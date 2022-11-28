ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montgomery County, MD

1 Critically Injured in Odenton Townhouse Fire: Officials

A fire gutted a townhome in Odenton, Maryland, Thursday, leaving one person in critical condition and two homes unsafe to occupy, the Anne Arundel County Fire Department says. The blaze erupted at a townhome at the end of a row of homes on St. Michaels Circle, near the main gate for Fort Meade. Firefighters responded about 2:30 a.m., officials said.
ODENTON, MD
Fire Burns Through Apartment Roof in Laurel

A two-alarm fire burned through an apartment in Laurel, Maryland, Wednesday, authorities said. The fire started at about 2:45 p.m. at a building in the 13000 block of Briarwood Drive. At the scene, firefighters found a three-story apartment with a fire burning in the roof, Prince George’s County Fire and EMS said.
LAUREL, MD
2 Pedestrians Dead in Separate Monday Night Crashes

Two pedestrians died in separate crashes overnight Monday in the D.C. area, authorities say. The first crash happened on Lee Highway near Centrewood Drive in Centreville, Virginia, at about 9:30 p.m. The driver of a 2021 Toyota Corolla was traveling south on Lee Highway when they struck a pedestrian in the crosswalk, the Fairfax County police said.
CENTREVILLE, VA
Driver Injures Stafford Deputy During Traffic Stop, Flees: Officials

A driver hit and injured a Stafford County, Virginia, deputy on Tuesday, drove off, then fled on foot with a girl who was in the car, authorities said. The deputy pulled over a woman allegedly speeding in a Nissan Altima about 3:45 p.m. near Garrisonville and Eustace Roads, according to the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office.
STAFFORD COUNTY, VA
2 Hurt, Driver Arrested After Shooting, Chase in Stafford County

One person was arrested and two people suffered life-threatening injuries after a shooting and chase in Stafford County, Virginia, authorities said. Deputies were called to Elkton Drive at around 3:45 p.m. Monday for multiple reports of shots fired, according to the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office. Authorities spotted a red...
STAFFORD COUNTY, VA
DC Housing Authority Addresses Scathing Federal Audit

District officials are now responding to a scathing federal audit that found the D.C. agency in charge of public housing mismanaged federal funding and allowed thousands of units to either sit vacant or fall into unsafe and unsanitary conditions. The D.C. Council questioned D.C. Housing Authority Director Brenda Donald and...
WASHINGTON, DC

