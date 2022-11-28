Read full article on original website
Act now and get your money: Kathy Hochul to give millions to NY residents to buy foodMark StarNew York City, NY
New York Governor Hochul Provides a $3 Million Grant for These ResidentsTom HandyNew York City, NY
Change is coming: New wage laws in NY could help you earn more moneyMark StarNew York City, NY
See it: The most expensive house for sale in The Bronx for just under $5.5 millionWelcome2TheBronxBronx, NY
Concealing Corpse Leads to Charges in BronxBronxVoiceBronx, NY
NYC moped driver sentenced in hit-and-run death of ‘Gone Girl’ actress Lisa Banes
The unlicensed moped driver who killed “Gone Girl” actress Lisa Banes in a hit-and-run last year was branded “a danger to anyone in New York City” by the victim’s wife on Wednesday — as a Manhattan judge sent him to prison for up to three years Brian Boyd, 27, who pleaded guilty to second-degree manslaughter in the case in September, was sentenced to one-to-three years behind bars in the June 4, 2021 collision that left the popular 65-year-old actress mortally injured. “Boyd is a danger to anyone in New York City,” Banes’ wife Kathryn Kranhold said during the hearing. “Anyone crossing...
NYPD workers among 17 NYC employees busted in $1.5M COVID relief scam
Seventeen New York City municipal workers – including seven from the NYPD and one MTA staffer – were busted in separate COVID-19 relief schemes that netted them over $1.5 million in federal funds, prosecutors said Wednesday. Some of the conspirators allegedly spent the fraudulently obtained cash to gamble or on stocks, furniture and electronics, according to criminal complaints unsealed in Manhattan federal court. The scams centered on the oft-abused US Small Business Administration’s Economic Injury Disaster Loan program meant to help those struggling during the pandemic. In the main alleged scheme, ringleader Rodney Smith, 54, is accused of conspiring to file fraudulent applications...
Macdaily News
Man robbed of $95,000 worth of iPhones outside Apple Store Fifth Avenue
A man carrying 300 iPhones, worth some $95,000, was beaten and robbed near Apple Fifth Avenue early Monday morning, NYC police said. The 27-year-old victim was targeted moments after he left Apple’s 24-hour New York flagship at E. 58th Street. The victim regularly makes large purchases from Apple, as...
Harlem's Dapper Dan teams up with Gap for Giving Tuesday
NEW YORK -- Harlem fashion designer Dapper Dan teamed up with Gap for this Giving Tuesday, donating thousands of dollars to a nonprofit that helps young people.This donation of $100,000 will fund fashion programming for the Brotherhood Sister Sol kids for the next year with Dapper Dan lending a hand to open opportunities.To celebrate the launch of his new line of hoodies by the Gap brand, the Dap Man decided to give back in a bigger way to his hometown, curating a collection for the culture."After Trayvon Martin, I was so preoccupied with how people of color are stigmatized in...
Thousands of Con Edison customers without power across area
NEW YORK -- Thousands of people across New York City and Westchester County were without power Wednesday after rain and gusty winds moved through the area.Con Edison says Queens was hit hardest, with nearly 7,300 people losing service.Video taken in Maspeth shows entire blocks in the dark.The utility says they have restored service to 9,200 customers, but nearly 6,000 people in the city and Westchester County were still without power around 10:15 p.m.Con Edison says the storms did bring down some power lines and urges everyone to stay away from downed wires.Customers can visit conEd.com/reportoutage for the latest outage map and estimated restoration times.
Brooklyn Man Wins $1M Mega Millions Prize
A man from New York City won a $1 million lottery prize. Omar Williams, of Brooklyn, claimed the prize after matching the first five numbers in the Mega Millions drawing on Tuesday, Sept. 20, New York Lottery reported on Wednesday, Nov. 30. Williams received his prize as a single, lump-sum...
Construction worker plummets four floors off NYC building
A construction worker plummeted four floors to his death at a landmarked building on the Upper West Side on Monday morning, police said. The 36-year-old hardhat was on scaffolding at 263 West End Ave. in Manhattan on the Upper West Side when he tumbled to his death around 11:25 a.m., cops said. He was pronounced dead at the scene. It wasn’t clear what type of work the man was doing at the building between West 72nd and West 73rd streets, cops said. The real estate website StreetEasy.com describes the structure as an “elegant prewar co-op building with 22 floors and 125 apartments.” It was originally constructed in 1929, records show. Previous 1 of 3 Next
Left hook: Jumaane Williams slams Adams’ NYC homeless committal plan
New York City’s top elected watchdog railed against Mayor Eric Adams’ new expansion of police power to involuntarily commit New Yorkers with untreated mental illness who are living on the streets and subways. Public Advocate Jumaane Williams and former NYPD Detective Andy Bershad appeared on CNN’s “This Morning” Wednesday to discuss the plan, which was unveiled Tuesday as a response to concerns about public safety on the subway and sidewalks of New York. Adams cited a “moral obligation” to place people living in the transit system and on city streets into the city’s shelter and mental health safety net systems, even if...
Computer crash causes chaos at Brooklyn hospitals network with ties to Hochul
The computer network has crashed and been offline for more than a week at a Brooklyn hospital group chaired by a billionaire mega donor to Gov. Kathy Hochul — causing chaos for patients and medical workers, sources said Monday. Patients from Brookdale, Interfaith and Kingsbrook Jewish hospitals — part of the One Brooklyn Health System — have had to seek treatment at other hospitals amid the cybersecurity mess, which has left medical staffers unable to access patient records, sources told The Post. The IT crash — which was first reported by The City — is also a potential security risk...
East Harlem veteran dealing with hot water problems for weeks in NYCHA building
EAST HARLEM, Manhattan (PIX11) — He served our country and now the public housing resident just wants consistent hot water so he can take a hot shower. Petty officer William Alvarez served in the United States Naval Reserve and now lives at the New York City Housing Authority’s Jefferson Houses in Harlem. The vet, who […]
Photo released of suspect in summer shooting of COVID nurse in Brooklyn park
Cops on Monday released surveillance photos of a suspect in the summer shooting of a COVID nurse in a Brooklyn park. Carey Thame, who spent months as nurse on the front lines of the COVID pandemic, has been recovering since Aug. 30 from a gunshot wound he suffered in August inside Brooklyn Bridge Park. Two newly released photos show the suspected shooter inside a subway station. Thame, 29, was ...
Prosecuting serial NYC shoplifter would’ve been ‘a waste of resources:’ Manhattan DA Alvin Bragg
The Manhattan District Attorney’s Office admitted Tuesday that it pursued just two of nearly two dozen separate cases against a serial shoplifter, because it would have been “a waste of resources” to hit him with all the charges. Ex-con Wilfredo Ocasio, who remains free despite his Nov. 16 arrest on 23 separate thefts, would only have to serve a maximum of two years behind bars under state law, even if he was charged with and convicted of all the raps, a spokesman for DA Alvin Bragg noted. But while Bragg’s office contended that limiting the charges spared staff what they deemed to...
NYPD releases pics of suspect wanted in summer shooting at Brooklyn Bridge Park
Police on Monday released images of a suspect wanted for shooting a man in Brooklyn Bridge Park back in August.
