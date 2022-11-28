The Jayhawks stayed undefeated against former Big 12 rival Texas A&M moving to 6-0 on the young season. Texas A&M and Kansas both came into the game holding teams to under 60 points a game, and the start of this one was as advertised. Senior guard Holly Kersgieter got the scoring started for the Jayhawks.

LAWRENCE, KS ・ 20 HOURS AGO