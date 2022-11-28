ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBC Chicago

Comments / 0

Related
NBC Chicago

Brexit Has Added 6% to Britons' Food Bills, New Study Finds

Brexit has boosted Britons' average food bills by £210 ($254), according to a new study. Household food bills rose 6% in the two years to the end of 2021, two years on from the U.K.'s formal departure from the European Union, the London School of Economics found. Low-income households...
NBC Chicago

NBC Chicago

Chicago, IL
101K+
Followers
82K+
Post
28M+
Views
ABOUT

The place to go for exclusive local stories, the latest breaking news, weather updates and more.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy