how to safely get two people out of a small plane dangling from a tower holding high voltage power lines. A small plane with two people aboard became embedded 100 feet above ground in a power...
‘I'll Be With You': How a Maryland 911 Operator Helped 2 Trapped in Tower After Plane Crash
Imagine being the link to survival for the two injured people who were trapped for hours inside the small plane that hit high-tension power lines in Gaithersburg, Maryland, on Sunday. News4’s Jackie Bensen spoke with the Montgomery County Public Safety employee who answered the 911 call from the plane’s pilot....
1 Critically Injured in Odenton Townhouse Fire: Officials
A fire gutted a townhome in Odenton, Maryland, Thursday, leaving one person in critical condition and two homes unsafe to occupy, the Anne Arundel County Fire Department says. The blaze erupted at a townhome at the end of a row of homes on St. Michaels Circle, near the main gate for Fort Meade. Firefighters responded about 2:30 a.m., officials said.
Fire Burns Through Apartment Roof in Laurel
A two-alarm fire burned through an apartment in Laurel, Maryland, Wednesday, authorities said. The fire started at about 2:45 p.m. at a building in the 13000 block of Briarwood Drive. At the scene, firefighters found a three-story apartment with a fire burning in the roof, Prince George’s County Fire and EMS said.
2 Pedestrians Dead in Separate Monday Night Crashes
Two pedestrians died in separate crashes overnight Monday in the D.C. area, authorities say. The first crash happened on Lee Highway near Centrewood Drive in Centreville, Virginia, at about 9:30 p.m. The driver of a 2021 Toyota Corolla was traveling south on Lee Highway when they struck a pedestrian in the crosswalk, the Fairfax County police said.
Blue Line Service Resumes After Small Fire at Pentagon City Metro Station Causes Smoke in Tunnel
Metro said normal Blue Line service has resumed after a small fire Tuesday afternoon at the Pentagon City station in Arlington, Virginia. However, riders should continue to expect delays in both directions, Metro said about 3 p.m. Arlington County Fire & Rescue was called to the station at 1250 S....
Life of Sheriff Melvin High Celebrated in Prince George's County
State and regional leaders celebrated the life of 78-year-old Prince George's County Sheriff Melvin High, who died just weeks before his planned retirement after more than 50 years of public service. “He wasn’t just respected,” Gov. Larry Hogan said. “Melvin High was revered and was beloved.”. High,...
‘We Know He's Playing Games With Police': Warning About Virginia Homicide Suspect
Police in Virginia continue searching for a suspect in an October homicide. They say Kyjuan Trott-McLean, who is charged with second-degree murder in the death of Brandon Wims and should be considered armed and dangerous, has narrowly evaded capture multiple times. Trott-McLean, 43, has been on the run since he...
Dean of Students at Elementary School Arrested for Allegedly Exposing Himself to 2 Women in Greenbelt
The dean of students at Bancroft Elementary School in Mount Pleasant has been arrested and charged with exposing himself to two women at a park in Greenbelt, Maryland, Tuesday morning. Greenbelt police said the victims contacted them at around 9 a.m. Tuesday from the parking lot of Buddy Attick Lake...
Driver Injures Stafford Deputy During Traffic Stop, Flees: Officials
A driver hit and injured a Stafford County, Virginia, deputy on Tuesday, drove off, then fled on foot with a girl who was in the car, authorities said. The deputy pulled over a woman allegedly speeding in a Nissan Altima about 3:45 p.m. near Garrisonville and Eustace Roads, according to the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office.
2 Hurt, Driver Arrested After Shooting, Chase in Stafford County
One person was arrested and two people suffered life-threatening injuries after a shooting and chase in Stafford County, Virginia, authorities said. Deputies were called to Elkton Drive at around 3:45 p.m. Monday for multiple reports of shots fired, according to the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office. Authorities spotted a red...
DC Housing Authority Addresses Scathing Federal Audit
District officials are now responding to a scathing federal audit that found the D.C. agency in charge of public housing mismanaged federal funding and allowed thousands of units to either sit vacant or fall into unsafe and unsanitary conditions. The D.C. Council questioned D.C. Housing Authority Director Brenda Donald and...
‘Connecting With Our Youth': DC Program Sees Success in Keeping at-Risk Kids in School
As youth violence continues to plague D.C., a program aimed at keeping kids in school and out of trouble is having some success. D.C.'s Office of Neighborhood Safety and Engagement began its Leadership Academy (OLA) in the fall of 2019 in partnership with Anacostia High School. “It's all about connecting...
Iconic Disney Characters Named Grand Marshals of National Cherry Blossom Parade
We might still be waiting for the first snow of the year, but we're already looking ahead to the National Cherry Blossom Festival — and this year, it will come with a little extra magic from Disney. Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse will serve as grand marshals of the...
