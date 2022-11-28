Read full article on original website
3 Great Steakhouses in KansasAlina AndrasKansas State
Former Kansas City Detective and Three Others Indicted for Sex TraffickingApril McAbeeKansas City, KS
Motorcycle driver hospitalized following collision with SUV on I-35 in JoCoShawnee Mission PostJohnson County, KS
University Daily Kansan
Kansas women’s basketball stays undefeated with a win over Texas A&M
The Jayhawks stayed undefeated against former Big 12 rival Texas A&M moving to 6-0 on the young season. Texas A&M and Kansas both came into the game holding teams to under 60 points a game, and the start of this one was as advertised. Senior guard Holly Kersgieter got the scoring started for the Jayhawks.
University Daily Kansan
Preview: Kansas men’s basketball to host Seton Hall for Big East/Big 12 Battle
Following its 87-55 bounce-back win over Texas Southern, Kansas men’s basketball now sets its focus to the Seton Hall Pirates. This begins a very important four-game stretch of tougher non-conference opponents heading into conference play, head coach Bill Self said. “it's hard to go into conference season with momentum...
University Daily Kansan
Kansas defense shines in victory over Texas Southern
The Kansas defense came to play in Monday’s dominant win over the Texas Southern Tigers. In the 87-55 blowout, The Jayhawks only surrendered 55 points in the win, while only allowing the Tigers to shoot 23-53 from the floor, and 4-17 from three. The Kansas defense started early and...
University Daily Kansan
Jayhawks bounce back with win over Texas Southern
Bill Self made his first appearance of the year in Allen Fieldhouse tonight as Kansas dominated the Texas Southern Tigers 87-55. It served as a good bounce back game after taking their first loss of the year to Tennessee. The Jayhawks started the game by scoring their first nine points...
University Daily Kansan
Anezka Szabo's unconventional journey leads her to ‘embrace it’ all at Kansas
Kansas volleyball’s super-senior, Anezka Szabo, stumbled upon volleyball by accident. When Szabo was a sixth grader, she signed up for volleyball because she wanted to be with her friends, and it seemed “fun.” She went through the tryout process and was put on the top team with her friends.
Leipold’s lucrative contract details revealed
LAWRENCE (AP) – Lance Leipold has signed his lucrative contract extension at Kansas, which includes a massive pay raise for the Jayhawks’ football coach along with his assistants and staff, and could keep him tied to the school through the 2029 season. Under terms of the contract, which was agreed to last week and made […]
We want Bama! Border War in Memphis? Fun bowl projections for KU, K-State and Mizzou
K-State vs. Alabama in the Sugar Bowl? KU vs. Missouri in the Liberty Bowl? The latest projections are filled with exciting postseason options
University Daily Kansan
Breaking down Leipold's new contract
Kansas Athletics announced the details of head football coach Lance Leipold’s extended contract Tuesday, keeping Leipold at the program until after the 2029-30 football season. The contract also allows Leipold to leave the program without any repercussions if Kansas Athletics doesn’t make progress towards renovating the Anderson Family Football...
4 Great Steakhouses in Kansas
If you live in Kansas and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouse in Kansas that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
University Daily Kansan
KU student receives $6,000 grant for documentary based on Chicana Activists
KU senior Lena Mose is one step closer to fulfilling the potential of her research involving Kansas Chicana activism movements during the 1960s and ‘70s. Mose and her colleague recently received a $6,000 grant from Humanities Kansas to transform her work into a short film. The film, also known...
kcur.org
What will legal weed in Missouri mean for Kansas residents?
Johnson Countians shouldn’t expect police checkpoints to pop up at the border once Missouri’s recreational marijuana law goes into effect. Police officers in Johnson County’s biggest cities say they do not expect the impending new law to change much about their operations. Marijuana is still illegal in Kansas, after all.
The Best Place To Live In Kansas
From its low cost of living to its beautiful scenic views, there are plenty of things to love about Kansas. However, one city outranks the rest of the state.
Pratt Tribune
First student commits to FHSU Officer Candidate School Program
HAYS, Kan. – Jackson Piper, Overland Park junior, was sworn-in to the Kansas Army National Guard in November. As the first student to be part of the FHSU Officer Candidate School program, he will start basic combat training immediately followed by advanced individual training in January. Piper will begin phase one of the Officer Candidate School program in the summer of 2024.
‘It’s not an accident’: KCK father grieves loss of 4-year-old son
Family have identified Roman Andrews as the 4-year-old who died after getting ahold of a gun and accidentally shot himself earlier this week.
KCTV 5
Police pursuit starts in Olathe, ends with crash in Lenexa
JOHNSON COUNTY, Kan. (KCTV) – An officer is among those being treated for minor injuries after a pursuit that started in Olathe on Wednesday afternoon ended with a multi-vehicle crash in Lenexa. Right now, we know that Olathe police tried to stop a stolen black Chevrolet Tahoe at 3:11...
inkansascity.com
The Eagles Give Kansas City a Night of Nostalgia Journeying Through Decades of Hits
The year 2022 signifies two significant milestones for the Eagles: the 50th anniversary of their debut Eagles album and the 45th anniversary of their most successful album, the classic-rock mainstay Hotel California. To commemorate that, the band announced a transcontinental tour—one that will continue well into 2023. On Thanksgiving Eve,...
Kansas teen shot, hospitalized in hunting accident
A Kansas teenager is injured and in the hospital after a weekend hunting accident in Jefferson County.
WIBW
FORK IN THE ROAD: Annie’s Place
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - One local eatery has been serving up made-to-order food since first opening its doors nearly four decades ago. But it’s their in-house bakery that makes their corner of Gage Center a little slice of heaven. “Years ago, I had somebody tell me, ‘I tried to...
WIBW
Topeka teacher convicted of misdemeanor battery
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A local teacher was found guilty of misdemeanor battery. A bench trial was held Tuesday for Topeka High School music teacher Sal Cruz. That means Cruz opted for the case to be heard by a judge, not a jury. Cruz was accused in a June 2021...
WIBW
Fund started for Jefferson Co. teen injured in hunting accident
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The family of a Jefferson Co. teen accidentally shot while hunting is asking for prayers. Cash Stein, 15, was flown to Children’s Mercy Sunday morning. Jefferson Co. Sheriff Jeff Herrig says five juveniles were hunting birds between Meriden and Valley Falls, and one of them was accidentally shot in the head area. Herrig called it a “tragic hunting accident.”
