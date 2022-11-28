ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lawrence, KS

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
University Daily Kansan

Kansas women’s basketball stays undefeated with a win over Texas A&M

The Jayhawks stayed undefeated against former Big 12 rival Texas A&M moving to 6-0 on the young season. Texas A&M and Kansas both came into the game holding teams to under 60 points a game, and the start of this one was as advertised. Senior guard Holly Kersgieter got the scoring started for the Jayhawks.
LAWRENCE, KS
University Daily Kansan

Preview: Kansas men’s basketball to host Seton Hall for Big East/Big 12 Battle

Following its 87-55 bounce-back win over Texas Southern, Kansas men’s basketball now sets its focus to the Seton Hall Pirates. This begins a very important four-game stretch of tougher non-conference opponents heading into conference play, head coach Bill Self said. “it's hard to go into conference season with momentum...
LAWRENCE, KS
University Daily Kansan

Kansas defense shines in victory over Texas Southern

The Kansas defense came to play in Monday’s dominant win over the Texas Southern Tigers. In the 87-55 blowout, The Jayhawks only surrendered 55 points in the win, while only allowing the Tigers to shoot 23-53 from the floor, and 4-17 from three. The Kansas defense started early and...
LAWRENCE, KS
University Daily Kansan

Jayhawks bounce back with win over Texas Southern

Bill Self made his first appearance of the year in Allen Fieldhouse tonight as Kansas dominated the Texas Southern Tigers 87-55. It served as a good bounce back game after taking their first loss of the year to Tennessee. The Jayhawks started the game by scoring their first nine points...
LAWRENCE, KS
KSNT News

Leipold’s lucrative contract details revealed

LAWRENCE (AP) – Lance Leipold has signed his lucrative contract extension at Kansas, which includes a massive pay raise for the Jayhawks’ football coach along with his assistants and staff, and could keep him tied to the school through the 2029 season. Under terms of the contract, which was agreed to last week and made […]
LAWRENCE, KS
University Daily Kansan

Breaking down Leipold's new contract

Kansas Athletics announced the details of head football coach Lance Leipold’s extended contract Tuesday, keeping Leipold at the program until after the 2029-30 football season. The contract also allows Leipold to leave the program without any repercussions if Kansas Athletics doesn’t make progress towards renovating the Anderson Family Football...
LAWRENCE, KS
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Kansas

If you live in Kansas and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouse in Kansas that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
KANSAS STATE
University Daily Kansan

KU student receives $6,000 grant for documentary based on Chicana Activists

KU senior Lena Mose is one step closer to fulfilling the potential of her research involving Kansas Chicana activism movements during the 1960s and ‘70s. Mose and her colleague recently received a $6,000 grant from Humanities Kansas to transform her work into a short film. The film, also known...
LAWRENCE, KS
kcur.org

What will legal weed in Missouri mean for Kansas residents?

Johnson Countians shouldn’t expect police checkpoints to pop up at the border once Missouri’s recreational marijuana law goes into effect. Police officers in Johnson County’s biggest cities say they do not expect the impending new law to change much about their operations. Marijuana is still illegal in Kansas, after all.
MISSOURI STATE
Pratt Tribune

First student commits to FHSU Officer Candidate School Program

HAYS, Kan. – Jackson Piper, Overland Park junior, was sworn-in to the Kansas Army National Guard in November. As the first student to be part of the FHSU Officer Candidate School program, he will start basic combat training immediately followed by advanced individual training in January. Piper will begin phase one of the Officer Candidate School program in the summer of 2024.
HAYS, KS
KCTV 5

Police pursuit starts in Olathe, ends with crash in Lenexa

JOHNSON COUNTY, Kan. (KCTV) – An officer is among those being treated for minor injuries after a pursuit that started in Olathe on Wednesday afternoon ended with a multi-vehicle crash in Lenexa. Right now, we know that Olathe police tried to stop a stolen black Chevrolet Tahoe at 3:11...
LENEXA, KS
WIBW

FORK IN THE ROAD: Annie’s Place

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - One local eatery has been serving up made-to-order food since first opening its doors nearly four decades ago. But it’s their in-house bakery that makes their corner of Gage Center a little slice of heaven. “Years ago, I had somebody tell me, ‘I tried to...
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

Topeka teacher convicted of misdemeanor battery

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A local teacher was found guilty of misdemeanor battery. A bench trial was held Tuesday for Topeka High School music teacher Sal Cruz. That means Cruz opted for the case to be heard by a judge, not a jury. Cruz was accused in a June 2021...
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

Fund started for Jefferson Co. teen injured in hunting accident

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The family of a Jefferson Co. teen accidentally shot while hunting is asking for prayers. Cash Stein, 15, was flown to Children’s Mercy Sunday morning. Jefferson Co. Sheriff Jeff Herrig says five juveniles were hunting birds between Meriden and Valley Falls, and one of them was accidentally shot in the head area. Herrig called it a “tragic hunting accident.”
JEFFERSON COUNTY, KS

Comments / 0

Community Policy