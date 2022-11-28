Read full article on original website
China Signals Slight Covid Policy Easing — But Don't Expect Sweeping Changes Yet
One notable development is official language downplaying the severity of the Omicron variant. Vice Premier Sun Chunlan described the Omicron variant's pathogenic nature as weakening, according to a CNBC translation of a Chinese state media report late last night. "We believe Sun's speech, in addition to the notable easing of...
Biden and Macron Hold Talks Over US Climate Law Ahead of First State Dinner
Presidents Joe Biden on Thursday acknowledged “glitches” in America's clean energy law that have raised concerns in Europe, but said “there’s tweaks we can make” to satisfy allies. Biden made the comments during a joint news conference with French President Emmanuel Macron. Biden, who is...
Biden, Macron Reaffirm Their Partnership, Support for Ukraine at Joint White House Press Conference
Macron is visiting the U.S. as a guest of Biden for the first state dinner of his presidency. Ukraine was top of mind for the leaders who each expressed concern with Russia's bombing of civilian infrastructure as winter approaches. Macron said he felt his questions about the Inflation Reduction Act...
South Korea's SM Entertainment Plans to Set Up Its Southeast Asia Headquarters in Singapore
South Korean entertainment company SM Entertainment will be setting up its Southeast Asian headquarters in Singapore as part of its expansion plans in the region. On top of that, the company plans to launch retail businesses in Singapore, including cafes, merchandise stores and pop-up exhibitions. SM Entertainment told CNBC that...
Russian Warship Deployment Puts Ukraine on High Alert; Belarus Says Army Must Prepare for ‘Defense'
This is CNBC's live blog tracking developments on the war in Ukraine. See below for the latest updates. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Wednesday night that the country's armed forces are preparing a "countermeasure" to Russia's offensive operations. "We are analyzing the intentions of the occupiers and are preparing a...
Zelenskyy Says Ukraine Prepares ‘Powerful Countermeasure'; EU Seeks Special Court to Investigate Russia War Crimes
This is CNBC's live blog tracking developments on the war in Ukraine. See below for the latest updates. Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy described the situation at the front as difficult, with intense fighting in the east, northeast and south of Ukraine. He said Russian forces are "planning something" in the...
Russian Oil Sanctions Are About to Kick in. And They Could Disrupt Markets in a Big Way
The 27 countries of the European Union agreed in June to ban the purchase of Russian crude oil from Dec. 5. They have been working on the details ever since. The EU discussed a limit of $62 a barrel this week, but Poland, Estonia and Lithuania refused, arguing it was too high.
In Big Tech, getting laid off can mean taking a fancy vacation
In most industries, losing your job means avoiding big expenses and saving money in other ways. Not in Silicon Valley.
Trenches, Mud and Death: One Ukrainian Battlefield Looks Like Something Out of World War I
The sight of trenches, endless mud and mass destruction is reminiscent of World War I, but that's the reality in Ukraine today. One ongoing and intense battle in eastern Ukraine has descended into the same bloody trench warfare seen a century ago in northern Europe. For several months now, Russian...
Brexit Has Added 6% to Britons' Food Bills, New Study Finds
Brexit has boosted Britons' average food bills by £210 ($254), according to a new study. Household food bills rose 6% in the two years to the end of 2021, two years on from the U.K.'s formal departure from the European Union, the London School of Economics found. Low-income households...
Ukraine Works to Heal Soldiers' Mental Scars of War: ‘They Look Fine, But They Are Not'
Sleep plunges the soldier back into the horrors of Ukraine’s battlefields. He can hear bombs falling again and picture explosions. He imagines himself frantically running, trying to save himself and others. The nightmares are so vivid and frightening that he pleads with his doctor for help. “It will blow my mind,” he warns. “So do something.”
